Unpacking the priorities for Sydney Modern’s unveiling

It has been a thorny journey – but all that prickly-toned political bump-and-jar will fade from memory when visitors experience the new $344 million Sydney Modern, in just under 70-days.

Officially, the build is complete. Now it is time for the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ (AGNSW) team of curators, registrars, conservators and installers to occupy this light-filled 7,830 square meter building, which is nestled on a sandstone rockface and brilliantly cascades towards the harbour as a series of lofty pavilions.

Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architects SANAA (with Australia’s Architectus), it combines earth-rammed walls with landscaped rooftops that seemingly levitate thanks to uninterrupted glass, which lead visitors on a journey through vast multi-storey spaces that inspire wonder.

President of the AGNSW Trust, David Gonski said of the building: ‘Above all, I’m proud that we put art and beauty on one side and married it together with practicality.’ He continued: ‘We’re going to open this building on time and on budget.’

Richard Cookes Construction reported: ‘Reaching structural completion took more than 540,000 hours worked on site. It involved the excavation of 80,000 tonne of material, the installation of more than 1,400 tonne of structural steel and over 12,000m3 of concrete (five Olympic swimming pools).’

Come 3 December, Sydney-siders – and the world – will welcome a new landmark institution. NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin said: ‘With this new extension, I genuinely believe that the Art Gallery of New South Wales joins the great pantheon of art museums in the world.’

I believe that this new gallery will become just as iconic as the Guggenheim in New York, the Louvre in Paris, and the Tate Modern with its extraordinary Turbine Hall in London. NSW Minister for the Arts, Ben Franklin

The Sydney Modern Project is the largest government and philanthropic arts partnership to have been successfully achieved in Australia to date, and will be the largest cultural investment that Sydney has seen since the Opera House opened.

Gonski added: ‘I’m astounded at how good the building is; it is better than I ever dreamed of …the last seven years, with all its ups and downs, were absolutely worthwhile.’

Aerial photograph of the Sydney Modern Project construction site, taken on 7 September 2022. Photo © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Craig Willoughby

What you can expect

ArtsHub took a walk through of the building, including – what will quickly become world-renowned – ‘the Tank’, a 2,200 square meter subterranean space that reimagines a World War II fuel bunker as a gallery.

A challenging space for artists and conservators, it is populated with 125 seven meter high columns, has a reverberation of around 21 seconds, and is decidedly raw – its walls still evidenced with water-lines, seeping soil and years of use, then disuse.

You can almost smell history in this space.

It is a stunning cavernous space with a brilliant corkscrew ‘escape’ stair at one end – which has a Guggenheim-esq feel, but also harks to the sites’ industrial past. ‘It will be one of the most profoundly unique exhibition and creative spaces in the world,’ said Minister Franklin. ‘But of course, we know that a gallery is more so much more than bricks and mortar. What’s even more exciting, is what’s going to be put in.’

The Tank space in the new building at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, photo © Art Gallery of New South Wales, Jenni Carter

Argentine-Peruvian artist Adrián Villar Rojas has been commissioned for the inaugural exhibition in the Tank. His The End of Imagination has been in production since 2018, when he first climbed down a ladder through a manhole, wearing gumboots, on a site visit.

He said of the work: ‘The project that has grown in the four years following is the product of many hands, many minds, many conversations, many questions, and many mediums including the virtual and physical. And one of the most important mediums has been time – the time to dwell in a space, to talk with everyone from archivists to Indigenous curators to conservators, to push ideas and technologies, and to draw into the project the conditions of a world that has changed massively.

Franklin said of the commission: ‘He’s pushed ideas and technology and materials to their limits. And he has created a project that reflects on the passage of time, the history of conflict, the relationship between human beings and the world that sustains them and the futures that we’re all creating.’

It’s a project which I believe will inspire fascination and speculation. Minister Franklin

Minister Franklin said they ‘anticipate that more than 15,000 people will come to see this exhibition, just for that reason alone, not as an add on,’ a spend to the city they estimate at $10 million. ‘For one exhibition, it’s quite extraordinary.’

Villar Rojas added: ‘Although I have been lucky to work in many cities and unique sites and remarkable museums, from the rooftop of The Met in New York to an island off the coast of Istanbul, this project in Australia is a special one.’

The Minister continued: ‘It will play a significant role in positioning Sydney, as what we want in our stated aim to be the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific. We want Sydney and New South Wales to be the cultural creative, advanced capital of the southern hemisphere. And this is the first step to achieving that.’

