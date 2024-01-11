Arts festivals and events calendar 2024

On now

Gippsland Pride Festival (Vic)

11 November 2023 to 11 February 2024

Gippsland Pride Festival is holding events across our six shires between November and February. Each event is slightly different, filled with family friendly fun, games, stalls, entertainment, special guests and a mobile all gender clothes swap.

MPavilion (Vic)

18 November 2023 to 28 March 2024

Visit the 10th MPavilion outdoor architectural commission by Tadao Ando with free events throughout the 2023/24 season. A place to gather, contemplate, interact, share and engage with the breadth of programming on offer.

NGV Triennial 2023 (Vic)

3 December 2023 to 7 April 2024

This year’s NGV Triennial features 100 projects with 120 artists, designers and collectives at the forefront of global contemporary practice. Read ArtsHub‘s review.

Sydney Festival (NSW)

5-28 January 2024

Sydney Festival promises 24 days of art, music, performance and spectacle with a city-wide celebration taking over more than 50 venues. World premieres include ILBIJERRI Theatre Company’s Big Name, No Blankets, A’amar, a night of Palestinian memories, music and food; and Smashed: The Nightcap, at the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.

‘Smashed: The Nightcap’ cabaret at Sydney Festival. Photo: Supplied.

January

Parkes Elvis Festival 2024 (NSW)

10-14 January

Parkes Elvis Festival is back in 2024 with a jam-packed program of rockin’ n’ rollin’ fun. The King-sized program is filled with hundreds of Elvis and Jailhouse Rock inspired events. Things to check out include the Elvis Art Exhibition, movie showcase, rock ‘n’ roll dance lessons, Elvis Wall of Fame concert and more.

Cygnet Folk Festival (Tas)

12-14 January

An iconic folk music festival held each year in Cygnet, Tasmania, Cygnet Folk Festival brings together a showcase of eclectic music genres featuring local and international talent. Events held during the festival weekend include dance, poetry, masterclasses, film, kids’ entertainment, food, wine, art and local handicrafts set in the scenery of Tasmania’s Huon Valley.

So Frenchy So Chic (Vic/NSW)

14 January at Werribee Mansion, Melbourne; 20 January at Centennial Park, Sydney

So Frenchy So Chic returns in 2024 with its biggest program to date. The event across Melbourne and Sydney celebrates French contemporary music, gastronomy, fashion, conviviality – all with the added allure of champagne.

Karnidale 2024 (WA)

19-20 January

This year, Karnidale presents two days of international and national circus shows, cabaret, live music, djs, workshops and market stalls. The 2024 festival is set to be the biggest one yet, with the big reveal of a new big top cabaret tent.

Fringe World (WA)

19 January to 18 February

The annual open-access festival in Perth welcomes hundreds of thousands of people each year, with programming ranging from comedy, music and musicals to circus. Want to know what to see this year? Check out the Fringefeed with recommendations based on your favourite sauce, style of potato, Xmas movie and more.

Midsumma Festival (Vic)

21 January to 11 February

Midsumma Festival kickstarts with Midsumma Carnival queer-day-out celebrations, showcasing local and international artist with endless things to see, do, and eat your way through. Event categories span community and culture, film, kids and families, music, performance, sports, talks, visual arts, parties and social events, tours and workshops, and youth. This year’s special programming includes Midsumma Presents, A Brave(r) Space and Queer PHOTO, presented by Midsumma and PHOTO 2024.

Bendigo Chamber Music Festival (Vic)

31 January to 4 February

The fifth Bendigo Chamber Music Festival will include 15 concerts in its main program that combine both established and emerging Australian artists with Young Classical Artists Trust (YCAT) artists from London. This year, the festival welcomes stellar violinist Irène Duval and extraordinary oboist Armand Djikoloum exclusively to Bendigo.

February

BrisAsia Festival (Qld)

1-18 February

BrisAsia Festival returns from 1-18 February 2024 to celebrate Lunar New Year and the Year of the Dragon. Over three weeks, audiences can experience the transformative power of live performance, learn and grow through immersive experiences, and travel the length and breadth of Asia across the incredibly packed festival program that has something for everyone. An exciting new addition to this year’s festival is Lush the inaugural Asian street festival in the heart of Fish Lane Arts Precinct.

