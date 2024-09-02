A Day in Carlton – new writers’ festival in Melbourne’s inner north

Those who regularly frequent Carlton, the popular Italian-flavoured suburb in Melbourne’s inner north, will be pleased to know there will be a new writers’ festival that will take place in the area.

As first reported in The Age, A Day in Carlton Festival will occur on 15-16 November this year, with events scheduled to occur at Carlton landmarks that include Cinema Nova and Church of All Nations.

The idea was conceived by the chairman of Readings bookshop, Mark Rubbo to encourage ‘community engagement and communal discussion’ while concomitantly acknowledging the history and culture of the suburb.

‘Carlton has always been an important crucible in the Australian publishing industry, so we see [the festival] as an opportunity to pay homage to that wonderful history,’ Rubbo says.

Guests of the festival are slated to include chef Julia Busuttil Nishimura, journalist David Marr and Indigenous human rights activist Thomas Mayo, as well as writers Sean O’Beirne, Maxine Beneba Clarke and Christos Tsiolkas. There will also be a musical and storytelling collaboration between these three writers and the quartet, Sally Ford and the Idiomatics.

The launch of A Day in Carlton Festival has been set to coincide with a pledge by Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece to spend $2 million to support and expand local festivals and community markets as part of his re-election campaign.

The full program will be forthcoming.