Voices from the frontline – after the flood

Before the flood, success was everything. As in, we wanted everything – full houses to our seasons, creating and presenting sell-out homegrown original works, a significant First Nations program of new works, innovative schools touring shows, an artist development program, associate artists… Success was multi-year funding across three tiers of government and the sense that we were nationally significant, while locally relevant.

I was on a personal mission to prove that small towns have big creative hubs – that living and working regionally was not a second-tier creative life, but actually a rich, stimulating and fertile environment to create new distinctly Australian theatre. And interestingly, during the pandemic, the rest of Australia has been exploring this notion too: accelerating the pressures and opportunities for the regions and its arts communities.

We felt driven to lead the transformation of regional theatre-making. Our base for all this was Lismore City Hall, which we managed independently of the local Council. It was the major performing arts venue between Port Macquarie and the Gold Coast (that’s a 6.5-hour drive).

Then the floods hit in February and March last year.

Lismore is a place that’s flooded in the past. It’s flooding country. There are old houses with winches and systems designed for flooding, built 150 years ago. Lismore residents know what to do when it floods.

Uncle Gilbert Laurie, one of our local knowledge keepers and Elders, often said in his Acknowledgement of Country, that his people had a sense of surprise and dismay that white people built Lismore on a flood plain. Due to settler commerce and industry, Lismore was built right next to a river, actually where two rivers meet.

NORPA’s home, Lismore City Hall in flood, 2022. Photo: Kobe Whitney.

But the 2022 flood was extraordinary, and new to the climate change era we are facing. This flood was unprecedented, and won’t be the last. No one was prepared for the decimation of this flood, and the one that followed two weeks later.

The impact of these floods is one of collective trauma. It’s shaken our sense of place and of home. For many it’s a feeling of being “in limbo” – navigating a slow system of bureaucracy as government tries to respond and develop systems and planning that they know will be needed in many future places to come.

For NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts), we have lost our theatre home, office and studio. We lost 30 years of archival materials, costumes, memorabilia, equipment, my books. And, heartbreakingly, we had to cancel our third season in as many years. We had to make eight positions redundant from our NORPA family and three of our staff lost their homes in the flood.

In a natural disaster saving human lives is the collective natural instinct.

Facebook became a community-led communication tool to save people throughout the night, countless human and animal rescues on tinnies and kayaks. A community was told to stay at home by the SES the evening before the flood, evacuation orders had been cancelled. Makeshift community-led emergency centres took over the showground and gyms.

Volunteerism was everywhere. Community organisations became the lifeline – the Koori Mail created a space for community, shelter, food and support.

Resilient Lismore was established days after the flood to help people with the basics and provide ongoing support. The new industry of emergency services and recovery moved in. So too the demolition crews.

NORPA office space after the flood, 2022. Photo: NORPA.

What we do best

After cancelling shows and recovering what equipment we could we focused on what we do best – making theatre and creating space for storytelling.

Bundjalung Nghari – Indigenise is a program to develop new writing from Bundjalung artists and creatives. It’s a series of intimate and powerful readings infused with truth-telling, humour and insight.

The Underlibrary of Unofficial Histories played to flood-affected primary schools throughout the region, bringing some magic and story in the chaos.

Without a theatre, and feeling lost at sea, I had Peter Brook, who had recently died, wringing in my ears…

‘It is the popular theatre that saves the day. Through the ages it has taken many forms, and it is only one factor that they all have in common – a roughness. Salt, sweat, noise, smell: the theatre that’s not in a theatre, the theatre on carts, on wagons, on trestles, audiences standing, drinking, sitting round tables, audiences joining in, answering back, theatre in back rooms, barns, the one-night stands, the torn sheets pinned up across the hall, the battered screen to conceal the quick changes – that one generic term, theatre.’

Love For One Night, which I directed, was set in and on a classic Aussie pub – a combination of live music, projection, live video, physical theatre and scenes about love.

People were hungry to sit together, connect, reflect and escape again. The show played three weeks of sell-out shows, attracted close to 4000 people and we are planning a remount for another three- or four-week season.