Dome Under Festival (Vic)

3-4 February

Dome Under Festival returns to the Melbourne Planetarium at Scienceworks offering a weekend filled with back-to-back fulldome films unfolding across the entire 16-metre domed ceiling. The extensive program boasts 26 films of diverse genres, hailing from 13 countries.

Perth Festival 2024 (WA)

9 February to 3 March

Perth Festival is a not-for-profit multi-arts festival that brings world class performance, music, film, visual arts and literary events to Perth, Western Australia, every summer. The 2024 festival opens with Western Australian Opera’s world premiere performance from Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, who will bring Noongar music to the opera stage with Wundig wer Wilura. This will be the final festival led by Artistic Director Ian Grandage, who will pass on the reins to Anna Reece for the 2025-28 festivals.

Perth Festival 2024 opening performance ‘Wundig wer Wilura’. Image: Supplied.

Mona Foma 2024 (Tas)

14 February to 2 March

Mona Foma is a site-specific festival across the island, clustered around its biggest cities (nipaluna/Hobart and Launceston) in summer but tied to no single place. The 2024 program includes Mona sessions of music, performances, art and more.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (NSW)

16 February to 3 March

2024 Sydney Gay and lesbian Mardi Gras Festival features 100 events across 17 days with the city overtaken with parties, talks, community events, sports, art and celebration. Returning reimagined events include Bondi Beach Party, Ultra Violet and Queer Futures while fresh additions Festival First Light and Hot Trans Summer join the 2024 Festival line-up.

Adelaide Fringe (SA)

16 February to 17 march

Bringing over 6000 independent artists far and wide to South Australia, Adelaide Fringe is a destination for culture-seekers in search of a hive of activity. Among the audiences at Adelaide Fringe are hundreds of industry professionals from around the world, scouting for shows to book for future touring. This makes Adelaide Fringe a thriving marketplace for artists as well as a public facing festival. The 2024 program boasts 23% percentage of international shows, a 5% increase on the 2023 season, and 703 South Australian shows.

Feastival Falls Creek (Vic)

16-18 February

Feastival Falls Creek is a three-day festival held in the pristine Alpine environment of Falls Creek. Come along for the music, but make sure to dabble in one (or all) of the side events including art, music, yoga, pilates, painting, star gazing, comedy, history, food and wine.

St Kilda Festival (Vic)

17-18 February

Mallrat, Bag Raiders and Mo’Ju will be making appearances at this year’s St Kilda Festival, free and for all ages who enjoy live music. The summer community festival first began in 1980 and in 2023, the festival introduced a new two-day format.

Melbourne Art Fair (Vic)

22-25 February

Australasia’s progressive forum for contemporary art and ideas, Melbourne Art Fair presents new and iconic artists. The fair returns to Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in 2024 with local and international galleries, and Indigenous art centres. The program includes live performances, major commissions, large-scale installations, international video art, conversations and more.

Moonee Valley Festival/Moonee Valley After Dark (Vic)

24 February

Moonee Valley Festival returns with a headline act featuring First Nations electronic duo, Electric Fields. To welcome back the free community festival to its traditional home for the first time since 2018, this year’s event will be an epic day and night out, spread across 11 hours in two distinct events.

March

Adelaide Festival (SA)

1-17 March

Adelaide Festival has commissioned and championed Australia’s most innovative new work for more than 60 years and presented some of the world’s great companies and artists. The 39th Adelaide Festival is the first of the next three Festivals curated by Artistic Director Ruth Mackenzie CBE and Chief Executive Kath M Mainland CBE, with 64 events, 16 world premieres, 12 Australian premieres and 23 exclusives.

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe (WA)

1-18 March

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe is staged on the beautiful Cottesloe Beach, Western Australia. The exhibition is featured from the sea wall, all the way along the sand towards North Cottesloe and on the surrounding grassed areas creating a beautiful sculpture park.

Enlighten Festival 2024 (ACT)

1-17 March

The Enlighten Festival 2024 will take over the city with a program packed with diverse and exciting events and entertainment. Events include Englishmen Illuminations light projections, Symphony in the Park, Canberra Balloon Spectacular, and more.

PHOTO 2024 (Vic)

1-24 March

PHOTO International Festival of Photography draws on the potential of photographic practices and exhibits boundary pushing work across galleries and outdoor spaces in Melbourne and regional Victoria. ‘The Future Is Shaped by Those Who Can See It’ is the 2024 theme and presents 100 free exhibitions to discover, with local photographers and those from across the globe.

