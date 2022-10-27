Universal topics push biennale exhibitions on the road

Biennale, triennial and festival blockbuster exhibitions are moments – big budget moments – on the arts calendar that burn bright and are then over. They are also very destination driven, which means that unless audiences travel to experience them, they miss out. Can we still ethically embrace that cost-audience equation in our times of accountability?

A new trend has emerged, which comes off the back of conversations about programming being more sustainable, environmentally aware and inclusive. It is a part of a global dialogue about the need for museums and galleries to be ‘more accountable’.

Traditionally, biennales commission large numbers of new artworks with each two-year edition. In some cases they are acquired locally (both by institutions and private collectors), but most often they are returned to the artists.

There is no guarantee of the exhibition’s ‘life’ beyond its blockbuster dates. One way to ensure this, however, is through touring, and we are starting to see this emerge as part of the overall planning early on – rather than an add-on box tick.

Two current examples that are successfully extending the major exhibition model are Tarnanthi, the festival of First Nations art presented by the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA), and a collaboration model as part of the Biennale of Sydney’s recent edition rīvus, delivered under Artistic Director José Roca, which concluded on 13 June 2022.

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport says of this new initiative for Tarnanthi: ‘This exceptional travelling exhibition gives audiences outside of South Australia a rare opportunity to experience AGSA’s far reaching and impactful Tarnanthi program – a national showcase for the artistic excellence, creative diversity, innovation and cultural depth of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art.’

Biennales go bush

This past week, the new touring exhibition Kungka Kuṉpu (Strong Women) has opened at Ngununggula – the Southern Highlands Regional Art Gallery in Bowral. It was drawn from the Tarnanthi program and will tour nationally until 2024.

It showcases around 60 works by women artists from the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, artworks commissioned for the Tarnanthi biennale exhibitions, and then acquired for AGSA’s collection since its inception in 2015.

Ngununggula Director Megan Monte says of the visiting exhibition: ‘Tours such as Kungka Kunpu are so important, especially for regional galleries as it gives our audiences access to nationally significant works from State Collections that they may not normally have the opportunity to see.’

She continues: ‘There’s been a long connection between the Highlands and The APY Lands through residencies between Frensham [a women’s college in the area] and Ernabella Arts and we’re thrilled to continue the exchange in new and exciting ways.’

Former Prime Minister, The Hon Julia Gillard – who is now the Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London and at the Australian National University – has also voiced her support for the exhibition, adding that its message extends beyond the APY Lands and Adelaide.

‘Strong women, the theme of Kungka Kuṉpu, is a message of empowerment with a relevance that stretches far beyond the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands,’ says Gillard. ‘It impacts women in all parts of Australia and all corners of the world. This touring exhibition represents a singular opportunity for the views and voices of Aboriginal women, sharing traditional wisdom about the importance of female strength, to be seen and heard around our nation.’

Kungka Kuṉpu tells the inspiring tale of women supporting each other across generations, and working individually and collaboratively across mediums.

Trip to Amata and Ernabella to complete the ‘Heaven and Hell’ commission for Tandanya Gallery. Works included in Adelaide Biennale exhibition, 2012.

The Tarnanthi touring model was first tested last year with Naomi Hobson’s series Adolescent Wonderland, which will be touring regional South Australia until 2023.

The gallery also planned touring an aspect of Tarnanthi programming with the Dhawuṯ project, which sat within the festival’s 2019 exhibition before travelling to the US to join the exhibition, Maḏayin: Eight Decades of Aboriginal Bark Painting from Yirrkala, curated from the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection. It will continue touring the US until 2023.

In an earlier interview Nici Cumpston, Tarnanthi‘s Curator, spoke of the value of celebrating contemporary making through Tarnanthi, and by virture its extended programming through touring: ‘It is about looking at the things overlooked… I think it is good not to overlook what is happening every day in the community. From kitchen tables to professional studios, it is all valid and has something to say about living culture now – when you take the time to look and understand.’