We have an opportunity now to further explore temporary theatre spaces – and to allow theatre to play a role in the conversation and experiences that people are craving.

Recovery is not simple. Do we go back into a sub-standard venue? What is the vision for rebuilding Lismore and how can we be a part of it? How and what is the role of the arts in ‘recovery’? Does this activity need a presenting venue?

Instead of recovery though, we are focused on adaptation. We recently launched NORPA’s Makers Hub – a space for artists, a pop-up space for connection, Research and Development (R&D) and experimentation. It’s using space in a pavilion in Lismore Showgrounds as a temporary home and it’s brilliant. We are connected again, delivering free skill development two-day intensive workshops by artists from across the country.

We are developing new First nations projects and offering a space for local companies to rehearse, and for there to be social events and activities. We realise this is really all we need – to provide the space for creativity and for agency, a space for healing through creative exchange and play.

We’ve engaged an Artist Researcher on staff to help us navigate our region’s experience at the intersection of our theatre-making practice. We’ve set up new partnerships with Southern Cross University, the Living Lab, the Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation and the Lismore Showgrounds; we’ve recruited within a new staffing structure and on the Board, as renewed purpose starts to take shape.

In a few weeks I’ll be in R&D at the Makers Hub for a new work. It takes inspiration from the countless stories of the floods, of rescues and community resilience and of the road to recovery.

The work won’t be verbatim theatre about climate change and floods – although we do start with real stories – but expressed through the subconscious and the metaphoric, through movement and dance. At this stage it’s too soon to be literal, besides these are universal themes about our relationship to our environment, to nature and to our survival.

NORPA’s ‘The Underlibrary of Unofficial Histories’, Woodburn Primary School students, 2022. Photo: NORPA.

Making theatre is urgent and we can make it rough – we have the process and tools to build works out of the fabric of place, we don’t need borrowed fictions. Momentous tragedy or disaster can sharpen your focus. Without the venue, we are more focused on supporting artists, engaging with our region’s stories and in carving out a new chapter for NORPA. We dream of a new theatre model, to be more agile, to extend our reach and connection to the region and beyond.

Our picture of success has changed – doing ‘everything’ was not sustainable, now we are able to contribute even more effectively to great theatre-making from a regional base.

Is touring part of our new focus? I think with less pressure on presenting touring shows, we can focus on some touring. We have interest in Flow and Love for One Night, which is being produced with Performing Lines. But our immediate focus is to make theatre that has real impact within our own region and community first, to be viable and compelling.

New developments

We have a new work called Lift, which is in development, exploring young people and what lifts them up. Later this year we will present Flow in two locations on Yaegl and Bundjalung country. It’s a show combining First Nations Elders sharing creation stories of the waterways and their deep relationship with the river, as a hip hop artist deepens his understanding of cultural identity. Flow will be presented with workshops and talks surrounding the show. It’s free and it’s about healing together and listening.

In Limbo (working title) will explore the stories and impacts of a regional centre post natural disaster through movement and imagery. Inspired by stories gathered from NOPRPA’s new research artist, Jeanti St Clair, through a devised process, which I’ll lead with a group of actors and dancers.

“A place for every story and a story for every place” – for this to be real, we have to invest in localised quality theatre-making, storytelling and artist development opportunities.

We hope our creative industry continues to lean into this space, and understand fully their role in developing connected and resilient communities. This needs to be fostered through our projects, our presence, our participation in towns and cities across the country.

The experience has reinspired me, and reaffirmed my passion for working in a regional context.

Lastly, we had to learn that we can’t rush to recover what we were, or what we had. We have to let it change us – by being instinctive and by softening, by deshackling ourselves from obligation, and by listening to the needs of others – both artists and the community.

What we have gone through was traumatic, but we don’t want it to define us, much like we don’t want to be defined by four walls of a venue – we want this experience to help shape us into something essential and bold … and perhaps illuminating.

The above is taken from a recent speech delivered by Julian Louis to APAM entitled ‘Voices From The Frontline’.