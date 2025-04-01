Wellbeing tips for surviving a gruelling festival season Part 2: Melbourne International Comedy Festival

The juggernaut of jocularity that is Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) is already well underway, with over 1000 performers – embracing every iteration of comedy imaginable, from stand-up and improv to circus and cabaret and more – performing 690 shows on 182 stages across 133 venues throughout Melbourne until Sunday 20 April.

ArtsHub has already begun publishing a range of MICF reviews alongside our regular reviews coverage from across the country, and having renewed our partnership with the Comedy Festival, we’ll also be publishing highlights from MICF’s Funny Tonne emerging reviewers program as well.

Here, we focus on wellbeing: we’ve asked a range of performers – and MICF Festival Director Susan Provan – about their best tips for coping with an intense festival season with their physical and mental health intact. We published a similar piece in mid- March, focused on similar tips from performers at Adelaide Fringe.

So, if you’re a performer looking for tips on surviving a festival run while remaining sound in mind and body, or a front of house staffer or stage manager looking for similar advice, read on!

Susan Provan AO, Festival Director, Melbourne International Comedy Festival

MICF Festival Director Susan Provan. Photo: Supplied.

“I always have muesli (untoasted) with fresh blueberries for breakfast and a vitamin C tablet. So whatever happens at other mealtimes (probably hot chips from Butcher’s Diner), I have started the day well. My mental health is more than cared for by seeing tons of shows made by clever, funny people. Very much quells the panic that the business side of my job creates.”

Amy Hetherington, comedian, Proud as Punch (The Westin, 8-20 April)

Darwin comedian and MC Amy Hetherington has already played multiple venues in regional WA and regional SA with her latest show, Proud as Punch, as well as presenting seasons at Perth’s Fringe World and Adelaide Fringe prior to preparing to open the show at MICF 2025.

Amy Hetherington. Photo: Supplied.

“I have been living out of a suitcase for two months on this 50-plus gig tour of Australia. My mental health is essential, but it is slightly frazzled. I’ve got heaps of advice around regular exercise, not comparing yourself to others, celebrating your wins and not endlessly resetting goals. But I think I’ve learned the best advice is to be gentle with yourself and forgive the choices you’re making. I’m highly self-critical (and publicly criticised) for my choices as a mother away from home. And I’m always grappling with the guilt of being on the road. The thing that makes me unstable is when I let the criticism in – without a moment of kindness for myself. So the best advice: be a mate to yourself and check that [negative] self-talk.”

Arthur Hull, cabaret artist, Flop (Arts Centre Melbourne, Members’ Lounge, 8-20 April)

Hull, a Flying Fruit Fly Circus graduate, comes to MICF after a successful Adelaide Fringe season of Flop, his solo cabaret debut, which saw him receive the Adelaide Fringe Emerging Artist Award on Sunday 23 March. ArtsHub’s 4-star review of Hull’s premiere season at Melbourne Fringe 2024 praised Flop as “a delightful production in which Hull impresses and excels… Flop deserves to be a hit”.

Arthur Hull in ‘Flop’. Photo: OGA Creative Agency.

Hull has provided both mental and physical health tips for surviving festival runs. His advice regarding physical health is: “Eat well and sleep well. Socialise and network – it’s important! But pace yourself. Festivals are a marathon, not a sprint.”



His mental health advice tips are equally important: “Don’t compare! Set your own goals, run your own race, and don’t stress about other shows that look like they’re doing better. A festival attracts artists at every stage of [their] career and you don’t need to compete.”

He adds, “Have a good support network around you.”

Damien Warren-Smith aka Garry Starr, clown, Garry Starr – Classic Penguins (Malthouse, Beckett Theatre, 27 March – 20 April)

Warren-Smith, who performed a long season of Classic Penguins at The Garden of Unearthly Delights for Adelaide Fringe (which this writer awarded a rare five stars, calling it “world-class clowning“) prior to opening at MICF, is also performing a children’s show at the Comedy Festival, Monkeys Everywhere, in the Beckett Theatre at The Malthouse from 5-19 March.

Garry Starr in ‘Classic Penguins’. Photo: Supplied.

