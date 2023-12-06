Wesley Enoch criticises ‘an age of inarticulate leadership’

The week before the Voice referendum, Wesley Enoch felt a shadow approaching. ‘Opinion, emotion and scepticism have their place, but we should be wary of these things replacing wisdom, empathy and a future-focused discussion,’ he said then.

Two months later, Enoch says he’s emerged from his initial state of despair, which he titles his ‘the world is f***ed’ phase. He is now poised to enter what he feels is a final decade of ‘high energy making’ and is questioning how to spend his time best.

He is certainly not wasting any time. Enoch continues to be one of Australia’s highest-profile theatre artists. He spent 2023 as the Patrick White Fellow for Sydney Theatre Company and directed the highly acclaimed production of The Visitors. Shortly afterwards, he directed students at the Queensland University of Technology, where he also remains the Creative Industries Indigenous Chair. He serves on the boards of many organisations, including Annamila First Nations Foundation and Creative Australia.

It is almost 30 years since he built The 7 Stages of Grieving with Deborah Mailman, as a young Quandamooka man at the old Metro Arts Theatre in Edward Street, Brisbane. That show and many others have an enduring legacy for Enoch as a playwright and director. The Sunshine Club, The Sapphires, The Story of the Miracles at Cookie’s Table, STOLEN and Black Diggers have remained part of Australia’s theatrical thumbprint.

Speaking from his home in Brisbane, Enoch shares some of his frustrations and reflections on the state of the Australian arts. He says the ecosystem suffers from a state of ‘inarticulate leadership’, felt most keenly in his home state of Queensland.

Queensland, fear and the case of inarticulate leadership

Enoch is a former Artistic Director (AD) of Queensland Theatre (QT), but remains close with the company. In 2022, current AD Lee Lewis programmed Enoch’s The Sunshine Club. But in the years since COVID, Queensland Theatre has been challenged on its programming multiple times. Enoch publicly criticised the company for lacking First Nations work in its 2021 program. Lewis apologised for this omission and has corrected it in the subsequent seasons.

But the company remains the target of pressure from the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) with its ‘Hot Locals for Hire’ campaign, questioning why local Queensland artists aren’t hired more often by local companies.

Brisbane actor Anna McGahan attests to a ‘pattern of exclusion’.

‘When I lived interstate,’ she says, ‘I was invited to perform as a “returning Queenslander”, much to the frustration of my peers who never left. However, when I decided to live here permanently, Queensland theatre auditions stopped completely, while film and television auditions shifted from leads to bit parts. It was as if I’d announced my retirement.’

Further, in September of 2023, The Courier Mail published whistleblower reports that QT was forced to launch an internal investigation into the company culture after cast members on the 2022 production, First Casualty, were allegedly subject to racist and discriminatory behaviour.

Since then, the company has issued a widespread survey to artists under its employ. But for Wesley Enoch, this is unlikely to be enough. ‘There’s very little action that changes the status quo, or changes the root cause of disappointment. My biggest conversation starter at the moment is: be articulate about what you really want to achieve.’

QT has also announced its season for 2024, which tackles themes of racism, gaslighting, abuse, disability and inclusion.

But Enoch’s work for various organisations has highlighted broader systemic frustrations than those related to any single season or company.

‘Artistic leadership of large organisations is an unelected cultural parliament,’ he says. ‘For whatever reason, perhaps from a history of conservative governance, “feelings” have replaced the idea of structural reform and articulate organisation. In the body politic is a great sense of judgement and accountability. So the focus has become on actions and conversations that “feel” pleasant or virtuous, rather than real action.’

Enoch shares these views with ArtsHub just 24 hours after Sydney Theatre Company apologised for actors in its production of The Seagull showing signs of Palestinian support in their curtain call. The idea, Enoch suggests, that artists are apolitical is ‘naive’ at best.

Tony Burke MP, Federal Minister for the Arts, Western Sydney Oration 2023. Photo: ArtsHub.

