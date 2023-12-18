When crime fiction helps literacy in Tasmania

Imagine you are a retired police detective who’s been asked to speak at a crime fiction festival in Tasmania. You’re staying at a formidable manor house on the island with five other guests. Soon, a storm breaks out, the roads out are flooded; the festival is effectively cut off from civilisation. Then you discover one of the authors dead in the library. What now? Who do you choose to interview first? What trails of interrogation do you want to follow?

Murder You Wrote: An Interactive Mystery is no ordinary novel. It has a few points of difference that distinguish it from other crime fiction. For one thing, it comprises 20 different writers, offers a choose-your-own adventure format and was deliberately fashioned to create opportunities for emerging writers.

L J M Owen is the mastermind behind the book, as well as the Director of Terror Australis Festival. She explains the concept further to ArtsHub. ‘The idea began with my desire to write an engaging novel for avid mystery lovers that was also suitable for emerging adult readers,’ she says.

‘As an adult, I love isolated country manor mysteries. As a kid, I also loved choose-your-own-adventure books. So I thought, “why not create a classic body-in-the-library problem with a twist – a red herring-filled pick-your-path investigation that is also an accessible read?” It’s a novel anthology that works as either a single story or as a choose-your-own adventure for grown-ups and is suitable for adults who are improving their reading skills.’

Owen reminds ArtsHub that Tasmania’s adult functional literacy rate is only 50%. It’s partly due to that dire statistic that she wanted this novel to be something that could help adult readers.

‘Emerging adult readers prefer to read the same stories as everyone else and what’s more popular than crime and mystery fiction? In 2022 every book in Libraries Tasmania’s top 10 most borrowed books was a crime, mystery or thriller. I also knew that emerging readers prefer stories that are locally set. So the book is set in Tasmania, and each chapter mentions a local animal, plant and landmark.

‘I also knew that a number of famous crime and mystery authors, such as Louise Penny and Ann Cleeves, participate in programs like GoodReads Canada and the UK’s Quick Reads program. Stories published under these initiatives contain adult themes and are generally written at a Flesch-Kincaid level of Year 5. That means they are at a Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone level of readability.

‘Inspired by these examples, I chose to make Murder You Wrote easy to read for adults at a Year 5 level. This involves using fewer multisyllabic words and avoiding compound sentences.

‘People may dismiss accessible writing, but Hemingway’s famous works have a Year 4 readability level. When fiction is made more accessible to include emerging adult readers it doesn’t limit the book’s audience, but expands it,’ she continues.

Australia is behind in terms of having an equivalent to the programs Owen mentions, and so she is hoping that the Australian Council for Adult Literacy or one of our state bodies can recommend recommend Murder You Wrote as a text for adult literacy. ‘It would be a great resource for TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) bodies in Australia, like ACTA (Australia Council of TESOL Associations).

Owen adds, ‘The accessibility element aside, it’s a ripping yarn. I’d like to show that accessible fiction can also be excellent fiction.’

Murder You Wrote: An Interactive Mystery is available now.