AGNSW receives largest First Nations gift from across the ditch

The Horton Bequest is the largest donation to AGNSW's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art collection to date, and includes artists previously not represented.
13 Aug 2024 12:57
ArtsHub
A collection of 17 small figures with circular heads and bodies, painted in bright pigment and displayed in front of a black wall at AGNSW.

Installation view of new exhibition display in the Yiribana Gallery featuring artworks from The Horton Bequest 2024. Image: © the artists. Photo: © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains references to deceased persons.

The Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) has received a private collection of Australian First Nations art gifted by New Zealand philanthropist Michael Horton and his late wife, Dame Rosie Horton.

The Horton Bequest, comprising 139 works, is the largest gift ever donated to AGNSW’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art collection and complements AGNSW’s existing collection by bringing in artists not previously represented. Works by Girramay artists Abe Muriata and Emily Murray, and Djinaŋ/Marung artist Jeremiah Bonson, will be entering the public gallery’s collection for the first time.

Other prominent artists featured in the bequest include the late senior Kaiadilt artist Sally Gabori (c. 1924-2015), 24th NATSIAA (National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards) winner Angelina George and the Joshua sisters.

The Hortons built their collection of First Nations paintings, weavings and sculptures over a 23-year period. Each work has been hand-picked from First Nations communities and local art centres they visited from 2000.

L-R: Cara Pinchbeck, Head of First Nations, Art Gallery of New South Wales; Michael Horton; Maud Page, Deputy Director and Director of Collections, Art Gallery of New South Wales. Photo © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Joshua Morris.

AGNSW, Head of First Nations, Cara Pinchbeck says, ‘This gift is an exciting addition to the Art Gallery collection. Eclectic and wide-ranging, the works span a range of mediums and reflect long-standing connections to several significant art-making communities.’

Horton says the gift is a way to share his and his late wife’s passion for First Nations art and extend her legacy for future generations. ‘I am thrilled to gift the Art Gallery of New South Wales the beloved collection that Rosie and I enjoyed building over more than two decades. It gives me great comfort to know that the collection will remain in Australia, where it will be enjoyed by local and international visitors to the Art Gallery, as well as the artists themselves, their descendants and future generations of the communities represented in the collection.’

The Horton family built their wealth as significant shareholders in Wilson & Horton, which owned The New Zealand Herald for 120 years before the family’s shareholding was sold in 1996. The couple spent time at their Queensland home each year and travelled extensively to First Nations communities across northern Australia in the past two decades.

Read: Noli Rictor wins the $100,000 Telstra Art Award

Maud Page, AGNSW Deputy Director and Director of Collections, adds, ‘We are grateful to Michael and Rosie Horton for their substantial gift, which shows the couple’s shared passion for Aboriginal art and their deep appreciation for the artists and communities they visited. 

‘Bequests like this strengthen our collections, provide much needed philanthropic support and serve as a lasting tribute to the generosity and vision of our supporters.’

Thirty-five works from the gifted collection are now on display in the Yiribana Gallery, the first gallery visitors encounter in Naala Badu, AGNSW’s new building.

ArtsHub