“I did my last show in Adelaide on Sunday [23 March], we travelled on the Monday, teched on Wednesday and we open[ed] on [the Festival’s first] Thursday. So actually, I’ve had one day off, really. So my biggest advice would be, ‘Don’t do that again. Give yourself time off.’ Because essentially, you know, it was five weeks in Adelaide and then four weeks here. So I’m kind of doing a nine-week season, which is just too much. I think in future, I would do my best to plan a little bit more time off,” Warren-Smith tells ArtsHub.

“And the other thing, the advice for me, or anyone like me, is completely abstain from drinking… I mean, obviously when I was younger, I did it, I got through it. But now I’m 43, I can’t. I think if I drink now, I wouldn’t get through [the run] – and lots of rest, too. Yoga is really useful because my show is so physical – the yoga is one thing that allows me to keep doing what I do into my 40s.

“Try and keep a community around you, have friends. Don’t get absorbed by technology. It’s very easy, when you have your days free, to just spend it watching TV and browsing on the computer. For me, I lock them away with a timed padlock, so I can just read my books and go for walks and do really gentle stuff. That’s my biggest advice.”

Geraldine Quinn, cabaret artist, Bastard Joy (The Motley Bauhaus, Theatrette, 25 March – 6 April)

Geraldine Quinn, ‘Bastard Joy’ at MICF 2025. Photo: Supplied.

“My paramount advice = routine. I’ve lost count of the amount of festivals I’ve done over 20 years (Australia, New Zealand, the UK). It could be the way my brain works, but having my eating-resting-marketing-show schedule on a tight leash works for me. Festivals are chaos, so you need that good foundation of meals prepped, disengage time prioritised – that’s what gives you the space to remember to enjoy yourself as well. Your audience came because they want to see you shine, that’s why they’re there! Focus on them.”

He Huang, comedian, White Man’s Burden (Melbourne Town Hall, Portrait Room, 27 March – 20 April)

He Huang’s ‘White Man’s Burden’ at MICF 2025. Photo: Supplied.

“Touring turns you into a dehydrated, sleep-deprived goblin, so chug water like it’s free booze, stretch like you’re in a retirement home, and nap like a toddler. For mental health, protect your energy: alone time is sacred, and not every post-show drink needs a ‘yeah, why not?’ Tour brain will convince you a bad set means you should quit comedy and open a candle shop – don’t listen. You’re just tired. Also, eat a vegetable. Fries don’t count (I checked). Most importantly, remember: you’re not your last gig, you’re the whole damn career. So rest, reset and get back out there before your suitcase starts collecting dust.”

Jeromaia Detto, clown and improviser, When I Grow Up…(Malthouse Theatre, Playbox, 8-20 April); Detto is also performing in children’s show The Forgotten Tales with friend and collaborator Jon Walpole (ACMI, Gandel Lab, 5-20 April).

Jeromaia Detto at MICF 2025. Image: Supplied.

“It’s definitely important to have moments to take stock and just connect with yourself, to be like, ‘Where am I at today? How’s my week looking, and where are the priorities?’ This year especially it’s been kind of tough because I also did [Fringe World in] Perth as well before Adelaide Fringe. So it’s essentially been three seasons back to back, doing a bunch of shows and gigs and performances, kids’ shows, nighttime shows.

“And I think my main thing, that I always have in the back of my head is – because not every performance and show is going to go 100% to plan and be what you want it to be – never be madder at yourself longer than the duration of the set. So, if you’ve done a 10-minute set, you’ve got 10 minutes to be like, ‘Oh, man, that didn’t work. Why didn’t it work? What could have I done better? What were the issues with it?’ And then move on.

“I think being able to frame things in that way is super helpful. I also don’t drink during the festivals, so I avoid alcohol for health [reasons]. Obviously, it makes it hard and it’s much more gruelling to be doing the festival with hangovers. But also there’s less financial stress as well, because you’re not spending, you know, $50 a night on alcohol or whatever.