18th Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Inner Sanctum (SA)

1 March to 2 June

The Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Inner Sanctum offers an encounter with artists, poets and makers interested in the human condition. The Biennial unfolds across exhibitions, performances and talks that explore our engagement with the world and each other, curated by José Da Silva.

WOMADelaide (SA)

8-11 March

WOMADelaide, the World’s Festival, returns 2024 with a jam-packed live performance lineup. The event (World of Music Arts & Dance) is an iconic open-air festival held at Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla. The first announced artists include Ziggy Marley, The Budos Band, Gilberto Gil, DakhaBrakha, Three Sacred Souls, Cymande, and more.

24th Biennale of Sydney (NSW)

9 March to 10 June

Around the theme ‘Ten Thousand Suns’, this year’s Biennale of Sydney dives into different connected threads, curated by Artistic Directors Cosmin Costinaş and Inti Guerrero.

All About Women (NSW)

10 March

Sydney Opera House’s All About Women invites audiences to gather, reflect and participate in interrogating burning questions about gender, justice and equality. Held to coincide with International Women’s Day, the annual festival assembles international and Australian artists, thinkers and storytellers to explore the big ideas important to women, gender diverse people and their allies.

Newcastle Fringe (NSW)

14-24 March

The biggest little fringe in Australia, Newcastle Fringe Festival has been running since 2016 and showcases a smorgasbord of performing arts from Newcastle, Australia and the world over two weekends.

GC Laughs Festival (Qld)

15-23 March

The Gold Coast’s Comedy Festival returns to HOTA (Home of the Arts) this year with a massive star-studded comedy program. GC Laughs has partnered with the very best in international and national talent to bring you a week of comedy.

World Science Festival Brisbane 2024 (Qld)

15-24 March

An evolution of the popular Curiocity Brisbane, which offered a trail of artworks for audiences to discover across Brisbane, the 2024 Art/Science Program continues to extend the creativity around art and science in a program that features interactive artworks on a larger, engaging scale. Featured artists include Karina Smigla-Bobinski, Snooks+Harper with Phillip Samartzis, Briony Barr, Svenja Kratz and Bill Hart. They will bring works that sit at the intersection of art, science, installation, AI, and more.

The Big Picture Fest (Vic)

18-24 March

Ten internationally renowned artists will take over the city streets and laneways in a week-long celebration filled with live bands, street art walking tours, live street art painting, night walks, digital wall projections and live street performances.

Hobart Festival of Comedy (Tas)

22-24 March

Hobart Festival of Comedy is a three day spectacle of stand up comedy, drunken theatre, unbridled wit and carnivalesque pageantry.

Melbourne International Comedy Festival (Vic)

27 March to 21 April

Each year the Melbourne International Comedy Festival scours the country to discover the next wave of big names in Aussie comedy – with a fresh lineup of new faces coming together annually to form that year’s Comedy Zone. The 2024 Comedy Zone presents Frankie Rowsthorn, Henry Yan, Meg Jäger, Rapha Manaje, and William Yang.

Byron Bay Bluesfest (NSW)

28 March to 1 April

Bluesfest is all about the music, the dress-ups and fun times and returns over the Easter Weekend in Byron Bay. There will be a Busking Competition, kids and family workshops, energetic live performances and more.

National Folk Festival (ACT)

28 March to 1 April

The National Folk Festival is a hub for the Australian Folk community. 2024 artists include Charles Maimarosia, Canberra Owire, Firetail, Queer the Set, Sydney Women’s Vocal Orchestra, Warehouse Circus and more.

2024 Fremantle International Street Arts Festival (WA)

29 March to 1 April

The historic streets of Fremantle burst into life as performers transform the city into a world stage every Easter. Fremantle International Street Arts Festival started as a celebration of Fremantle’s local busking culture in 1999 and has grown into a showcase of the world’s best street theatre.

Roya The Destroyer at Fremantle International Street Arts Festival 2023. Image: Supplied. Roaming performers in the Fremantle International Street Arts Festival 2023. Image: Supplied.

April

Youth Week WA KickstART Festival (WA)

5-12 April

What began as a one-day youth market in 2011, has grown into a week-long platform held every April, offering young people free opportunities to try new things, highlight their creativity, and connect with each other. Propel Youth Arts WA engages an emerging local artist as the Creative Coordinator each year, with 2024 being helmed by Perth-based saxophonist Nabokov Uemoto.

