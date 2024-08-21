News

2024 Canberra Art Biennial launches month-long program of public art

Canberra Art Biennial participating artists include Nell, Jenna Lee, Clare Peake, Bronte Cormican-Jones and more.
21 Aug 2024 13:29
Celina Lei
Bronte Cormican Jones, ‘Lightlines’, 2023, a work commissioned by Canberra Art Biennial. Three neon light installations that appear like doorframes displayed in a grassy environment at night.

Visual Arts

Bronte Cormican Jones, ‘Lightlines’, 2023, a work commissioned by Canberra Art Biennial. Photo: Supplied.

The 2024 Canberra Art Biennial (CAB) returns in its fifth iteration as a month-long festival kicking off on 27 September with a series of exhibitions, live performances and installations. The event has a particular public art focus, activating spaces in Canberra previously not utilised.

The range of artworks on display vary from Emma Buswell’s tote bag with the statement of a resigned politician to Nell’s ghost bloom dangling on a withered branch.

Emerging artist Bronte Cormican-Jones will present her first sculptural neon works commissioned by CAB, set to illuminate an otherwise dark space between the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) and the Shine Dome auditorium.

Complex textiles feature in the work of EmmaRani Hodges and Clare Peake. Peake’s piece A Thread of a Spider (Portal A) comprises muslin baby wraps, hair, gold thread and plastic eyes, forming a majestic collage that resembles unfolded origami. Meanwhile, Hodges’ installation explores intergenerational trauma, migration and community, using ambiguous materiality to examine a sense of “otherness”.

Other participating artists include mixed heritage First Nations artist Jenna Lee. Her works will sit across three exhibitions in the Biennial, including an installation of 48 works on paper previously shown at the TarraWarra Biennial 2023.

Tiyan Baker will bring her 2022 National Photography Prize-winning work to CAB, showcasing four autostereograms using images taken on Bidayǔh native lands in Sarawak.

CAB (previously known as contour 556) began in 2016 as a three-week event, and now welcomes over 60 artists and 50 institutional and organisational collaborations.

CAB Director Neil Hobbs says, ‘I’m really excited at how the Biennial grows and changes with each iteration… With our artsACT organisational funding, 2024 will be a great launch pad for a bigger, hopefully longer duration and an event with more partners, patrons, fans and friends.’

The 2024 edition will also host two nights of Mauritian cuisine (Palate Cleanser on 30 September and 1 October) and a curated film program, Third Run Cinema.

2024 Canberra Art Biennial runs from 27 September to 26 October.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