Programming for a new building

There is the saying that institutions move as slow as oil tankers. Sydney Modern has been seven years in the making, which for some institutions of this scale is short, especially when you couple that with a pandemic and a complete reimagining and rehang of the existing galleries.

‘When we open later this year, every single space across both our new and existing buildings will have been rehung, reimagined. For the last five years we have worked with a collection that bears the thoughts, vision and idiosyncrasies of 151 years of collecting alongside the gallery’s largest commissioning program of its history,’ added Maud Page Deputy Director and Director of Collections, Art Gallery of NSW.

Together, AGNSW and Sydney Modern, are colloquially being referred to as ‘the campus’ by gallery staff.

Michael Brand, Director of ‘the campus’, said during the recent media preview: ‘In just over 70 days, if you can believe it, and despite the enormous challenges of the past couple of years – fires, floods and a persistent global pandemic – on the third of December we’ll stand at the forefront of an ongoing international movement among art museums to transform ourselves from within as houses of storytellers.’

He continued: ‘Our transformation is embodied in everything we’re doing from the architecture, to the landscapes we’re building, to the installations and public programs we’re developing, and the way we’re engaging with artists.’

Each institution will reflect its own sense of place in history, as well as its own art collection…We believe Australian artists are international artists. And you’ll see the impact of this. Michael Brand, Director AGNSW + Sydney Modern

‘We had to become an art museum that could fully take place in what became known as the Asian century, in a more interconnected and digitised world where a full range of art forms – including music, film, and performance – will be integral to the visitor experience,’ Brand explained.

For that opening program, Villar Rojas joins other significant commissions, including large-scale narrbong-galang (many bags) by Waradgerie artist Lorraine Connelly-Northey; a floral sculpture by Yayoi Kusama – Flowers that bloom in the cosmos, which will be prominently positioned on the stepped terrace overlooking Woolloomooloo Bay; Māori artist Lisa Reihana’s (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāi Tū) moving-image work GROUNDLOOP, overlooking the central atrium; Richard Lewer’s multi-panel painting Onsite, construction of Sydney Modern which resides on the lands of the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, which records some of the individuals involved in constructing the new building, and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones with an installation linking the two buildings.

‘Each commission was chosen to respond to our collection, to SANAA’s lyrical architecture or to simply document the building site. They are as aesthetically varied as they are rigorous, and powerfully herald new art histories to be written from here,’ explained Page, who is largely responsible for steering the commissions with her team of senior curators.

She added that many of the commissions engage with urgent social issues: migration, displacement, labour value and climate change.

First Nations first …or not?

(L-R): Sydney Modern Project commissioned artists Francis Upritchard, photo: Brigitte Niedermair, and Lorraine Connelly-Northey, photo: Jules Boag

While there has been a recent trend for new institutions to lead that welcome with a major artwork in its public spaces by a First Nations artists, Sydney Modern rather has chosen to position a major sculptural commission by London-based New Zealand artist, Francis Upritchard as the signature artwork for the Welcome Plaza.

The lofty trio of playful pairs of abstracted bronze figures is titled Here Comes Everybody. While the jury is yet to sit on the appropriateness of the work, ArtsHub questioned Page on the choice. She made the point that it should not be forgotten that also commissioned for those public spaces, which visitors first encounter, is bial gwiyuŋo (the fire is not yet lighted) by Jonathan Jones, which she described as occupying the largest ‘footprint’ of any work of art across the campus.

Jones’ work has been described as ‘a living artwork’. Page added that all nine new signature commissions, ‘resonate with, and sit within, the strong and continuous Aboriginal history of this place.’

This is perhaps best underscored with the relocation of the Yiribana gallery, which was first opened (in the bowels of the old colonial building) in 1994. Just shy of 30-years on, it now will sit with the prominence this world-renowned collection deserves.

Minister Franklin added: ‘I’m thrilled that Indigenous First Nations art is being debated in this gallery, and that the first gallery that you see when you walk into the new building.’

Another significant shift is that, ‘Women – as artists and as subjects – have been given prominence in our thinking and in our displays in opening our new building, and we will feature works by more women than by men. And that’s quite a feat!’ said Page.

And the bonus? ‘It’s all free. Thanks to the New South Wales Government, it’s a big gift to be able to say that,’ said Page.

Gonski concluded: ‘We’re an art museum that’s now fit to move to the future … We’re a place where all ages should feel welcome and find sustenance for their art and their thinking going forward. All backgrounds will be welcomed, all postcodes whether they be local, or overseas, all faiths and all walks of life. We’re ready for it.’

The new SANAA-designed building and connected art garden, along with all rehung galleries in the existing late-19th-century building, will open with a program of events on 3 December 2022.