Kusama breaks record to be crowned queen in Australian exhibition history

Yayoi Kusama, presented by the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) across the past four months, has broken the record for highest attended ticketed art exhibition in Australian history.

More than 480,000 people have visited the exhibition, smashing the previous record set by Van Gogh and the Seasons in 2017, also presented by the NGV and attracting 462,262 people. This amounts to over 4000 visitors to Yayoi Kusama every day and the ‘Queen of Polka Dots’ has officially earned her crown in Australian exhibition history.

Named the most popular artist in the world by The Art Newspaper in 2014, Kusama’s touring exhibitions in South and Central America averaged around 8000 visitors per day. Ten years later, the Kusama phenomenon shows no sign of slowing down.

Yayoi Kusama traces the artist’s near-nine decades of practice and includes the largest number of her signature immersive rooms ever assembled in a single location. The nonagenarian artist celebrated her 96th birthday on 22 March.

To commemorate the occasion and the exhibition’s success, the NGV has extended opening hours for the final week of the show. Across the Easter long weekend (17-21 April), Yayoi Kusama is open from 8am to midnight.

Yayoi Kusama continues until 21 April at NGV International.