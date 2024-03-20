50 years later, this is how Darwin remembers Cyclone Tracy

This year marks 50 years since Cyclone Tracy hit Darwin as one of Australia’s worst recorded natural disasters. For over 40 years the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) has included an exhibition acknowledging the destruction caused by Cyclone Tracy on local lives and the environment.

For the 50th anniversary, the space has been refreshed and built upon, ensuring the legacy of the event in Darwin’s history. The updated exhibit, Cyclone Tracy – 50 Years On, is now on display in the permanent Cyclone Tracy gallery. New technologies have been introduced to the space, allowing for an immersive experience.

MAGNT Assistant Director Louise Partos, says, ‘As we approach the 50th anniversary of Cyclone Tracy, this exhibition renewal serves as a testament to the profound resilience of Territorians, highlighting their unwavering spirit in the face of adversity and underscoring the enduring impact of this pivotal moment in Darwin’s history.

‘The way we understand the story of Cyclone Tracy continues to change as different perspectives emerge. The refresh will aim to incorporate new tales of resilience, courage and community, ensuring that the impact of this historic disaster remains vividly etched in the collective memory of both locals and the global audience.’

The spotlight on the resilience of the Northern Territory community as they managed deaths, displacement and rebuilding the damaged environment, promises a new perspective on the disaster. The exhibit includes the perspectives of children, in addition to the role of the Australian Defence Force in the air evacuations.

The exhibit incorporates national and international perspectives, illustrating how Australians, the Australian Defence Force and foreign countries responded to Darwin’s first communications. Further, Cyclone Tracy prompted what was Australia’s largest air evacuation, the realities of which are also explored in the updated exhibition.

Cyclone Tracy – 50 Years On is open daily from 10am to 4pm at 19 Conacher Street, Darwin. Entry is free.