Topicality and talking points not reserved for cities

Both Kungka Kuṉpu (Strong Women) and the rīvus project, Casiquiare demonstrate that the big and timely topics are not just reserved for our cities, with water and river health central to projects the Biennale of Sydney (BoS) has toured.

Barbara Moore, CEO of the Biennale of Sydney (BoS) told ArtsHub: ‘Casiquiare is less a touring exhibition and more of a co-commissioning and co-curating model of exhibition making. It started with an openness in early planning, collaborating with leading cultural institutions in Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns and Melbourne to create a series of exhibitions that include selected projects featured in the 23rd Biennale of Sydney (2022). That way, rīvus can be experienced in other local contexts too.’

Taking its name from an Amazonian river that flows both ways, Casiquiare is a metaphor for institutional collaboration. It is an initiative that came out of RISE funding (Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand Fund), and enables mini exhibitions – capsules of the main exhibition’s content – to have a dialogue at a grass roots level.

Read: Regional arts audiences evolve with the pandemic

‘Ultimately, this model is about collaboration, finding synergies between visions and sharing openly to see how we can do things smarter by starting conversations during the development stage of exhibition making,’ explains Moore.

Sharing, including content and costs, is the future. Sure, it takes more time at the front end. Presenting an exhibition in total isolation of others is much faster, but that approach won’t be nearly as fruitful or relevant in the end. Barbara Moore, CEO Biennale of Sydney

This is very much in sync with the whole genesis of rīvus – the parent exhibition – and is also an agenda of Tarnanthi, to extend learning and knowledge by connecting with grass roots communities.

Collaborating with those tour venues was intended ‘to create a series of unique exhibitions focusing on the local context and resonating with a global conversation,’ according to the organisation. It is a more inclusive approach acknowledging that the local is not excluded from trending topics and world concerns.

‘The themes of rīvus resonate everywhere, but exhibitions are their best when the discussion includes content that resonates specifically with its place of exhibition, and its local audience. In that way, Casiquiare is the antithesis of a touring exhibition – it’s a co-presentation, adapted for the local, connecting globally,’ says Moore.

Abel Rodriguez: ‘Images from the Flooded Rainforest’, installation Cairns Art Gallery 2022

ArtsHub recently saw one such capsule of work at Cairns Art Gallery (27 August – 6 November 2022), where Abel Rodríguez’s Images from the Flooded Rainforest takes that message and embeds it in a place that has a climatic connection with his own.

It will be followed by another capsule early next year, Selected Works from the 23rd Biennale of Sydney: rīvus by Qavavau Manumie (18 February – 16 April 2023). Other participating venues include Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE), Institute of Modern Art (IMA) and Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA), providing similar snapshot programming.

Concluding, the AGSA added: ‘Since beginning as a one-off event in 2015, Tarnanthi has developed from delivering acclaimed annual exhibitions in Adelaide into a continual celebration of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, reaching national and international audiences.’

Touring these exhibitions beyond their key dates would appear to be a no-brainer to embed in future event planning when commissioning, consigning and contracting artworks beyond the biennale period.

Tarnanthi on Tour: Kungka Kuṉpu is showing at Ngununggula (Bowral, NSW) until 11 December 2022. It will then travel to Maitland, the Gold Coast, Geelong and more. To see the full touring program.

Maluw Adhil Urngu Padanu Mamuy Moesik (Legends from the deep sitting peacefully on the waters): Selected works from the 23rd Biennale of Sydney: rīvus will tour to the Institute of Modern Art, 28 January – 29 April 2023.

A river that flows both ways: Selected works from the 23rd Biennale of Sydney: rīvus, touring to Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) 4 February – 18 March 2023.

Rivermouth: Selected works from the 23rd Biennale of Sydney: rīvus on tour to Monash University Museum of Art, 4 February – 1 April 2023.