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light (NT)

12-21 April

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light is being held from 12-21 April 2024 under the starry desert skies of Alice Springs (Mparntwe). It is the only Aboriginal light festival of its kind. This year’s theme is ‘Interconnectedness‘. Free to attend.

Blackheath Chamber Music Festival 2024 (NSW)

19-21 April

Blackheath Chamber Music Festival is an annual cultural event in the upper-Blue Mountains region designed to showcase Australia’s distinguished classical musicians, performing baroque and chamber music. This year’s event will feature a total of nine concerts.

Brisbane Comedy Festival (Qld)

26 April to 26 May

More than 20 festival favourites and fresh new faces are among the first acts announced for Brisbane Comedy Festival in a diverse program of more than 300 events across three iconic Brisbane venues: Brisbane Powerhouse, The Tivoli and The Princess Theatre.

Australian Heritage Festival (multiple states)

April and May

The Australian Heritage Festival is an opportunity for the community to immerse themselves in the country’s rich and diverse heritage, offering unmatched access to special exhibitions, tours, talks, workshops, food fairs, ceremonies, demonstrations, dinners and more. Events run across the ACT, Vic, NSW, Qld, WA, SA, Tas and NT.

FUSE Festival (Vic)

Autumn

FUSE Festival in Darebin will return during the autumn months of 2024 with programming announcements coming soon.

May

Canberra International Music Festival (ACT)

1-5 May

Canberra International Music Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and Artistic Director Roland Peelman’s final festival after 10 years at the helm. Performances include Compassion by Lior, Brandenburg Concerti by Bach Akademie Australia, Different Trains by Dudok Quartet Amsterdam, and more.

Affordable Art Fair, Brisbane (Qld)

9-12 May

After hosting annual fairs in Melbourne and Sydney, Affordable Art Fair has marked Brisbane as its next destination, to open this year. Brisbane is the 15th international city to join the global brand for a four-day celebration of art, which will be taking over the Brisbane Showgrounds, showcasing over 40 art galleries.

Anywhere Festival (Qld)

9-26 May

From tattoo parlours, wineries and beachside parks to breweries and cafés – for three weeks in May, indoor and outdoor spaces across City of Moreton Bay will come to life with Anywhere Festival bringing performances anywhere but a theatre.

Australian Musical Theatre Festival (Tas)

15-19 May

The Australian Musical Theatre Festival is a destination for lovers of musical theatre, learning, performance and celebration. 2024 festival details to be announced.

The Other Art Fair, Sydney (NSW)

16-19 May

The Other Art Fair boasts art for buyers and collectors that isn’t ‘confined to convention or rule’. The Fair will showcase affordable and original works from 130 independent artists.

Coriole Music Festival (SA)

18-19 May

The Coriole Music Festival encompasses two days of beautiful chamber music, with meals and wine included. Featuring much-loved staples of the repertoire, seldom heard rarities, and music that is entirely new, the 2024 festival will take you on a unique and thrilling musical journey.

Vivid Sydney (NSW)

24 May to 15 June

Vivid Sydney is an annual celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, which transforms Sydney for 23 days and nights. In 2024, for its 14th year, Vivid Sydney will fuse art, innovation and technology in collaboration with some of the most boundary-pushing artists, thinkers, musicians and culinary experts of our time.

DreamBIG Children’s Festival (SA)

May

DreamBIG is the oldest children’s festival in the world. 2024 program to be announced.

June

RISING (Vic)

1-16 June

RISING will return in 2024 and has made its first announcement, welcoming Communitas, a mass-musicking event for all. Led by Melbourne dance-floor mavericks, SHOUSE, it’s a rapturous coming together: many people, many voices, many hands, making spontaneous music. There’s no audience, no auditions. Everyone’s in the band – including you.

Lake Macquarie Dobell Festival (NSW)

1-30 June

The Lake Macquarie Dobell Festival is an annual month-long arts festival inspired by the life and work of esteemed artist Sir William Dobell. The festival includes a range of events around Lake Macquarie including workshops, presentations and exhibitions addressing various aspects of Dobell’s life and work.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival (SA)

7-22 June

The 2024 Variety Gala at Adelaide Cabaret Festival will be hosted by Virginia Gay on 7 June. The 2024 festival is ‘a delicious smorgasbord of world-class music, wit and mayhem, which will set your heart, mind (and pants!) alight – from a breathtaking line-up of local and international stars’.

