2024 Canberra Art Biennial launches month-long program of public art

The 2024 Canberra Art Biennial (CAB) returns in its fifth iteration as a month-long festival kicking off on 27 September with a series of exhibitions, live performances and installations. The event has a particular public art focus, activating spaces in Canberra previously not utilised.

The range of artworks on display vary from Emma Buswell’s tote bag with the statement of a resigned politician to Nell’s ghost bloom dangling on a withered branch.

Emerging artist Bronte Cormican-Jones will present her first sculptural neon works commissioned by CAB, set to illuminate an otherwise dark space between the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) and the Shine Dome auditorium.

Complex textiles feature in the work of EmmaRani Hodges and Clare Peake. Peake’s piece A Thread of a Spider (Portal A) comprises muslin baby wraps, hair, gold thread and plastic eyes, forming a majestic collage that resembles unfolded origami. Meanwhile, Hodges’ installation explores intergenerational trauma, migration and community, using ambiguous materiality to examine a sense of “otherness”.

Other participating artists include mixed heritage First Nations artist Jenna Lee. Her works will sit across three exhibitions in the Biennial, including an installation of 48 works on paper previously shown at the TarraWarra Biennial 2023.

Tiyan Baker will bring her 2022 National Photography Prize-winning work to CAB, showcasing four autostereograms using images taken on Bidayǔh native lands in Sarawak.

CAB (previously known as contour 556) began in 2016 as a three-week event, and now welcomes over 60 artists and 50 institutional and organisational collaborations.

CAB Director Neil Hobbs says, ‘I’m really excited at how the Biennial grows and changes with each iteration… With our artsACT organisational funding, 2024 will be a great launch pad for a bigger, hopefully longer duration and an event with more partners, patrons, fans and friends.’

The 2024 edition will also host two nights of Mauritian cuisine (Palate Cleanser on 30 September and 1 October) and a curated film program, Third Run Cinema.

2024 Canberra Art Biennial runs from 27 September to 26 October.