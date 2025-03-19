1500-degree molten steel installation, inspired by Caravaggio, to drip from the ceiling of Mona

Italian sculptor Arcangelo Sassolino’s Diplomazija astuta, which was originally created for the Malta Pavilion at the 2022 Venice Biennale, will have a new life as in the end, the beginning for its Australian debut at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), Hobart.

The exhibition marks Sassolino’s first solo show in Australia and brings together signature works that manipulate the property of his chosen material in mind-bending ways, while pitching against the laws of physics.

The title work, involving steel heated to 1500 degrees Celsius and dripping from the ceiling in molten form into shallow baths of water, will be situated in Mona’s subterranean galleries from 7 June 2025 to 6 April 2026.

Diplomazija astuta was originally inspired by Caravaggio’s 1608 altarpiece painting, The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist, in its depiction of light and shadow, also known as chiaroscuro. In it, Sassolino harnesses the properties of steel to recreate the same feeling of drama and suspense in a completely different medium.

Sassolino says recreating the work to be site-specific to Mona “has been a demanding challenge”. He explains, “In in the end, the beginning, I take another step toward freeing matter from a predetermined form, allowing it to become time itself. Mona is the perfect place for this transformation – it is a space that not only embraces the raw energy released by materials, but also highlights how that energy dissipates into the surrounding space.”

Five additional sculptures will be exhibited, including violenza casuale, a work where wooden beams bound by steel cables face destruction under hydraulic pressure; the paradoxical nature of life, in which a pane of glass threatens to shatter under the weight of an anvil; and no memory without loss, featuring two self-rotating discs covered in heavy industrial oil that trickles onto the floor, unable to resist gravity.

Arcangelo Sassolino, ‘no memory without loss’, 2025, industrial oil and electrical system. Installation view, Basilica Palladiana, Vicenza. Photo: Alberto Sinigaglia.

Time/ephemerality, danger and precision are key aspects for Sassolino, who keeps them in delicate balance. “Arcangelo creates rooms filled with tension while somehow maintaining a heightened state of peacefulness,” says Director of Curatorial Affairs at Mona, Jarrod Rawlins. “The possibility that an artwork could at any moment create havoc or simply explode under pressure is a beautiful thing. It’s the type of art that comforts me,” he adds.

Sassolino has exhibited his works around the world, including at Paris’ Palais de Tokyo, Frankfurter Kunstverein, Museo MACRO in Rome and London’s Repetto Gallery.

The artist concludes, “My fascination has always been with pushing materials beyond their limits, revealing their breaking points, their resistance, their impermanence. Working at this scale means confronting the forces that shape matter, but also the forces that dissolve it.”

in the end, the beginning will open at Mona on 7 June 2025, coinciding with Dark Mofo 2025, and runs until 6 April 2026.