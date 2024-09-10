War memorial sculpture takes on new resonance after Defence Royal Commission report

Warning: the following story discusses suicide.

This week, the Federal Government’s Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide concluded its three-year long investigation into the disproportionate mental health effects and suicide outcomes for Australian Defence Force personnel in recent years.

Over the course of its investigation, the Royal Commissioners heard from thousands of current and former Australian Defence Force personnel and their families about their experiences as result of their work.

The Commissioners’ findings, which include testimonies of recently serving veterans, are confronting – some may say shocking, in their revelations of the extent to which Australian veterans have suffered psychological distress and/or forms of suicidality on account of their service

And while the report’s six volumes of evidence puts the suffering of veterans and their families on the record in a very important way, there is also a piece of contemporary art that speaks equally powerfully about these narratives that are finally being included as part of the stories we tell ourselves about Australia’s wartime experiences.

The recently installed permanent marble sculpture commission, For Every Drop Shed in Anguish (2023) by Australian artist Alex Seton, now sits in the Sculpture Garden of the Australian War Memorial (AWM) and is, like the Royal Commission report itself, a profound and significant reminder of the emotional and physical battles that are ever present in the lives of many ex-servicemen and women, and their families, as part of their post-service, civilian realities.

For every drop shed in anguish

As ArtsHub reported at the time of sculpture’s launch late last year, For Every Drop Shed in Anguish is a remarkably simple piece that comprises 18 unique and “imperfect” marble droplets – some of which weigh up to three tonnes.

These beautifully curved, weighty forms now stand in an area of the Australian War Memorial’s Sculpture Garden where current and former servicemen and women and their families can visit for peaceful reflection.

As Australian War Memorial Senior Curator of Art Anthea Gunn told ArtsHub at the time, the project was initiated via sustained consultations with Australian war veterans and their families who had been calling on the War Memorial to better recognise their ongoing daily sufferings as a result of their service in active combat.

‘A committee of veterans and veterans’ family members was formed in 2019 and, as part of our conversations with them, they said they wanted a work to recognise the people who come home from war, and who suffer as a result of their service – whether that be in peace time or in war, and whether they suffer physically or mentally,’ Gunn said.

The curator added, ‘Instead of a traditional heroic sculpture, this is a contemporary abstract form that creates a place for people to engage through art with the lived experience of service.

‘It aligns with the historic purpose of the Memorial in remembering those who have died, but it also acknowledges the ongoing suffering that can happen as a result of war.’

Art that adds weight to Australian veterans’ calls for change

For Alex Seton, the artist behind the commission, For Every Drop Shed in Anguish is an important way for him to honour the sentiments expressed to him over the course of his many conversations with Australian veterans and their families as he developed his piece.

It is very likely that Seton’s dialogues with veterans over that time have much in common with the conversations the Royal Commissioners Nick Kaldas, James Douglas and Peggy Brown have had with veterans and their families over their three-year investigation.

As Seton remarked about his interactions with veterans and their families while working on his commission, ‘They have made me see that there are elements of their [war] service which are not readily acknowledged in the monuments we have traditionally dedicated to them.’

Seton also observed, ‘There needs to be a turning of the tide to acknowledge that ongoing suffering in the present.’

In light of this week’s Royal Commission report, it seems that the tide Seton spoke about is indeed continuing to turn, and that his artwork is a both a poetic reflection and an important expression of these changes.

Every Drop Shed in Anguish was officially launched to the public at the Australian War Memorial on Thursday 22 February 2024.

If you or someone you know needs help, support is available at Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. If you are an Australian veteran or family of a veteran, you can also call Open Arms, Veterans & Veterans Families Counselling Service, on 1800 011 046.