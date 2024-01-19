Art in oncology ward aiding patients and paramedics

In a new partnership between the University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) and St Andrew’s Toowoomba Hospital, the art exhibition Undercurrent: Arts and Wellbeing is delivering positive impacts for both patients and staff.

The show includes a work by Brisbane-based artist, Lia Hobbs, who has worked as a paramedic for around 20 years. Hobbs’ piece, Escaping the Cycle, taps into her experience and knowledge as well as her Higher Degree Research PhD at UniSQ, which looks at women’s experiences in paramedicine through creative arts-based research.

Hobbs explains: ‘As paramedics, there are so many protocols and procedures to follow, and sometimes you can lose sight of how you actually have the best job in the world… You can see everything from somebody being born and taking their first breath to holding somebody’s hand as they take their last breath – and everything in between – on a single day.‘

Escaping the Cycle is a sculptural work with different elements and a steam-punk aesthetic, with cogs, coral-like colourings and the head of an infant peeking out of a zipper. Hobbs says the work ‘is from a clinician’s point of view, and it’s about sometimes feeling like you’re just a cog in the machine, trying to figure out where your place is in that healthcare continuum’.

She continues: ‘It was a piece that helped me reiterate that I’m not stuck as this tiny little speck; that the things I do can ripple out and affect people and their patient journey, but also their family and loved ones, and their patient journeys.’

As more and more research confirms the benefits, both physical and emotional, of art making and creativity, UniSQ Associate Professor in Sculpture (Visual Arts) and Associate Head (Research), Beats Batorowicz notes: ‘It’s so important to highlight the interconnectivity between arts and health and the importance of person-centred stories, as well as the way that art can influence spaces that are perhaps unconventional to where it’s usually housed – like a hospital.’

Batorowicz continues: ‘The way this exhibition has come together has been an interconnecting experience and a community-building experience. The people who have come together make this project, and the work, is almost like the aftermath of that experience.’

Hobbs adds that this work and the exhibition is also a shout-out to female paramedics.

‘When I first started in paramedicine, there were very few females around. The numbers on the road now are pretty much equal, but there are still a lot of women out there who have experiences to share and potentially feel unheard,’ she says.

‘This piece, and this exhibition, offered the opportunity to amplify those female voices and start some of those discussions around female-specific issues in the workforce that may not have received the full amount of attention they deserve,’ Hobbs concludes.

Undercurrent: Arts and Wellbeing is a two-part exhibition first presented at the UniSQ Arts A Block Gallery in September 2022. Many of the artists exhibited have addressed their own personal health experiences in their creative practice, and some have deep connections with St Andrew’s Hospital.

Participating artists include Lisa Hobbs, Beta Batorowicz, Tarn McLean, David Usher, Sorin Oancea, Paul Hetherington and more.

Undercurrent: Arts and Wellbeing is on view at St Andrew’s Toowoomba Hospital, Level 1, Building 4 of the Medical Oncology Corridor, until 14 February.