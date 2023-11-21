News

New First Nations mural centres hope and community

A vibrant 41-metre high mural by Tom Day (aka Jirri Jirri) will be unveiled this week.
21 Nov 2023
Celina Lei
Mural. Image is of a large colourful mural of a young Aboriginal girl.

Mural by Tom Day in collaboration with Adnate in Moonee Ponds, with a new work to be unveiled in Wyndham. Image: Courtesy the artists.

To be revealed on Sunday 26 November is Mooroop Yarkeen by Gunditjmara, Wemba Wemba and Yorta Yorta artist Tom Day (aka Jirri Jirri). The work is a new mural for the City of Wyndham, a local government area about 40 kilometres to the south-west of the Melbourne CBD. It is said to be one of the largest First Nations designed and painted artworks in Australia.

Mooroop Yarkeen translates to “Spirit Dreaming” and the mural will become a welcome feature of in the centre of Werribee. It is 41 metres tall and depicts wildlife, habitat and cultural heritage, interlinking the themes of the city and its First Nations history. Day explains: ‘The mural is vibrant, vivid, rich in texture and references the Wirribi Yaluk (Werribee River), sand hills and basalt plains, welcoming gum leaves, community coming together in unity, dreaming and Bunjil’s flight.’

The mural was developed following extensive consultation with Bunurong Traditional Owners and local First Nations communities, and a public expressions of interest process.

Day is no stranger to working in large scale, including on a recent mural in Moonee Ponds by artists from the Djirri Djirri Dance Group, created in collaboration with Adnate. His vibrant palette speaks to the spirit of each location embedded in modern storytelling, with past projects at Moonee Valley Library and Moonee Ponds West Wall.

Day elaborates on the motifs he has included for Mooroop Yarkeen: ‘The bottom design is a representation of the present and the future, where more footprints will be etched into Country by all who call Wyndham home. Walking together proudly into a bright and promising future.

‘The top design is a representation of ancestral connection and hope. For all of us look to the sky when we are hopeful and to remember.’

Read: The trajectory of remote First Nations fashion

The mural launch will include a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, and introduction from the artist, on 26 November 5-7pm at 22 Synnot Street, Werribee.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

