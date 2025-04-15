News

Audiences exposed to mould at Redland Performing Arts Centre

Audience members who attended the concert hall at Redland Performing Arts Centre may have been exposed to mould as a result of Tropical Cyclone Alfred.
15 Apr 2025 10:46
David Burton
Audience members at Redland Performing Arts Centre have been exposed to mould. Image: Redland City Council.

Redland City Council, on the outskirts of Brisbane, has confirmed that members of the public have been exposed to mould at Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC). An anonymous tip-off from within the Council alerted public media to instances of audiences being exposed to mould in the concert hall.

Three chairs in the hall were contaminated with mould and were removed. Mould had been discovered elsewhere in the venue after parts of the buildings became waterlogged as a result of Tropical Cyclone Alfred. 

Mould was also found in the basement, technical offices and green room roof. The venue is now being investigated to see if the mould has spread further. 

“The current mould situation does not meet the requirements for a notifiable incident in relation to Workplace Health and Safety Queensland,” a spokesman from the council told the ABC. “Despite the situation not being notifiable, Council is continuing to manage, treat and remediate the mould appropriately and in accordance with any guidelines or advice provided by experts.

“Redland City Council is committed to ensuring the safety of performers, staff and audience members at Redland Performing Arts Centre,” the spokesperson added. “Due to several upcoming public holidays and previously scheduled maintenance, no events are booked at RPAC over the next 20 days.”

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

