Architects contest colonial inheritance in global forum

Australian creatives are again off to Venice, to present the next edition of Biennale Architettura – the International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, which will open 20 May.

It is the 18th edition of the globally celebrated event, and the ninth time that the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has coordinated Australia’s representation in the Denton Corker Marshall-designed Australian Pavilion.

The Biennale has developed into the most esteemed international arena for showcasing architecture, with more than 300,000 visitors in 2021. Tony Giannone, AIA’s Venice Committee Chairman, describes it as ‘the most important event in the international architectural calendar’.

With an exhibition titled, Unsettling Queenstown, Australia’s representation will explore themes of decolonisation and decarbonisation through the construct of ‘Queenstown’. The team explains: ‘There are Queenstowns all over the former British Empire: in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa and both the Americas. It is a place both local and global. Weaving between real and fictional Queenstowns, the exhibition will explore and question the relations between people and the environment under the logics of colonialism and resource extraction, through the lens of a place in which these are brought into sharp focus.’

Giannone adds, ‘Unsettling Queenstown will offer an immersive, multisensory experience that will captivate and challenge visitors. The exhibition represents an approach to architectural thinking that we believe will become a critical strategy of architectural culture worldwide.’

The idea has been shaped by a curatorial team, including Anthony Coupe, Julian Worrall, Emily Paech, Ali Gumillya Baker and Sarah Rhodes. They continue: ‘The British Imperial hangover is pervasive in every corner of the globe: there is quite literally a Queenstown on every continent, bar Antarctica. Unsettling Queenstown unites decolonial theory and praxis, weaving elements from real places and gleanings from current architectural intelligence in search of ingredients to contribute to Venice’s Laboratory of the Future.’

Still from the video ‘Isolation’, 2022-2023. Image: Sarah Rhodes. Presented at 2023 International Architecture Biennale, Australian Pavilion Venice.

Why ‘unsettling’ architecture is appropriate now

The AIA explains that at the centre of the Pavilion, a ghostly fragment of colonial architecture will be suspended, hovering over visitors and accompanied by immersive sounds, voices and images. They describe it as a ‘colonial ghost.’

The structure is a 70% scale model of the Empire Hotel – the nucleus of the colonial copper-mining town of Queenstown on the island of Iutruwita/Tasmania. It is paired with another Queenstown – located on Kaurna Yarta (near Port Adelaide in South Australia). In tandem, they will offer a layered representation of demapped Country.

‘The intervention of settler colonisation has consistently involved an overwriting of Aboriginal Country, whereby British names and symbols are stamped upon Indigenous lands, in processes that have been repeated and refined all over the world. Unsettling Queenstown constitutes an act of ‘demapping’, revealing hidden histories of Country where colonies are built,’ the Curatorial team adds of their vision for this project.

Lesley Lokko is the overarching curator for Biennale Architettura 2023, assigning to it the broader theme The Laboratory of the Future.

Unsettling Queenstown in­ The Australian Pavillion, at Architettura Biennale – the International Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, runs from 20 May – 26 November 2023.