Affordable Art Fair, Sydney (NSW)

13-16 June

Affordable Art Fair returns to Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney and promises something for everyone, whether you’re an experienced collector looking to add to your collection, or a first-time buyer exploring the art world for the first time.

National Indigenous Art Fair (NSW)

29-30 June

The National Indigenous Art Fair will return to Gadigal Land at The Rocks, Sydney in 2024 to showcase creations from First Nations artists, designers and makers for its fourth annual art market.

July

Darwin Fringe Festival (NT)

12-21 July

The Darwin Fringe Festival is the biggest platform for emerging artists in the Top End.

Un[contained] Arts Festival (NSW)

19-21 July

Un[contained] Arts Festival expands and challenges the ideas of what ‘art’ is, breaking it free of a traditional gallery space and letting it take over the streets. Audiences will be drawn to the area by a series of transformed shipping containers placed among large-scale installations, with pop-up and small discoverable artworks within Kogarah, NSW.

Anywhere Fringe Brisbane Festival (Qld)

19 July to 4 August

Brisbane’s festival of performance anywhere but a theatre – Anywhere Festival – and the reimagined Fringe Brisbane are joining forces to become Anywhere Fringe Brisbane Festival in 2024. It will be a festival of all genres of performance, from theatre and comedy to circus, dance and spoken word, as well as music from classical to contemporary, immersive performances, participatory works, escape rooms and film.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (Qld)

25-28 July

The CIAF 2024 theme ‘Country Speaking’ provides an opportunity for Country to be heard. Artistic Director Francoise Lane will deliver the major event, including the main fair and art market at the Cairns Convention Centre, and a range of satellite events.

Wander Out West (WA)

July

Wander Out West (WOW) launches July 2024, presented by Curate Arts Incorporated. The festival features exhibitions, immersive installations, community art workshops and interactive musical experiences. More to be announced.

Illuminate Adelaide (SA)

July

Illuminate Adelaide will once again transform winter with an all-new curated program of art, light, music and technology across 10 days in July. More programming details to be announced.

PUNQ (Qld)

Pop Up North Queensland (PUNQ) is Umbrella Studio Contemporary Arts’ premier festival which celebrates the most exciting visual and performance artists of North Queensland. 2024 details coming soon.

August

Darwin Festival (NT)

8-25 August

After its record-breaking festival welcoming over 160,000 people in 2023, Darwin Festival returns in 2024. Darwin Festival 2024 will bring big ideas and unique perspectives to stages and venues across the city.

Performing Line’s ‘Stunt Double’ at Darwin Festival 2023. Photo: Supplied.

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair 2024 (NT)

9-11 August

Immerse in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, design and culture at the 18th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair with over 75 Art Centres from across Australia.

Cairns Festival (Qld)

23 August to 1 September

Cairns Festival is an annual 10-day celebration of art, culture and the beauty of living in tropical north Queensland. The biggest event on the Cairns calendar, Cairns Festival delivers a vibrant, progressive and collaborative festival.

Affordable Art Fair, Melbourne (Vic)

29 August to 1 September

Affordable Art Fair returns to Melbourne, with exhibiting galleries joining from around Australia. The event be showcasing a wide variety of original, contemporary artworks priced up to $10,000.

SALA (SA)

August

The South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival is a statewide festival of visual art that runs throughout the month of August across galleries and unconventional venues.

BLEACH* 2024 (Qld)

August

BLEACH* is the Gold Coast’s annual contemporary arts festival. The festival has a growing national and international reputation for creating experiences and telling stories that are out of the box, authentic and uniquely connected to place.

September

Sydney Fringe Festival (NSW)

1-30 September

Sydney Fringe will once again paint the town pink with over 450 events presented in 80 venues across Greater Sydney. It champions fierce, brave, delicious, experimental and extraordinary work.

Sydney Contemporary (NSW)

5-8 September

Sydney Contemporary, in partnership with MA Financial Group, will return to Carriageworks from 5-8 September 2024 for four days of ambitious gallery presentations, large-scale installations, experimental live performances, engaging panel discussions, champagne and spectacle.

SWELL Sculpture Festival (Qld)

6-15 September

SWELL Sculpture Festival will present over 65 large scale contemporary sculptures set among the natural landscape of Currumbin Beach, Queensland. Alongside the program are pop-up exhibitions across the City of Gold Coast.