“And then the other one is setting clear boundaries about what my goals are for the day. You know, if I can be really clear [on] ‘this is my goal for today’ and by having really clear goals, they become more attainable. Otherwise, if they’re open-ended, and you’re not really achieving them, then you don’t know and it’s hard to quantify what you’ve succeeded or failed at. So I think for me those are the three big ones that I do to keep up that energy and longevity within a festival.”

Nat Harris, comedian, I Don’t Want To Make A Scene (Chinese Museum, Jade Room, 27 March – 6 April)

Nat Harris at MICF 2025. Photo: Supplied.

“During a long festival season, my go-to routine is swimming laps followed by a sauna. I’m always tempted to skip the laps and head straight for the heat, but I know I’ll feel way more energised if I swim a few laps first.

“And without sounding too much like a smug My Day On A Plate interviewee, I do love a good green smoothie – lots of spinach, banana, peanut butter and whatever fruit is in my fridge. It helps balance out all the servo spinach and ricotta rolls I scoff down during my run.

“Most importantly, I remind myself that no one is thinking about me or my show as much as I am, so I may as well relax and have fun!”

Rob Carlton, actor and storyteller, Willing Participant (The Malthouse, Beckett Theatre, 1-20 April)

Rob Carlton and friend, ‘Willing Participant’ at MICF 2025. Photo: Supplied.

On mental health, Carlton shares the following advice: “Whenever ticket sales and marketing options and flyering and physical tiredness start to mount up in my head (all the usual things in a long festival run), and it’s all getting a bit heavy up there, I consciously stop and think about my show, and that moment I’m about to walk on stage. I think of my audience waiting, not knowing what’s about to happen. I think of the hour I’ll spend, together, with them. I remind myself my intent is kind and honest and true. I remind myself I’ve worked hard to make my show the best it can be, and I remind myself that I’m offering it up with kindness and respect. And I remind myself that my audience and I both feel great at the end of it. In short, for my mental health, I remember the joy of the sharing my craft, and it chills me right out!”

Carlton’s physical health tip is direct and to the point. “I cook as much as I can at home!”

Rose Callaghan, comedian, I’m Not a Girlboss, Not Yet a Womanboss (TIC Swanston aka The Nicholas Building, 3-13 April)

Rose Callaghan in ‘I’m Not a Girlboss, Not Yet a Womanboss’ at MICF 2025. Photo: Bec Petraitis.

“Try not to have high expectations, which depends on how long you’ve been doing comedy, but I’m feeling a lot more relaxed this year because my main aim is to have fun with the show. I often put way too much pressure on myself and I want all these things to go a certain way, but really, you can’t control it, so I just want to have fun,” Callaghan explains.

“But my big one, obviously, is try not to compare yourself to other people… One of the things I’ve told newer comics when I’ve run my Comedy Festival marketing workshop is, you know, obviously social media is perception, and everybody puts out a perception of themselves and how well they’re going – but just because people are posting that doesn’t mean they’re not having a rough time as well…

“And remember that every year there’s a group of people that are the flavour of the festival. They’re getting hype, they’re getting all the opportunities and, you know, people may be looking at that and be going, ‘Oh my God, everybody’s having a great festival except for me.’ But it’s not really that way. There are a bunch of people having a great time, and other people having an OK time, and a bunch of people having a s**t time. So yeah, try not to worry too much about other what other people are doing,” she continues.

“And another thing is reviews. I don’t read my reviews; I usually get somebody else to read them first, but I’m producing myself this year, so I may get a friend to read them for me and then tell me if I can read it, because I’m a sensitive little flower, and the reviews really damaged me early on. I think I have a thicker skin now, but we’ll find out if I get a bad review this year, I guess,” Callaghan laughs.

In terms of physical wellbeing tips, she says, “I mean, there are many tips that I could say, people could do to look after their physical wellbeing more, but I rarely take any of them on board. I’m trying to have a big meal early in the day so that if you inevitably forget to eat later, at least you’ve had one big meal. Drink lots of water, try and get a little bit of exercise, try and see sunlight during the day. I really think that’s all I can say, because I usually turn into a vampire during festival season. And try not to get drunk every single night.”

Melbourne International Comedy Festival is on now until 20 April 2025.