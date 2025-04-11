Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. From spiralling concerns over the US’s impact on the arts, to university courses under review, powerful leadership in the arts and frightening wages in the visual arts sector – these were the stories that caught your interest.

Australian museum director offers insight into mood of US cultural sector after University of Michigan trip

As the Trump administration’s executive orders ramped up, an Australian museum director was touching down in Michigan. Their first-hand insights say a lot about changes likely to come.

QUT performing arts review sparks industry-wide concern

After reported declines in enrolments, QUT is reviewing its performing arts courses, but the move is causing widespread alarm.

Masterpiece by Edvard Munch gifted to the National Gallery of Australia

The National Gallery of Australia is screaming for joy over a new Munch acquisition… no, it’s not that one.

HIDDEN: lighting up Ballarat with projection-based art in May

One night only. Technology, art and imagination.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Calamity Jane, Bille Brown Theatre QPAC ★★★★1/2

Celebrating the wildest woman of the west, this heart-warming, hilarious musical ticks every box for a fabulous night out.

Exhibition review: Precious, Museum of Brisbane ★★★★1/2

Displaying more than 3000 objects from 30 locally sourced collections, Precious is an impressive and delightful new exhibition from the Museum of Brisbane.

Book review: Unsettled, Kate Grenville ★★★1/2

Kate Grenville faces a reckoning regarding her family’s relationship with colonialism.

And follow our Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF 2025) highlights in one place:

Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2025 – top picks

Wondering what MICF 2025 show to catch next? ArtsHub has you covered.

And with crazy readership continuing this week, Fridamania (yes, that’s a word in the dictionary) continues to capture interest:

Exhibition review: Frida Kahlo: In her own image, Bendigo Art Gallery ★★★★1/2

A wide range of artefacts helps to explore the reality of the artist beyond her public persona.

An eye on jobs and career news

QPAC’s new Chief Executive, Rachel Healy, shares her powerful vision for the performing arts

Ushering in a new era, she has much to offer in her role at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

And for a second week our top career reads:

Why your coffee is important to your creativity

Countless creatives cite coffee as an essential part of their daily routine. But is it possible to get the buzz without the crash?

Creative Australia’s National Arts and Disability Code of Practice tender questioned by sector

A recently closed government tender process has raised some red flags for long-time contributors to the disability arts and access space.

And a story we ran earlier this year has had a bumper pick-up this week, most likely thanks to Stella Prize announcements:

Australian literary festivals in 2025

What bookish festivals are happening across the country this year?

