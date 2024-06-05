What does a disability-led audition process look like?

Sprung Dance Theatre is a professional ensemble of artists based in the Northern Rivers, NSW that is on a steady path of expansion and looking to its future potential.

The group, which provides training for emerging artists with disability or who are d/Deaf and presents workshops and performances, recently launched its first ever public call-out for new members. Simultaneously, the company was recently a recipient of Create NSW’s 2023/24 Arts and Cultural Funding Program to develop a new disability-led dance theatre work, Bleachers.

Central to Sprung and its ensemble of 10 artists is the group’s commitment to being disability-led and collaboratively minded. This means addressing varying energy levels and access needs, but also ensuring that decision-making, such as the audition call-out, is transparent and co-designed.

’This is the first time for any of us to be involved in a disability-led audition process,’ Sprung Dance Theatre Artistic Director, Daniele Constance, tells ArtsHub. ‘When I think about what may be different, as opposed to a more traditional audition process, some of the key things are that we ask and work towards meeting people’s access needs, and it’s not an audition that’s focused on competition.’

Constance continues, ‘The audition is a workshop – very much co-designed and made in collaboration with all of the ensemble artists.’

This co-design process took place over a number of months, where the team discussed whether ensemble members were open to having a call-out and what that process would look like. It’s not governed by the leadership team or a single person. Constance says, ‘I’m unpacking what it means to be disability-led, beyond my self-identification [of being disabled] and how to work together as a collaborative group.’

Ensemble Artist Manager, Katie Cooper-Wares adds, ‘At Sprung, we always try to think about how we can turn things upside down.’

Sprung ensemble, 2023. Photo: Thomas Oliver.

Prior to this call-out, Sprung formed fairly organically out of the need to have a professional platform for people with disability or who are d/Deaf in the Northern Rivers area. It caters to a 5000-kilometre catchment area of the region and its communities.

Ensemble Artist Tallula Bourne first saw a few shows by Sprung before deciding to join. ‘At first I wasn’t sure about it… But then I got really into it and started dancing alongside some of those ensemble members,’ says Bourne.

She talks about the need to ‘vibe well together’ with incoming members, which also speaks to the kind of culture and environment built at Sprung. Bourne continues, ‘We try to have our voices heard … and we want new ensemble members to be committed.

’My favourite part about being an ensemble artist is connecting with my friends and having the joy of dancing. When we perform I really enjoy being on the stage and that feeling of “we are here and we have the power”.

‘You’re watching us now – you see us,’ she adds.

The public call-out has been made in the hope of expanding Sprung’s reach and potentially attracting applicants who are not in its immediate proximity. Cooper-Wares says, ‘We just don’t know who else is out there that may be dancing in their bedroom and have not had this opportunity.’

Utilising movement as a Code of Conduct

As the arts sector becomes increasingly aware of its shortcomings around diversity and accessibility, Sprung’s mode of practice provides insights into how people can work together and address obstacles.

One thing that grounds the ensemble and team is a co-designed Code of Conduct, which keeps everyone accountable and ensures a level of professionalism, while remaining flexible to address access needs.

Bourne says, ‘We all have different needs and some people may want to sit down, but still watch what’s going on. Or someone might’ve had a really overwhelming day… We’ve been getting better at it and [it’s about] doing your best to show up anyway.’

Constance expands on this to add, ‘The Code of Conduct is through movement. There is a written and spoken English component, but each rule is a movement.’

For example, someone may be walking into rehearsal on their phone, and another member can use a snappy movement of putting both hands up towards their own shoulders as an indication to say “Hey, time to put your bags down”.

Cooper-Wares adds, ‘This way you can remind someone that they’ve broken the Code without doing so verbally or nagging them.’

Bourne says, ‘A lot of the moments we all came up with [together]. Each part of the Code has a movement that each ensemble artist came up with.’ It means that everyone shares ownership over the Code.

Constance continues, ‘I think something other organisations can learn is that it’s possible to create a framework together. It doesn’t need to be someone in the office that makes the policy or a rulebook. Actually, it makes so much sense for the artists in the room who are working together to set their own framework, in the language that they understand.’

Also vital for keeping up this energy and commitment are regular check-ins. This can be ‘acknowledging what you may have been going through that day, and who needs some extra support to thrive,’ says Cooper-Wares.

Up next: Bleachers

Bleachers is still in its very early stages of development, which means incoming ensemble members will have the opportunity to participate in its development and presentation – whatever shape or form that may take.

The idea for the show grew out of the ensemble’s encounter with bleacher seats at Lismore Showgrounds, where the group began improvising on the unique set-up. Initial ideas include themes of belonging and togetherness and, on the flip side of that, isolation.

This will also be the first live performance led by Constance since she joined Sprung.

New ensemble members can participate in the performance, or help out backstage with props, working alongside the production team.

’There are ways to be a part of that creative process, even if it doesn’t lead to performing on stage,’ says Constance. ‘It will really depend on who’s interested in joining us.’

Bourne concludes, ‘Another thing I like about being part of the ensemble is that we learn different things – we’re not all focused on [for example] just doing ballet. We want different things depending on the work we want to do.’

There is still one more week to submit an application to join Sprung as an ensemble artist. EOIs close on Friday 14 June with auditions taking place in Bangalow, NSW on 24 June from 1-3pm.