Notions of cultural leadership have long been a point of confrontation for Wesley Enoch. In 2014, he highlighted the lack of individuals and organisations standing for something. Almost a decade later, the point has only become more urgent. ‘If you’re on a full-time wage and are a contributor to culture, why are you scared of conversations?’ he asks. ‘Why is a conversation the scariest thing you can imagine?’

In the medium term, as Enoch works with emerging artists, he’s noted a distinct retreat from younger artists wanting to engage in leadership positions. When there’s a dissonance between artists’ and organisations’ values, he identifies, there’s a threat to an entire ecosystem’s sustainability.

At the most senior levels, artist representation on boards and in governance and in Creative Australia’s decision-making process has been a focus for Tony Burke, Federal Minister for the Arts. Burke recently described the attitudes as ‘turning a corner’. Previously, arts boards ‘would occasionally have the token artist and were overwhelmingly populated by business friends of the minister of the day,’ he said. Over the last 12 months, the Federal Government has appointed 20 artists to federal boards across Australia.

First Nations art-making and the Voice

Enoch notes that, for the first time in history, Australia has a full cohort of First Nations creators, including senior artists with decades-long careers. Like the nation’s rejection of the Voice referendum, however, most companies’ engagement with First Nations work is paternalistic.

‘You don’t have representative bodies inside these organisations,’ he says, ‘so you don’t have equal decision-making, where you can influence programming or budgeting. Thus, you’re constantly placed in the development class – a first-time writer or a young person. That keeps us as the fringe dwellers we’ve always been.’

He says that moving beyond tokenism to true representation requires changing this power structure and colonial attitudes. The organisational gatekeepers ‘make us feel we should be grateful that we’re doing shows at all,’ says Enoch.

Sydney Theatre Company’s 2023 production of The Visitors, directed by Wesley Enoch, gained rave reviews. Image: Supplied.

That attitude also keeps First Nations art-making in questions of “quantity” that lack sustainability for working careers. Enoch advocates for the horizons beyond quantity into “quality” and “presentation” conversations. ‘There are First Nations artists who want to make large-scale work, like Andrea James,’ he says, ‘or artists in their mid-career like Nadine McDonald-Dowd. We need to engage with styles and genres. Don’t hire one of us, hire ten!’

A vision for the future

When queried about COVID recovery for arts organisations, Enoch is quick to reframe the conversation. COVID challenged countless industries, he suggests. Many older people, who used to subscribe to theatre companies, took the opportunity to think about ‘how they engaged with the cultural world’.

‘Many of our theatre companies haven’t thought the same way,’ says Enoch. ‘Times of disruption and change are moments of opportunity if you’re open to it.’

A key part of the change for the future is identifying how theatre companies, and arts organisations more broadly, are funded and survive. Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke identifies three strands: commercial, philanthropic and state-subsidised. Enoch suggests that how those three strands interact and complement each other is still to be sorted out. It means artists need to be comfortable thinking commercially. ‘Are theatre companies potentially stopping a commercial enterprise from existing?’ he asks. ‘If so, they have to take on a commercial responsibility.’

He urges organisations to move beyond three-year strategic planning, which positions artists to operate much like politicians, he suggests, thinking in existential election cycles. A broader focus allows for more meaningful change to arise.

Such conversations will remain the focus of Enoch’s life as a cultural future moving forward. As an artist, his personal life sits within his professional vision. ‘I have 10 years of high energy left, and I’m figuring out who to engage with,’ he says. ‘My father died at 65, my grandfather at 43. If I make it to 85, I’ve got 30 years left. So after these 10, I’ll focus on preparing the next generation. Then, beyond that, I’ll start letting go. I’ll let my molecules separate.’

His face has a serene smile as he speaks, but it turns serious as the conversation draws to a close.

‘We have a responsibility, as artists, to remain part of the clan,’ he says. ‘We must observe and make change. We must move forward.’