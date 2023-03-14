Albanese Government acts on audio and e-book lending rights promise

Originally promised as part of the new National Cultural Policy, Revive, in January, the Albanese Government has honoured its promise to modernise Australia’s lending rights scheme.

The investment of $12.9 million in order to extend the Public Lending Right (PLR) and Educational Lending Right (ELR) Schemes, so that digital content such as e-books and audiobooks are included, will result in increased payments flowing directly to local writers, illustrators, publishers and translators.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke, who lodged the modification to the scheme in Parliament last week, said that even though Australian writers were enjoying increasing popularity in Australia and overseas many still could not make a living from writing.

‘The average annual income for an Australian author is only $18,200. That means many rely on either second jobs or their family to make ends meet,’ he said in a statement.

‘The modernisation of this scheme will make a difference – ensuring Australian writers are better paid for their work. In a digital world we need to make sure these schemes are up-to-date so that our artists are being properly compensated for the incredible creations that enrich all our lives.’

Authors and publishers will be able to make claims for e-books and audiobooks from 3 April 2023. The first payments under the schemes to include digital material will be in June 2024.

The news has been welcomed by representatives of the Australian literary sector.

Olivia Lanchester, CEO of the Australian Society of Authors (ASA), described the decision to modernise and extend Lending Rights to include digital formats as ‘a common sense change that has been sought by the ASA for many years, supported by writers and illustrators and all industry stakeholders’.

Lanchester told ArtsHub: ‘The Public and Educational Lending Rights Schemes are the most meaningful way the Australian Government supports our writers and illustrators. The expansion means this key form of investment is future-proofed, reflecting modern library collections and lending practices. It is no exaggeration to say that lending rights underpin the economic stability of many of our most brilliant authors and the reaction to this decision has been one of relief and jubilation in the writing community.

‘Time and again, authors tell us that lending rights payments are critical for sustainable careers – allowing them to work on their next book. So, this isn’t just a win for authors and publishers, but also for readers who value Australian stories.

‘Given the lead time required for library surveys, we’re delighted that the Government is moving quickly to make the first payments for digital formats in June 2024,’ Lanchester added.

Similarly, Meanjin editor Esther Anatolitis told ArtsHub, ‘I’m thrilled to see writers’ incomes get a much needed boost in this way! It’s ghastly how little writers earn on average, and digital lending rights will make an important difference. I’m equally thrilled to see Minister Burke championing this change publicly – because I know just how delighted readers all over Australia will be to learn that their favourite authors will now benefit every time they borrow an e-book or audio book. It’s vital we’re having an ongoing national conversation about how writers earn their incomes, so that everyone’s got a great understanding of what it actually takes to inspire the nation.’

The original Australian Lending Right Scheme to support Australian creators was introduced by the Whitlam Government in May 1974 in recognition of income lost through the free use of their books in public and educational libraries across Australia. It was a world-first initiative at the time.

‘Lending rights is a great Labor legacy. Every time you borrow a book from a library, some money goes to the author. As it should,’ Burke said.

‘But under the old system writers weren’t getting a cent when their e-books and audiobooks were borrowed. We’ve updated it so Australian writers can get a better deal and a better future.’