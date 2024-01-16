Why did this multi-arts organisation lose its federal arts funding?

In December, Creative Australia announced the results of its Four Year Investment for Organisations (FYIO) program, the backbone of federal arts funding for organisations nationwide. Metro Arts in Brisbane was unsuccessful in its bid for funding beyond 2025, a decision that has caused significant professional grief and anxiety for the many artists that have come to rely on the organisation.

Metro Arts’ roots in the Queensland cultural landscape are historical and deep. Notable alumni include Wesley Enoch AM, Vernon Ah Kee, Gemma Smith, Robert Andrew, Liesel Zink, The Farm, Dead Puppets Society, Dan Evans and more. The organisation supports emerging and early-career work across theatre, visual arts, and contemporary and interdisciplinary practices.

In 2023, Metro Arts supported over 400 artists, assisted in developing 32 new Australian works, and welcomed over 32,000 patrons through its gallery and theatre doors. While Metro Arts’ leaders quickly assured that the loss of funding was not an existential threat, they said it was a significant blow. Metro Arts will be limited in the support it can offer to artists beyond 2025.

In conversation with ArtsHub, former CEO Jo Thomas and current Executive Director Genevieve Trace say they are bewildered and frustrated by Creative Australia’s decision. The decision raises questions about the financial health and sustainability of small to medium arts organisations, the assessment models for federal funding and the long-term effect on the ecology of Queensland arts.

A multimillion-dollar portfolio

Metro Arts Executive Director Genevieve Trace. Image: Supplied.

In 2019, Metro Arts moved from its historic, heritage-listed venue in Brisbane’s CBD to a new retail and residential development in the heart of Brisbane’s West End. It was the most significant change in Metro Art’s 40-year history and meant a significant influx of cash for the organisation.

Within a volatile six months, Metro Arts confirmed the sale of the CBD building for over $10 million, secured four-year funding from the Australia Council for 2020 to 2024 and was thrown into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across 2020, Metro Arts’ leadership established the Metro Arts Future Fund, distributing over $6 million across an asset portfolio to ensure long-term sustainability for the organisation. While there was initial growth for the portfolio across 2021, there were significant losses in 2022 from negative returns. As of December 2022, the fund was valued back at just over $6 million.

Executive Director Genevieve Trace says drawing on the principal now would cause significant disruption to Metro Arts’ long-term strategic plan. ‘We have a duty to protect that principal,’ Trace tells ArtsHub. ‘It’s not our money. It’s money for the community.’

Former CEO Jo Thomas is equally adamant: ‘The fund is for tomorrow’s artists and artists not yet born. The principal has to grow to ensure a path to sustainability. But, for now, the return needs to be reinvested.’

Trace says the fund was established because state and federal funds had shrunk. The future fund was designed for long-term growth and independence, but with the knowledge that the community would be unlikely to see a return on investment for 10 to 15 years.

‘It is a long-term strategy,’ Trace adds, ‘one firmly grounded in a lot of thinking at the moment in the philanthropic sector.’

It is unclear if the fund had any bearing on Creative Australia’s most recent decision not to fund the organisation.

‘As applications are made in confidence,’ a Creative Australia spokesperson tells ArtsHub, ‘we do not provide public commentary on why individual applications [were] declined… Individual organisations may choose to make this public.’

Trace tells ArtsHub that there was confusion over Metro Arts’ finances. ‘We were told our financial advice that we’ve been receiving is incorrect,’ says Trace. ‘This was the first we’d heard of it, after many years of reporting on this structure.’

A change in assessment methods

The latest round of FYIO funding represented some shifts in the assessment of applications. Creative Australia moved from “peer assessors” to “industry consultants”.

‘The industry advice method of assessment still involves a significant process of review, commentary and deliberation by external experts,’ the Creative Australia spokesperson tells ArtsHub.

Clearly, the industry consultant method also includes more oversight from Creative Australia generally, granting the body the ‘capacity to shape the investment portfolio to meet the strategic needs of the entire sector. The aim is to ensure investment best reflects the holistic and strategic needs of the sector within a national landscape,’ says the spokesperson.

Trace strongly rebuts this idea. ‘The leadership is not listening to what the ecology of the sector needs,’ she tells ArtsHub. Organisations like Metro Arts provide foundational funding for early careers. ‘We need to support organisations beyond strict, short-term outcomes,’ she says. ‘We need to support places of practical learning, artist development and career development.’

In addition, growing criticism of government models of splitting funding by arts discipline is heightened for organisations like Metro Arts, which present as interdisciplinary organisations. ‘It’s an outdated model,’ says Thomas. ‘So many organisations and artists are interdisciplinary.’

For example, circus organisations currently apply within the “theatre” category. The “dance” category covers ballet, contemporary and experimental forms. In this context, the “multi art form” category can be a confusing catch-all for organisations that don’t fall neatly into a single art form.

Creative Australia isn’t commenting on its choice of industry advisers in the multidisciplinary category. ‘Selecting industry advisers across all panels is a carefully managed process to ensure we have as broad representation and depth of experience to assist us in deliberations,’ the spokesperson tells ArtsHub.

The exterior of Metro Arts new venue in Brisbane’s West End. Image: Masimba Sasa

A bias against Queensland?

Of the 109 organisations that received FYIO funding, Queensland organisations received 8% of the total funds, far behind all other states, excluding Tasmania and the ACT. When the Visual Arts Craft and Design Framework and Delivery Partners schemes are worked into the numbers, 11% of Creative Australia’s investment in multi-year organisations is allocated to Queensland.

The Creative Australia spokesperson tells ArtsHub that Queensland’s investment level has increased from the previous round, with eight new Queensland organisations receiving funding for the first time.

Still, Victoria and New South Wales remain over-represented in federal arts funding allocation. Many Queensland artists and leaders feel maligned, a sense that those outside Sydney and Melbourne’s ‘cultural capitals’ share.

‘Queensland doesn’t get its fair share,’ says Thomas. ‘And I do not accept the organisations aren’t good enough. That simply isn’t true. Creative Australia representatives don’t often visit states like ours. The relationship isn’t as personal.’

‘The numbers don’t lie,’ says Trace. ‘I thought we had made significant gains against the cultural cringe against Queensland. Artists and organisations will now be relying on Arts Queensland for advocacy.’

In addition, Trace has penned an open letter to Creative Australia, designed to rebuke one of its pieces of feedback, that they failed to show the impact of Metro Arts both locally and nationally. The letter has amassed over 400 signatories so far, with artists sharing their stories of how Metro Arts has impacted their careers. This piece of feedback from the federal body is particularly bewildering to Trace, who’s been personally involved in seven years of reporting to Creative Australia on behalf of Metro Arts.

The organisation is entering strategic planning this week. Board Chair Fiona Hawthorne says Metro Arts ‘remains committed to resilience and adaptation’. Trace says the organisation is committed to a future of supporting Brisbane artists, but it is clear Metro Arts will not be able to service as many working artists as it has in previous years.