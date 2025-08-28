Athlete-turned-artist wins one of Australia’s most lucrative art awards worth $100k

Sophie Cape, a former professional athlete who turned to art after years of sport-related injuries, has won the $100,000 Hadley’s Art Prize.

With prize money on par with the Archibald, this Hobart-based annual acquisitive prize focuses on selecting the most outstanding portrayal of the Australian landscape.

2025 Hadley’s winner: who is ex-athlete Sophie Cape?

Cape, from NSW, is a first-time Hadley’s finalist. Her practice is deeply tied to the raw forces of nature and the physicality of the body. Those who followed the lead-up to the 2008 Beijing Olympics might be familiar with Cape – the elite downhill ski racer and track cyclist whose sporting career was cut short from an unsuccessful ‘experimental’ surgery following an injury. It led to Cape’s early retirement and losing the chance to compete.

According to OLSEN Gallery, who featured Cape in 2019, both Cape’s mother and grandmother were highly regarded artists, but she herself resisted the idea until the traumatising turn of events in 2008. In 2010, Cape graduated from Sydney’s National Art School, where she found a visual language grounded in raw energy and organic pigments.

The winning work, Thunder shifts the shivering sands (2024) uses locally-sourced natural materials including rust, charcoal and soil, and was created in Southern NSW after the 2024 floods and resulting landslides.

The 2025 judging panel, comprising artists Naomi Hobson and Catherine Woo, and Director, Curatorial and Cultural Collections at the University of Tasmania, Caine Chennatt, say, ‘Sophie Cape’s portrayal of the Australian landscape was remarkably executed, compelling, and resonant. Her work is a strong embodied, site-responsive, and honest record of environmental upheaval, of land torn by flood and landslide.

‘Combining the gathering of raw and found materials from the environment with the expressive force of the artist’s body, it exults in this confluence, melding matter, natural marks and a perceptible, visceral relationship between human presence in the non-human world. The artist brings an almost primal energy to the work, but with instinct and finesse, produces a compelling work of balance and refinement.’

Sophie Cape, ‘Thunder shifts the shivering sands’, 2024, installation view inside Hadley’s Orient Hotel, Hobart. Photo: Jessica King.

Cape says the win is ‘a lifeline for me and my practice’. She adds, ‘This painting is a portrait of survival and decay, beauty and destruction’.

A total of 29 finalists have been selected for the Hadley’s this year, with Denise (De) Lamby taking out the $10,000 Hadley’s Residency Prize, and Honourable Mentions going to Elizabeth Kunoth Kngwarray, Sara Maher, Valerie Sparks and Philip Wolfhagen.

Hadley’s Art Prize is presented by Hadley’s Orient Hotel, Hobart, and the exhibition of finalists’ work is on view at the hotel until 21 September.

Find an interview between OLSEN Gallery and Cape here, where she delves deeper into her story:

