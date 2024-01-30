2024 Arts Conference and Summit Planner

Whether you’re a curator, a visual artist, theatre performer, writer or festival director, there will be plenty of professional development and networking opportunities in 2024.

For those looking for professional development, seeking to tap into sector trends or hoping to rub shoulders with cultural entrepreneurs, ArtsHub brings you the 2024 Conference and Summit Planner to map out the year.

Note from editors: we’ve tried to be thorough, but additional dates are sure to be announced later in the year, so bookmark this story and check in with us again.

Jump to: February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

February

TALKS: MPavilion, Melbourne.

Visit the 10th MPavilion outdoor architectural commission by Tadao Ando to attend free talks throughout the 2023/24 season. A place to gather, contemplate, interact, share and engage with the breadth of programming on offer.

Details: Now, until 28 March. In-person.

TALKS: Time to Talk, Adelaide.

Adelaide Festival has announced its Time to Talk series of roundtable discussions that will take place throughout February and March. Panellists will include artists participating in the 2024 Adelaide Festival program, along with key industry figures.

Details: 14 February, 23 February, 5 March, 17 March. Free, but registration required, here. In-person.

CONFERENCE: GenreCon, Brisbane.

Delivered by Queensland Writers Centre, GenreCon is a gathering for writers. This year’s keynote speaker is UK-based Patrick Ness, a multi award-winning author of books for adults, young adults and children.

Details: 23-25 February, State Library of Queensland. In-person and online

SUMMIT: Green Museums Summit, virtual event.

The international group MuseumNext will present its annual Green Museums Summit, bringing together examples that are transforming museums worldwide.

Details: 26-27 February. Online.

MARKETPLACE: Honey Pot, Adelaide.

Honey Pot is Adelaide Fringe’s International Arts Marketplace that takes place during the festival. It is an opportunity for artists and producers, across all performing arts genres, to present their work(s) to secure future bookings.

Details: 16 February – 17 March. In-person.

MARKETPLACE: Leaps and Bounds: APAM x Honey Pot, Adelaide.

Leaps and Bounds is a special platform event for circus and physical theatre artists. The Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM) is partnering with Adelaide Fringe to deliver this targeted industry event.

Details: 27-28 February, In-person.

March

TALKS: March Meeting Sharjah 2024, United Arab Emirates.

Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual March Meeting convenes artists, curators and art practitioners from around the world to discuss vital issues in contemporary art. The upcoming edition focuses on collectives whose practice intertwines art-making and community building, examining various forms of collaboration that advance social justice.

Details: 1-3 March. In-person.

WRITERS WEEK: Writers’ Week 2024, Adelaide.

An inspiring program, curated as part of Adelaide Festival, Writers’ Week will draw international and Australia contemporary writers together to discuss current topics. Explore the line-up.

Details: 2-7 March, presented at Pioneer Women’s Memorial Garden. In-person.

Read: Check out ArtsHub’s comprehensive calendar of Australian literary festivals in 2024

CONFERENCE: Australian International Documentary Conference, Melbourne.

The southern hemisphere’s premier industry forum and marketplace for documentary and factual content – the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) will take place in-person at ACMI, followed by an online international marketplace. The theme is Frontlines.

Details: 3-6 March Conference (in-person) at ACMI, Melbourne (Vic), and 7-8 March 2024 Marketplace (online).

TALKS/SUMMIT: All About Women, Sydney.

Now in its 12th year, All About Women festival returns to Sydney Opera House with a day of talks about gender, justice and equality. The festival will feature lively in-person and online conversations and events. This year’s festival has been programmed by the Sydney Opera House Talks and Ideas team, led by Chip Rolley, alongside three All About Women alumnae who have co-curated individual events: Bri Lee, Clementine Ford and Nakkiah Lui. To view the full program and book.

Details: 10 March, Sydney Opera House. In-person and online.

SUMMIT: Hong Kong International Cultural Summit 2024, Hong Kong.

The first ever Hong Kong International Cultural Summit 2024 will be hosted by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority. The Summit will offer a platform to bring together leaders from arts and cultural institutions globally to promote international cultural exchange and cultivate long-term partnerships. It coincides with Hong Kong’s 2024 Art Week (25-30 March 2024), and art fairs. ArtsHub will be attending and reporting.

Details: 25-26 March 2024. In-person.

April

SUMMIT: Perth 2024 ISPA Congress, Perth.

The Perth 2024 ISPA Congress is hosted by PAC. ISPA is the International Society for the Performing Arts, and is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024. ISPA congresses are attended by more than 500 leaders from more than 50 regions representing different genres and disciplines within the performing arts field. Programming is geared toward both established and emerging leaders in the performing arts. Congress attendees include presenters, festivals, producing companies, artist managers, consultants, and government cultural leaders.

Details: 30 April – 3 May. In-person.

CONFERENCE: Communicating the Arts, Paris.