Charlie Trivers, ‘Currumbin Alley Sirens’ at SWELL Sculpture Festival. Photo: Tyr Liang.

Adelaide Guitar Festival (SA)

12-15 September

Adelaide Guitar Festival returns with Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan at the helm. More program details to be announced.

Cementa24 (NSW)

19-22 September

Cementa welcomes you to join over 40 artists for four days and four nights of contemporary art and culture spread across the post-industrial town of Kandos.

New Annual

29 September to 6 October

The vision of New Annual is to put Newcastle on the radar nationally and internationally, as a creative city where exciting, ambitious and accessible contemporary art and culture grows and thrives. New Annual offers immersive and interactive experience of visual art, contemporary dance, First Nations music and workshops, as well as theatre and comedy.

National Circus Festival (NSW)

29 September to 3 October

The National Circus Festival takes place on Bundjalung Country in the town of Mullumbimby, NSW North Coast, and features a four-day National Training Program followed by the festival weekend in late September.

North Australian Festival of Arts (Qld)

NAFA 2024 edition is shaping up to be the biggest year yet, to be curated by Helpmann Award winner and Artistic Director and Co-CEO of Dancenorth Australia, Kyle Page. Program to be announced mid-year. A special concert from Queensland Symphony Orchestra will be presented in Townsville on 27 September.

This is Not Art (NSW)

Based in Newcastle, NSW, This is Not Art festival announced a pause in 2023 but promised to return in 2024 to celebrate its 25th year. TiNA was set up in 1997 to support local emerging and experimental artists.

October

Melbourne Fringe (Vic)

1-20 October

Melbourne Fringe festival is centred on democratising the arts with an open-access program. Each year it presents more than 450 events by Melbourne’s emerging and independent artistic talent across every artform.

SXSW Sydney 2024 (NSW)

14-20 October

After presenting its first Sydney iteration in 2023, South by Southwest (SXSW) returns this year to once again connect the world’s leading creatives across the tech and innovation, music, screen and games industries. SXSW 2023 was the first time the event has been hosted outside of Texas, US, and welcomed over 1000 speakers from the globe.

SXSW Expo in Sydney 2023. Photo: Jodie Barker.

Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi (NSW)

18 October to 4 November

Sculpture by the Sea will return to the Bondi to Tamarama Beach coastal walk as the world’s largest free- to-the-public sculpture exhibition in 2024. The spectacular coastal walk will once again be transformed into a 2km long sculpture park over three weeks featuring more than 100 sculptures by artists from Australia and across the world.

OzAsia Festival (SA)

24 October to 10 November

Held annually over three weeks in spring, OzAsia Festival showcases the best theatre, dance, music, visual arts, literature, food and cultural events from across Asia. Its extensive program has included artists from around the world, including countries such as Japan, Korea, China, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Denmark, India, Indonesia, Iran, Latvia, Malaysia, Singapore, Syria, the United States, Israel, Thailand, the United Kingdom, France, The Philippines and Australia.

Melt OPEN (Qld)

October/November

Melt OPEN is a major new festival of Queer art and culture in Brisbane to premiere this year in October/November. Building on the success of festival predecessor Melt, now in its seventh year at Brisbane Powerhouse, Melt OPEN is a celebration of Queer art, artists, allies, icons, sport and ideas.

November

Lorne Sculpture Biennale (Vic)

2-30 November

Lorne Sculpture Biennale 2024 will build on previous iterations to showcase a series of site-responsive artworks, commissioning established and emerging artists to explore how contemporary art can respond to, articulate, and augment our experience of place.

Head On Photo Festival (NSW)

November

Head On Photo Festival exhibits all genres of photography by artists at all stages of their careers. Submissions to participate in the 2024 festival program are opening soon.

ALWAYS LIVE (Vic)

November/December

The state-wide live music festival will return in 2024 after presenting festivals in 2022 and 2023. ALWAYS LIVE is backed by $20 million in the Victorian Budget 2023/24 to continue to secure the biggest international and local acts across the state.

December

Woodford Folk Festival (Qld)

27 December to 1 January 2025

The Woodford Folk Festival is held annually over six days and six nights, from 27 Dec through to 1 January. More than 2000 local, national and international, artists, musicians and presenters put on over 500 acts to an audience of an estimated 132,000 people.

