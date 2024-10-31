News

A Day On The Green 2024-25: an ultimate guide to daycations and uplifting live music

Escape the daily grind with A Day On The Green, the one-of-a-kind outdoor live music series of events held in some of Australia's best wineries.
31 Oct 2024 12:35
ArtsHub
Leon Bridges will performed as part of the 24th A Day On The Green in 2025. A black man sitting on an outdoor chair next to a lake.

Leon Bridges will perform as part of the 24th A Day On The Green series of concerts in 2025. Photo: Supplied.

Daycation is the perfect salve to escape the daily grind by enjoying a day outdoors with food, wine and live music. The ‘A Day On The Green’ outdoor winery concerts series is kicking off its 24th season this weekend (2 November), with the 2024/25 program set to be one of its biggest yet.

Starting in Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley SA, English pop legends Take That will grace A Day On The Green’s stage with their debut, This Life on Tour, followed by stops in Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley NSW (9 November) and Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton Qld (10 November).

Singer-songwriter Missy Higgins will make a long-awaited return to A Day On The Green for three final encore performances of The Second Act Tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her second album The Sound of White as well as the latest chart-topping hits in The Second Act album. Higgins will be joined by special guests Dan Sultan and Ruby Fields at Sirromet Wines on 23 November; and Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Field at Centennial Vineyards, Bowral NSW (30 November) and at Peter Lehmann Wines (7 December).

Breathing fresh energy in the new year will be Australian blues rock band The Teskey Brothers, joined by special guests, including US indie rockers Band of Horses and Americana folk and roots artist Sierra Ferrell, plus the Australian debut of Irish singer songwriter CMAT and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Needs Braces featuring GuriNgai woman Charlie Woods.

In January 2025, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and forerunner of modern soul, Leon Bridges will make his A Day On The Green debut. Joining the line-up will be Glass Beams, who fuse cultures and live instrumentation, and folk-pop singer-songwriter Maple Glider.

Powerful vocal and unforgettable hits will take over A Day On The Green in late January and February with Irish rock band The Script bringing their Satellites World Tour. Special guests include Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher.

A Day On The Green continues in March with Swedish pop-rockers Roxette and special guests Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera.

The producer of A Day On The Green, Roundhouse Entertainment, has also partnered with MG Live and Frontier Touring to bring back UK dance music icon Fatboy Slim to Australia. Get ready to Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat under the sun, with DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! and Jennifer Loveless joining him on stage.

It’s possible to make your A Day On The Green visit a road trip experience or turn your daycation into a staycation with venues close to a range of accommodations. The event is also family friendly with kids under 12 receiving free entry in the general admission areas for most shows.

A Day ON THE GREEN tour dates 2024-25

Take That with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ricki-Lee and DACY

  • Sat 2 November 2024 Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA 
  • Sat 9 November 2024 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW 
  • Sun 10 November 2024 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, Qld 

Missy Higgins with *Dan Sultan, **Kate Miller-Heidke and Ruby Fields

  • Sat 23 November 2024 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, Qld *
  • Sat 30 November 2024 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW  **
  • Sat 7 December 2024 Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA **

The Teskey Brothers with Band of Horses, Sierra Ferrell, CMAT and Charlie Needs Braces

  • Wed 8 January 2025 Burswood Park, Perth, WA 
  • Fri 10 January 2025 Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA 
  • Sat 11 January 2025 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, Vic
  • Sun 12 January 2025 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW 
  • Sat 18 January 2025 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW 
  • Sun 19 January 2025 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, Qld

Leon Bridges with Glass Beams and Maple Glider

  • Sun 19 January 2025 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW 
  • Sat 25 January 2025 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, Vic

The Script with Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and *Lotte Gallagher

  • Sat 25 January 2025 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW 
  • Sun 26 January 2025 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, Qld 
  • Sat 1 February 2025 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, Vic
  • Sun 2 February 2025 Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA 
  • Wed 5 February 2025 Burswood Park, Perth, WA *Lotte Gallagher not performing in Perth

Roxette with Jon Stevens and Boom Crash Opera

  • Sat 15 March 2025 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW 
  • Sun 16 March 2025 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, Qld

*Fatboy Slim with DJ Seinfeld, CC:DISCO! and Jennifer Loveless

  • Sat 15 March 2025 *Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW 
  • Fri 21 March 2025 *Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA 
  • Sat 22 March 2025 *Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC 
  • Sun 23 March 2025 *Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD 
  • *Not an A Day On The Green show – Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring and Roundhouse Entertainment  

Tickets for the 2024/25 A Day On The Green season are on sale now from Ticketmaster.