For the first time since 2016, Communicating the Arts is making a return to Europe with a stop in Paris! This year’s theme is ‘Impact and responsibility in the arts: advancing social and sustainable practices’, and the conference aims to showcase prestigious venues, introduce new Olympic sites and unveil hidden cultural gems in Paris. Over 200 international cultural leaders from the visual and performing arts, as well as heritage sectors, will come together to explore ideas, address challenges and collaboratively seek solutions.

Details: 2-4 April. In-person.

May

MARKETPLACE: Showcase Victoria 2024, Melbourne

Attended each year by over 250 industry members, Showcase Victoria is Australia’s leading state-based performing arts market, playing a key role in facilitating touring.

Details: 21-22 May, at Darebin Arts Centre. In-person.

SUMMIT: MuseumNext Digital Summit, Virtual.

The ever-changing nature of digital can mean that it’s hard for museums to know where to focus their energy for the best results. The MuseumNext Digital Summit brings together international speakers to share action-orientated presentations to help museums find digital success. They will discuss how museums can stay up-to-date with the latest technology, strategies and tools, with case studies.

Details: 25-26 March. Online.

Read: Arts festivals and events calendar 2024

CONFERENCE: ALIA National Conference, Adelaide.

The ALIA (Australian Library and Information Association) national conference is a meeting point for all library and information professionals, from all sectors across Australia and the international community. The theme is ‘Truth and Dare’ and the first round of keynote speakers have been announced.

Details: 6-9 May, Adelaide Convention Centre. In-person.

CONFERENCE: 2024 GAS Conference, Berlin.

Glass Art Society (GAS) will present its annual conference for the global glass art community in Berlin this year. The conference theme is ‘Where Art and Design Meet’, focusing on the space where art meets design, the synergy between the two, and the relationships between artists and designers. ArtsHub will be attending the conference and reporting.

Details: 15-18 May, Berlin. In-person.

TALKS: Vivid Ideas 2024, multiple Sydney venues.

Vivid Sydney is a festival of ideas, light and music presented by Destination NSW in partnership with the City of Sydney across key venues. It is the largest festival of its kind in the southern hemisphere. Alongside the spectacular site-responsive light works, a three-week program of panel talks, masterclasses and keynote speakers will be presented, which has garnered its own reputation for innovative thinking. Details of the 2024 program are yet to be announced.

Details: 24 May – 15 June. In-person.

CONFERENCE: Nineteenth International Conference on the Arts in Society, Seoul

The Nineteenth International Conference on the Arts in Society offers an interdisciplinary forum for discussion of the role of the arts in society, under the theme Art for Sustenance.

Details: 24-26 May, presented at Hanyang University, Seoul, South Korea. In-person and online.

TALKS: Semi Permanent, Sydney.

Semi Permanent presents an annual line-up of talks and events canvassing design, art, technology, fashion, music, film, video games, architecture and more. It is usually presented each year in May at long-time venue partner, Carriageworks.

Details: to be announced.

June

CONFERENCE: The Design Conference, Brisbane.

Bringing together design visionaries. First release passes will be launched 1 February, via the website.

Details: 5-7 June, Brisbane Powerhouse. In-person.

CONFERENCE: MuseumNext Live, London.

Described as ‘the most forward-looking museum conference in Europe, if not the world’, MuseumNext will return to London in June with a three-day live event featuring workshops, keynotes, presentations and lots of networking. The conference will bring together delegates from more than 40 countries to share ideas, strategies and optimistic visions of the future.

Details: 11-13 June. In-person.

CONFERENCE: 2024 BookPeople Conference and Trade Exhibition, Melbourne.

BookPeople (formerly Australian Booksellers Association) is this year looking forward to bringing the bookselling and publishing community together to celebrate 100 years of supporting Australia’s bookshops.

Details: 15-17 June, Pullman Melbourne on the Park hotel. In-person.

CONFERENCE: Remix Sydney, Sydney.

REMIX Global Summits explore the intersection of Culture, Technology and Entrepreneurship. They offer an edgy forum where creative leaders from different sectors can exchange insights and ideas, and work together towards common goals. Always inspiring.

Details: 13-14 June, Australian National Maritime Museum. In-person.

SYMPOSIUM: ISEA 2024 Symposium, Brisbane.

ISEA (International Symposium on Electronic Art) is one of the world’s most prominent international arts and technology events, bringing together scholarly, artistic and scientific domains in an interdisciplinary discussion and showcase of creative productions applying new technologies in art, interactivity, and electronic and digital media. This year it will be held in Brisbane. The theme for the 2024 event is ‘Everywhen‘ – understanding past, present and future in the days of singularity and climate change.

Details: 21-29 June. In-person.

CONFERENCE: DESIGN RESEARCH SOCIETY 2024, Boston.

The 2024 Design Research Society (DRS) conference will be taking place in Boston (US), hosted by the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University. The global design community will come together to ponder the theme, R4: ‘Resistance, Recovery, Reflection, Reimagination’.

Details: 24-28 June. In-person.

July

CONFERENCE: CYA Writers & Illustrators Conference, Brisbane.

