Where are the development programs for women opera directors?

Australia’s major opera companies need to invest in development programs for emerging women directors, according to the director of an upcoming chamber opera in Melbourne.

Katy Maudlin, who is directing a new production of Iphis for Lyric Opera at Theatre Works, said the opera equivalent of MTC’s Women in Theatre Program and similar initiatives ‘would make such a difference’ in her field.

‘I did the Melbourne Theatre Company’s Women in Theatre Program in 2020 and from that, have since directed a Cybec [reading] and I also directed their Education show this year. I’ve developed a relationship with that entire company that’s been completely invaluable to my career progression, and also my practice as an artist – such as being able to work with resources,’ she said.

While there are development programs for Australian opera singers (including State Opera South Australia’s Opera Academy and Melbourne Opera’s Richard Divall Emerging Artists Programme) Maudlin was forced to look overseas in order to strengthen her skills as an opera director.

She told ArtsHub she’d like to see Australia’s major opera companies invest in similar development initiatives.

‘I think that’s a really important thing for those state institutions, particularly the ones that get a lot of Federal and State funding – which companies like Melbourne Theatre Company actually don’t get a lot of – those companies should definitely be focusing on [similar programs]. It could only be beneficial to start nurturing those relationships, so that when the time comes, skills are passed down to then enable the next generation of opera creatives,’ Maudlin said.

Broadening and deepening the pool of opera directors in Australia would most likely have a ripple effect on the broader opera ecology, she continued.

‘The operas that are staged, the operas that are written, the people performing in those operas – it would have ramifications throughout the whole industry. It feels like that is where theatre is really moving, which is really important and exciting. And so I’m hoping that opera will also start to make that shift,’ Maudlin said.

For the moment, Maudlin is focused on directing a new production of Iphis, a 1997 work composed by Elena Kats-Chernin with a libretto by Richard Toop.

A chamber opera for six singers and nine musicians, Iphis is based on Ovid’s epic poem The Metamorphoses and tells the story of the titular young woman who is raised as a boy in order to protect her from the wrath of Ligdus, her father. As an adult, Iphis falls in love with another young woman, Ianthe. After divine intervention by the goddess Isis, Iphis is transformed into a man so that he and Ianthe can wed.

‘The gods end up going, “Okay, we will make you a man so that the wedding can go ahead”. That’s in the original myth, but in this opera, they’ve subverted the narrative a bit. Here, Ianthe recognises that Iphis is a woman right from that initial betrothal and they fall head over heels in love with each other – like they do in the original myth,’ Maudlin said.

‘But in this version, they both have the understanding of each other’s sex. And then the wedding goes ahead and there’s the reveal of Iphis’s biological sex to her father and everything falls apart in his world.’

Even when it was first written and composed Iphis was a significant work, given its lesbian themes – operas focused on LGBTQIA+ themes are rare (notable exceptions include composer Paula M. Kimper and librettist Wende Persons’ Patience and Sarah; composer Charles Wuorinen’s Brokeback Mountain; and composer Laura Kaminsky and librettists’ Mark Campbell and Kimberly Reed’s trans chamber opera As One). Its queering of classical mythology feels even more pertinent today.

‘Twenty-five years ago that [aspect of the story] was an important angle. But now the gender debate is so prolific, and the patriarch and the father figure is just astoundingly relatable to many figures in society and so many arguments that you hear from that side of the gender debate. It’s a very topical opera for now, almost more so than it was 25 years ago,’ said Maudlin.

Lyric Opera’s production of Iphis runs from 26 August – 3 September at Theatre Works, St Kilda.