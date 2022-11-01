When history is a prop for contemporary ideas

Sometimes, objects are so imbued with memory and meaning it is hard to discard them.

When the Sydney Opera House refurbished its Concert Hall, its iconic ‘doughnuts’ – as people fondly referred to them – the acoustic reflector rings that hovered above the stage since 1973, were retired.

It was too good an opportunity for Sydney-based dancer, Keir Choreographic Award-winning artist and film director, Angela Goh, who was invited to undertake a residency at the Opera House in 2021 and create a new work with the doughnuts.

‘It was during lockdown when there was nothing on and there was no one in the building – just security people and some construction workers – it was totally weird,’ Goh tells ArtsHub.

‘I was there for about six weeks in the main rehearsal room, which is otherwise impossible because that room is always in use when the Opera House is functioning properly. It was probably a once in a lifetime opportunity,’ she says.

Goh’s new filmic work, where the doughnuts are the central character, is entitled The Concert and will be unveiled in the Utzon Room next week over three days.

ArtsHub spoke with Goh, and curator of the project Micheal Do, who explain of the reflectors. ‘I hadn’t seen them before up close; it was such a different sort of proposition to when they’re suspended several metres above you,’ says Do. ‘Close up, I was surprised by their materiality – by their form, their shine and texture. They were three-dimensional objects rather than just a concept – an auditory thing.’

Goh feels the same: a little overwhelmed by their scale and weight – both physically and metaphorically.

‘An artefact is something from a different time that shows up and provokes our imagination. It is not only a thing, but a springboard into imagining who we have been, who we are and who we might become,’ she says.

Angela Goh, ‘The Concert’ (2022), moving image, 40:00 (film still). Commissioned by the Sydney Opera House. Image: Courtesy the artist and Fine Arts, Sydney.

Do makes the point that while the Sydney Opera House does not have a gallery for visual arts projects, ‘we have the ultimate framing device of the building’.

‘So how do we engage with it?’ he asks. ‘I’d say that in this film by Angela, the Sydney Opera House is basically unrecognisable.’

He continues: ‘This project touched basically every team working in the Sydney Opera House, because the way we were filming was [as if] in the cracks in between things – in spaces that no one else is allowed to go into, spaces that are basically impossible to access.

‘Yes, it’s a performing arts centre. Yes, it’s an icon, but it’s also this generator of memories for people. And so, I think, filming it we had to film everything there, in order to have that sense of the mythical kind of ooze out of the building.’

Working with an icon, within an icon

Goh has taken the intangibility of an acoustic device, laden with collective memory and then, through choreography, created a physical tangibility.

‘I’m really interested in those kinds of transitions of form, and I started trying to really think, OK, if this object is already severed, [as in] literally severed from its origin point, it’s like an artefact washed up ashore somewhere, that someone has found sometime in the future from now. How would people interpret it, [and] what kinds of stories would they tell about them?’

Goh continues: ‘I really began thinking about these objects as things that carry a history; so many people [were] telling me their memories, and their experiences [of] sitting under these objects. And that, to me, really wove a kind of mythical nature around this object. In that way, I think the work explores both history and sort of speculation fantasy.’

Not coming from a film background, Goh has turned to long-term collaborators to deliver this project, including musical artist Marcus Whale, an original soundtrack by Filipina-Australian electronic producer Corin Ileto, styling and costume by Verity Mackey, and film by Matt McGuigan.

Angela Goh, ‘The Concert’ (2022), moving image, 40:00 (film still). Commissioned by the Sydney Opera House. Image: Courtesy the artist and Fine Arts, Sydney. Photo: Prudence Upton.

The Concert is entirely performed, and is filmed in nine scenes over 35 minutes – each unfolding separately and complete in itself. ‘Because of my background as a choreographer, that was the most natural way I thought to make something,’ says Goh.

To get that right, Goh says that she spent a lot of time just ‘getting to know the doughnuts with my own body, and understanding what sort of magic could happen by moving them in different ways; by spinning them, or by rolling them, and then trying to imagine how they could come to life as objects’.

She adds, ‘I realised that if I could teeter over the edge, where my feet curved over the doughnut, because it’s transparent, [it made] this illusion that the body was floating. It was almost like seeing a foot en pointe, but without a point shoe.’

She also considered how the group of five dancers would interact with and enliven the narratives that these objects embodied.

‘I think also with protecting a kind of history or heritage lens to these objects, it’s about interpretation, because things get carried through time. They’re not at their origin points anymore; they’ve been taken through time to a different moment. And in a different moment, there needs to be a new interpretation that is aware of their history, but is also aware of the changed world that they now exist in. That was something that I was very interested in,’ says Goh.

The legacy of architecture brought about through art

Do says the project marks the ending of the decade of renewal that has been undertaken at the Opera House. He adds that while Goh largely had carte blanche on the project, his role at the Opera House was to be a ‘facilitator of her vision’.

He noted that the commission was enabled by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects through the New Work Now program, which ‘began during COVID as a way to support artists and incubate contracts, and commissioning projects. [It is] a testament to our organisation’s belief in Angela, and the worthiness of this project – these objects carry such weight, such history, and we wanted to honour that,’ he says, adding, ‘I think being a curator, sometimes is like being a good friend – to really allow the artist to work.

‘Sometimes it’s giving bits of advice, encouragement or a sort of counterpoint, and then just seeing where it goes from there.’

Of artists working in a site-responsive way, Do concludes, ‘Some call them disruptors; I think they are incubators, that push and agitate. That’s why you invite artists into any institution, because they have a different modus operandi – a different lens, a different worldview. And I think Angela probably did all those things, and did them so successfully.’

The Concert was commissioned by Sydney Opera House, enabled by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects, and involved working closely with the Opera House’s Renewal, Heritage and Conservation teams to realise the project.

The Concert: A film by Angela Goh

17-19 November

Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House

40 minutes, no interval

Free, with registration