CYA – the Children, Young Adult, and Adult Writers’ and Illustrators’ Conference – is an event for writers and illustrators of all ages, all genres. It is also an opportunity to network with fellow writers, illustrators and industry professionals, to gain valuable knowledge.

Details: 6 July. In-person and online.

CONFERENCE: International Conference on Thinking, Melbourne.

The International Conference on Thinking (ICOT) will return to Melbourne for its 20th edition. The 2024 theme is, ‘We are on the edge of what?’ The interdisciplinary conference promises thought-provoking innovation, creative and critical thinking and transformative ideas in the context of the greater good as we look to the future. Confirmed speakers include: Phillip D Jaffe (Switzerland), Teina Moetara (New Zealand), Tina Grotzer (US) David Perkins (US), Vishal Talreja (India) and Patrick Newell (Japan).

Details: 7-11 July, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. In-person.

August

CONFERENCE: Arts Activated Conference, NSW.

The next biennial Arts Activated Conference will take place in 2024, presented by Accessible Arts in partnership with a range of industry, community, government and corporate partners. It is a two-day event to share information and ideas about advancing arts and disability, both for arts practitioners with disability and audiences with disability. It is usually held in August.

Details: to be announced.

CONFERENCE: APAX 2024, Melbourne.

Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX) comes to Melbourne with its national performing arts market and conference. See new creative work and delve deep into the world of performing arts presentation and touring. Engage actively in discussions through provocation circles, breakouts, roundtables, panels and networking opportunities.

Details: 19-23 August. In-person.

CONFERENCE: UX Australia 2024, Melbourne.

The 16th edition of Australia’s premier UX design conference will be held in Melbourne. UX Australia 2024 will feature hands-on workshops and practical conference presentations. Iti s calling for proposals now.

Details: Workshops: 27-28 August 2024/Conference Presentations: 29-30 August 2024. In-person and online.

September

CONFERENCE: AMaGA 2024 National Conference, Ballarat, Victoria.

The Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA) will hold their National Conference in Ballarat this year. It is the largest annual forum for Australian museum and gallery professionals to engage in networking and knowledge exchange.

Details: 17-20 September. In-person.

CONFERENCE: IOTA24, Perth.

The Indian Ocean Craft Triennial (IOTA) will present Futuring Craft 24: The Value of Craft conference at Curtin University’s School of Design and the Built Environment. The conference is part of the 2024 Triennial (IOTA24) and extends its theme ‘Codes in Parallel‘, which contemplates the various languages inherent in contemporary crafts.

Details: 3-6 September. In-person.

TALKS: Sydney Contemporary, Sydney.

Sydney Contemporary is set to return to Carriageworks in September with a full program of talks on topics of the day influencing the art market and contemporary practice.

Details: 5-8 September, Carriageworks. In-person.

CONFERENCE: Seventeenth International Conference on the Inclusive Museum, Vienna.

The Inclusive Museum Research Network (part of the Association of Art Museum Curators – AAMC) is brought together by a shared concern for the future role of the museum and how it can become more inclusive and sustainable. The conference offers a selection of panels, keynotes, workshops and breakout opportunities under the theme ‘Intersectionality: Museums, Inclusion and SDGs’ (Sustainable Development Goals).

Details: 18-20 September. In-person and online.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

CONFERENCE: UMAC 2024 (University Museums and Collections), Dresden (Germany).

The International Council of Museums (ICOM) annual meeting for University Museums and Collections (UMAC) will be held at the TUD Dresden University of Technology this year, with the theme ‘Shaping Transformation: University collections in a changing world’.

Details: 24-29 September. In-person.

October

CONFERENCE: 2024 ASA Conference, Aotearoa New Zealand

Delivered by the Australian Society of Archivists (ASA) in partnership with ARANZ and PARBICA, this year’s theme is ‘Opening the archives’. The conference aims to bring together a wide range of views on what ‘opening’ the archives means – how this has been, or may be, achieved, and when it should not. It is also a space to explore the challenges and opportunities posed by new technologies, increased accessibility and the acknowledgement of historical and cultural sensibilities.

Details: 22-25 October, presented in Ōtautahi/Christchurch. In-person.

November

No conferences currently announced for November.

December

CONFERENCE: CIMAM 2024, Los Angeles

CIMAM, the International Committee for Museums and Collection of Modern Art, has announced it will hold its 56th Annual Conference in Los Angeles in 2024. Museum of Contemporary Art’s Director Suzanne Cotter is on the planning committee. Joining her, Clara Kim, Chief Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs at The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, says of the upcoming event: ‘A city with a rich contemporary art history and a dynamic cultural scene. As a pan-American, trans-Pacific city, Los Angeles embodies diversity and vitality, shaped by its diasporic roots. With the 2028 Olympic Games on the horizon, the city’s cultural projects and infrastructure developments create a compelling backdrop for global discussions.’

Details: 6-8 December. In-person.

What did we miss? Email editor@artshub.com.au with updates and inclusions.