Are opera audiences really in decline? Big picture results reveal all

Opera is one of those genres that some people love to hate. The artform’s traditionalism and opulence make it an easy target for calls of elitism and irrelevance in the modern day. But opera continues to draw good numbers of contemporary audiences to a diverse array of innovative productions.

That’s reason enough to keep opera companies on our list of prized arts sector assets that add value to our nation’s cultural fabric. Another prominent reason (often overlooked) are the important employment opportunities that major opera companies offer artists and arts workers.

They employ huge numbers of arts professionals – from singers and musicians to designers, set makers, lighting and audio crew, wardrobe staff, managers and administrators – many of whom receive in-house work on a year-round basis.

But this fact also makes opera companies notoriously expensive and complex to run – requiring highly-skilled programmers and managers to keep their wheels turning. Over the past 12 months there have been some unfortunate headlines documenting various melodramas playing out in some opera and orchestra companies’ executive ranks, in situations that have cast doubt on the stability of their internal operations.

Yet looking at data on how our major opera companies are traveling with audiences (with one notable exception, due to reporting structures impacting on the availability of data), the recent picture looks anything but doubtful. Instead, for some companies, they appear to be on a growth trajectory – especially with their numbers of first-time attendees.

ArtsHub acknowledges the omission of State Opera South Australia in this article, which is due to the company’s financial reporting periods being different to the other companies included. State Opera South Australia reports on its financial information according to the financial year time period (rather than the calendar year) making its data incongruous with the other companies included in the article (whose data is recorded and released by the calendar year).

Opera Australia’s audience trends

Opera Australia is by far the largest opera company in Australia, employing around 1500 people and attracting the highest level of government performing arts funding.

But as shown below, opera productions are far from its only offering. Musical productions attract very large numbers. In some years, these music theatre-loving audiences have made up around 50% of the company’s total attendees.

Yet Opera Australia’s music audiences are prone to a high degree of fluctuation. Over the three years from 2022 to 2024, these musical audience numbers drastically declined.

Meanwhile, the company’s most recent opera audiences, while smaller than they were three years ago, are much steadier, and have recently overtaken Opera Australia’s musical audiences.

As for the future outlook, the company’s Marketing and Communications Director Simon Meilak tells ArtsHub: ‘In 2025, [Opera Australia] has seen significant growth, with early positive signs for 2026.’

He continues, ‘Both our Sydney summer and winter 2025 seasons recorded their highest ever number of first-time purchasers, while repeat purchasers also grew. This increase in first-time attendees shows growing interest among younger, culturally curious, and tourism-driven audiences.’

Victorian Opera’s audience trends

Recent results from Victorian Opera show it has had a solid few years with increased ticket revenue over that time – albeit with slightly decreased audience numbers from 2023 to 2024.

Nonetheless, its audience numbers appear healthy. As Victorian Opera CEO Elizabeth Hill-Cooper tells ArtsHub, the company is seeing an increase of up to 42% of total sales from some productions coming from new audiences.

Hill-Cooper adds: ‘Victorian Opera has seen ticketing purchase trends dramatically change in recent times, with very late buying trends returning most recently. However, the growth in new audiences is a very pleasing trend and shows the opera landscape in Victoria is very healthy.’

West Australian Opera’s audience trends

West Australian Opera’s 2024 results show a dip in attendance from its previous 12 months but the longer term trend shows their numbers are on a steady upward trajectory overall.

As the company’s Executive Director Carloyn Chard AM tells ArtsHub, ‘We see continued audience loyalty across our seasons, with full houses this year for The Pirates of Penzance, Madama Butterfly and Il Trovatore, and steady renewal rates already reflected in our 2026 pre-sales – all reflecting an engaged, loyal and committed audience.’

She adds: ‘Live outdoor experiences have also been a driver of audience growth, for example Carmen at the WACA [in 2023 ] which drew a large attendance and attracted first-time opera attendees and a secondary audience through livestream.’

Chard also says that overall, the company is optimistic about continued audience growth as it continues to work at ‘finding a balance between staging traditional operas and the creation of new work or new productions of existing works’.

Opera Queensland’s audience trends

The story at Opera Queensland is perhaps the most exciting to tell. The steady results of the past few years have been achieved within an environment that Opera Queensland’s CEO and Artistic Director Patrick Nolan describes as ‘still somewhat atomised due to the Covid experience’.

But as Nolan explains, the shock of the Covid experience prompted companies like Opera Queensland to push themselves into new areas and ‘find new ways to engage audiences outside of the theatre, including taking risks on new and different works that haven’t been done before’.

Nolan cites the company’s sold-out premiere season of its 2024 musical Straight from the Strait – about a group of Torres Strait Islander railroad workers’ record-breaking achievements in outback Western Australia in the 1960s – as a fitting example of the company’s direction in these post-Covid years.

‘In the lead up to that show there were some doubters about whether it would attract large audiences, but it absolutely did,’ Nolan tells ArtsHub.

‘It’s shows like this that are allowing us to achieve growth of around 50% in new audiences in recent years,’ he continues.

‘Most notably, this past year [in 2025] we have recorded 63.8% growth in our first time attendees, and our forward sales for our 2026 program are already better than they have been in previous years.’

As these recent results show, while some companies like Opera Australia and West Australian Opera struggled to break even in 2024, audience numbers are either stable or an upwards incline. It indicates that the appetite for opera is certainly not lagging. On the contrary, there are even signs of very good audience growth, with many companies proving they can attract impressive numbers of first-time and new audiences to their works.

