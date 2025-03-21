News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
21 Mar 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
colourful graphic forms in pinks and green creating eye shape. Arts news watch.

Keeping your eye on this week’s arts news. Image: Daniele Levis Pelusi, Unsplash.

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week. The visual arts sector and spring concert season dominated the reads this week, as well as the ongoing Creative Australia-Venice Biennale saga. There were are most read stories this week:

Exclusive: Letter to the Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP: Reinstate Khaled and rebuild trust in Creative Australia
This open letter to Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts, was provided exclusively to ArtsHub; its text is published verbatim.

Governance advisory firm appointed to review Creative Australia’s 2026 Venice Biennale process
Questions are already being asked as to why the terms of reference exclude the decision to cancel Sabsabi and Dagostino’s contract so abruptly.

Short history of Australian artists at Venice Biennale reveals some irony within current furore
What does an eye over the history reveal about the Creative Australia Board’s recent Venice Biennale decision?

Groundbreaking macrophotography offers glimpse into Queensland’s prehistory
In deep regional Queensland, a retired commercial photographer is finding new life in macrophotography, focusing on ancient life.

This week’s program releases also caught the interest of ArtsHub readers:

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Theatre review: The Removalists, Southbank Theatre ★★★★
Over 50 years later, David Williamson’s play is restaged by Melbourne Theatre Company.

Exhibition review: twenty, Sabbia Gallery ★★★★
This exhibition is testament to the enduring allure of collecting ceramics, glass and fibre art – 20 years of Sabbia Gallery.

Book review: Someone Like Me, Clem Bastow and Jo Case (editors) ★★★1/2
An anthology of 25 non-fiction pieces by Autistic writers.

Music concerts continue to be our most read reviews at the moment:

More recent reviews

An eye on jobs and career news

How circus arts strengthen young people’s mental health and social connections, new report details
The report, commissioned by Spaghetti Circus and conducted by Patternmakers, has national implications.

What the arts sector can learn from the latest media landscape report
The latest survey of Australian journalists reveals concerns but also opportunities for arts reporting.

Is it worth launching a podcast in 2025? – 3 rules for artists
A far cry from the days of homespun projects, launching a podcast in 2025 can potentially create a new marketing pillar for your business.

Wellbeing tips for surviving a gruelling festival season Part 1: Adelaide Fringe
How do artists and arts workers juggle self-care with the rigours of Adelaide Fringe, including heatwaves, late nights and gigging for weeks on end?

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Gina Fairley

