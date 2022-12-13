AI to help facilitate difficult conversations at Jewish Museum

Sydney Jewish Museum recently launched Reverberations: A Future of Memory, its first AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered exhibition sharing Holocaust survivor stories.

Authentic testimonials and survivor stories have played an integral role in educating the public on the Holocaust, while also sharing tales of courage, endurance and resilience. Rather than recounting the events of the Holocaust, this new exhibition centres human experiences with the help of technology.

Visitors are able to have conversations with the interactive biographies of Holocaust survivors, including the late Eddie Jaku OAM, Czechoslovakian-born Australian author Olga Horak and Yvonne Engelman.

Working alongside the Sydney Jewish Museum to bring to life these survivor stories through AI is University of Southern California Shoah Foundation Deputy Executive Director, Dr Kori Street, who explains that the project will allow visitors to delve into difficult questions that they may have been reluctant to ask Holocaust survivors face to face.

Street tells ArtsHub: ‘One of the things that our research showed was when students come to have a conversation with the interactive survivor biographies, they’re able to ask tougher questions earlier on in their learning, as compared to speaking with a survivor in real life where they are more afraid of hurting their feelings.

‘But, at the same time, the students still say “goodbye” even when they know that they’re talking to a machine, which is a sign of that empathetic response we have with another human being’s story. This level of engagement is what breaks down the barrier,’ Street says.

Striking this balance between presenting a real-life survivor and the conversations generated with the help of AI lies at the core of what Street and their team are trying to achieve, and preparing for a future when there will be no more survivors alive to tell their own stories.

The survivors are asked more than a thousand questions, determined through research on those that are most frequently asked, but also incorporating questions specific to each person’s experience. The process from research to interview, followed by intensive testing before the system becomes public-facing, can take anywhere from six months to a year to complete.

‘It’s important that we are not creating an avatar or constructing the answers,’ Street says. ‘If the survivors make a mistake during the interview we will ask them to clarify, but it’s all there for someone to discover and we hope that this would encourage follow-up questions from the participant as in a real-life conversation.

‘We are very committed to that methodology, so we aren’t opening ourselves to this notion of a “constructive past”,’ adds Street, who has spent the past decade developing the technology.

The implementation of AI in conserving survivor stories is about both accessibility and engagement, as well as a commitment towards sharing this authentic voice for the next generation. The Dimensions in Testimony project led by Street has collected more than 50 testimonies in English, with the introduction of other languages such as Mandarin, Polish, Hungarian, French, Russian and Spanish currently under development.

Street has worked globally with not only Jewish and Holocaust museums, but also national institutions such as the Swedish National Museum and the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. They see the project expanding into other territories in the art and museum space, and beyond, such as to allow live conversations with historical figures, Olympians, curators, educators and more.

In a media release Sydney Jewish Museum Senior Curator Shannon Biederman adds: ‘This exhibition will change the way that you think about history… It showcases some of the innovations we are introducing at the museum, to ensure that we can continue to impact future generations with real stories of survivors. There is still a lot to learn about how we treat people in the future by examining the events of the past.’

Alongside the interactive AI biographies, the exhibition features the life experiences of 43 Holocaust survivors who have shared their stories with the visitors of Sydney Jewish Museum in recent years.

Reverberations: A Future for Memory is on view at Sydney Jewish Museum; ticketed.

Find out more about USC Shoah Foundation’s Dimensions in Testimony project.