AusArt Day set to raise funds and support for Australian artists

The inaugural AusArt Day is essentially a national art funding day, encouraging the wider population to support creativity.
9 Sep 2025 12:53
Gina Fairley
woman at concert on audience with arms raised. AusArt Day

All Arts

Celebrate the arts on AusArt Day. Photo: Caleboquendo / Pexels.

Over the years, some in the sector have tabled the idea for a national day for the arts – a public holiday that allowed focused engagement with our artists and arts organisations.

Now, the idea has taken shape – but in a very different way. Creative Australia is behind the first ever AusArt Day, a national art funding day, scheduled for 23 October.

It ‘invites all Australians to show their support for artists and arts organisations by making a donation – big or small, to support the creativity they love,’ says the peak Federal organisation.

AusArt Day: How it will work

Creative Australia is contributing $500,000 in microgrants upfront, alongside resources, workshops, and advertising materials to help participants prepare fundraising campaigns.

The initiative couldn’t come soon enough, with funding pools shrinking at a government level. While some may argue the “buck” is being passed to publics to fund the arts, it is also argued by the peak organisation as a way of ‘elevating the public value of the arts in the consciousness of everyday Australians.’ 

Essentially, you register a funding proposal, and it will sit on a dedicated platform as part of the Australian Cultural Fund. Think a “digital telethon” for our 21st century, where visibility and momentum on a single day will drive donations. 

Professor Wesley Enoch AM, Creative Australia Chair and AusArt Day Ambassador, says, ‘It really makes a difference when your community gets behind you.’

He continues, ‘Backing people is an Australian tradition.’ 

Creative Australia adds, ‘There is a significant cultural shift required to increase philanthropy to cultural charities… If you are an artist, collective or arts organisation, participate in this new initiative by hosting and registering your own AusArt Day.’

Who can be part of AusArt Day

More than 100 artists and arts organisations have already signed up to take part in the inaugural celebration – and the call out has just gone public. That say that while a fabulous platform, it will still be competitive to attract donations to your project. 

The upside, is it is open to all Australian artists and organisations, and follows an open-access model. To join the list, you need to sign up to AusArt Day by 3PM (AEST) Thursday 25 September. Registration is free, and participants can choose their preferred fundraising platform, with options including the Australian Cultural Fund, which provides for tax deductible donations.

Wesley adds, ‘I’ve been involved in arts and Culture my whole working life and can tell you first hand the support of others matters. I’m going to donate money on AusArt Day because I know I can make a difference.’

A list of participating artists and arts organisations will be made available on Creative Australia’s website from early October.

Am I eligible to participate?

Short answer, largely yes. 

Your activity must have an online component, including the delivery of an online fundraising platform across the day – Thursday 23 October 2025.

Your activity must include the following:  

  • engage in the promotion and presentation of arts and cultural activities
  • deliver a 12-hour digital fundraising campaign as part of the Creative Australia AusArt Day, 23 October 2025 (including a link to the fundraising webpage)
  • report on the live results of my 12-hour fundraising campaign at scheduled times on the day as requested by Creative Australia
  • the applicants ABN details match the registered name of the applicant 

Once registrations have been finalised all AusArt Day participants will be sent an AusArt Day campaign toolkit resource to assist with your fundraising campaign.  

An advertorial and editorial campaign will be implemented to support momentum for the AusArt Day, and Creative Australia is working with an external PR agency for the publicity of the giving day. 

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

