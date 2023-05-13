Uluṟu drones – more than ‘clip art in the sky’

Drone shows as arts performances have become a growing trend globally. Today, they are a regular at international festivals, with a number of permanent drone shows starting to pop up. Most of them are splashy spectaculars, seasonal or indoor shows using on average a maximum of 200 to 600 drones.

The market is beginning to become populated with event providers, such as Dronisas and SKYMAGIC and, in Australia, the Melbourne-based studio RAMUS – which is breaking new ground with its latest show, Wintjiri Wiṟu, launched this week over Uluṟu.

The tipping factor here is largely the technology developed to support the delivery of Wintjiri Wiṟu, in particular a platform of homing boxes that cool and charge the 1000 drones in the quick inter-show period, to be able to offer two nightly shows at scale. They will drive cultural tourism over a five-year lease term.

The adaptability of the medium – as well as its sustainability-slash-environmental accountability – is the future of popular arts events, alongside more traditional light festivals such as Vivid Sydney, which dipped its toe into the drone landscape in 2022, with a fleet of 600 drones. It offers another this year with Written in the Stars (Australian Traffic Network), over six separate dates.

The difference with Wintjiri Wiṟu is that, ‘it’s designed not as a singular attraction,’ Bruce Ramus (studio RAMUS) tells ArtsHub. ‘It is designed as a multidimensional storytelling platform. I’ve always felt, when I’ve seen drone shows in the past, that they are very underutilised.’

‘It’s an under-appreciated medium,’ Ramus adds. The show was three years in the making (plus an additional two years of consultation with the Aṉangu community), and involved an investment ‘north of $10 million,’ says Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia CEO, Matthew Cameron-Smith.

He adds that a Trust has been created with the guidance of Indigenous arts lawyer Terri Janke to monetise the long-tail ethical development and delivery of this project, which use a chapter of the Mala story. A figure or percentage has not been disclosed, but is said to go towards education and healthcare for a next generation of Aṉangu.

Rene Kulitja, on behalf of the Aṉangu Consultation Group, says, ‘We are thinking about our future. We are looking forward and have created Wintjiri Wiṟu for the next generation, for our grandchildren. We have held hands with Voyages to create Wintjiri Wiṟu together.’

Wintjiri Wiṟu presented by Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia. Acknowledgement – An̲angu share the Mala story, from Kal̲t̲ukatjara to Ulur̲u, through a drone, sound and light show designed and produced by RAMUS. Photo: ArtsHub.

Geeking out on the technology

David Harper, General Manager Ayres Rock Resort, has worked closely with studio RAMUS on the delivery of the project. ‘We’ve been able to develop a whole series of technology that doesn’t exist anywhere else. No one does this twice a day. Normally with drone shows, you fly, then you pack them up and take them to the next show.’

He says he knows of another permanent drone show at Universal Studios in the US, but it flies just 250 drones. ‘It’s clipart in the sky. It’s early evolution; this is deep,’ says Harper. ‘Most drone shows aren’t that complex; this one is very complex – we had to first build the tools to then build the show.’

Nova flow drones are being used, and each weighs 310 grams – roughly the same weight as two cricket balls. They can fly three metres per second and, for the storytelling of Wintjiri Wiṟu, will reach 200 metres in height (or 100 metres on a windy night), and perform over an area of approximately 750 metres wide by four to five kilometres deep.

It is this depth that pumps up the image resolution for viewers, and sits well beyond other offerings in the market today.

The drones take to the skies in a two-act performance, with each fleet of drones in the air for nine minutes. There’s a two-minute stitch between the two acts using seven 30-watt lasers, seven 12-kilowatt projectors and around 30 field lights to animate the trees, mulga and spinifex that populate this natural amphitheatre with its iconic Uluṟu backdrop. This adds a frenetic element to the storytelling that supports the drones’ slower pace.

‘They’re the wires that hold up David Copperfield or David Blaine, and they enable us to tell the story in a magical way,’ says Harper. ‘We did whatever we could to conceal the technology so that when you watch the show, you feel it.’

Audio of Aṉangu singing uses a surround-sound system hidden within the viewing platform, contributing to the immersive experience. ‘We have even developed lighting within the picnic baskets, and will soon offer language options and a morning show mid-year,’ says Harper.

‘I spent a long time in Japan and the concept of kaizen – constant and continuous evolution – is really important. Eventually we’ll go to solar, but currently you need too large a land base to generate enough power, so its counterproductive.

‘At every stage, this was a problem-solving expedition to make sure that we could get this up and running consistently,’ adds Harper. ‘It’s a beautiful balance between the creative and the technical.’

Illuminated platforms with the artworks of Christine Brumby house surround-sound to complete the immersive experience of Wintjiri Wuru. Photo: ArtsHub.

Tech talking points

The drones fly at seven metres per second, which is about 25 kilometres an hour.

The drones have a polycarbon cage surround, and have been designed ‘to crash’.

A geofence perimeter will ‘drop’ rogue or ‘chicken’ drones that stray.

The computer chooses which ones of the 1200 drones go up at any one time.

The first act uses a fleet of 600 drones, and the second a fleet of 800 drones.

In flight, the drones stay three metres away from each other.

The show is presented at 200 metres, or 100 metres if windy.

The show is 20 minutes in total, and each act is nine minutes in the air, which is the current battery life limit.

Three drone pilots deliver every performance; they sit in a cage for protection against night desert animals.

The mulga scrub hides a 45- by 45-metre drone landing platform and a team of 12 people oversee the platform.

If the platform reaches 47 degrees, it automatically cools.

There are 16 custom boxes to house the drones on a pillow of chilled air and recharge the drones.

The drones have to cool to 22 degrees, to turn around for their next performance; this takes about 90 minutes.

No equipment is seen, or drones heard, by the viewer.

Nova Sky Stories, LLC acquired The Intel Drone Light Shows from Intel Corporation (July 2022) during the project’s development.

The drone are leased over a five-year term, allowing for flexibility with new technology and new stories, driving cultural tourism.

Wintjiri Wiṟu is underwritten by the Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia group, a subsidiary business of the Indigenous Land Corporation, and manages tourism facilities in the Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland.

Digital storytelling on Country

The drones depict a chapter of the ancient Mala story from Kaḻṯukatjara to Uluṟu. Bruce Ramus says his first priority was to ‘honour the simplicity – to not try to add my interpretation on top of it, but to allow the simplicity to speak.

‘The story I was told could take five minutes. So how do you make that into a show? It was about feeding into the levels of the story and the movement that came from those levels. I could sense how it has moved through the centuries, and how it may move others,’ explains Ramus.

Read: Drone performance review: Wintjiri Wiṟu, Uluṟu

The experience sits just outside the Uluṟu-Kata Tjuta National Park (where camera drones are prohibited), on land held by Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia group. The site was selected after weighing up 16 potential sites, and its selection was followed by an extensive environment survey.

Wintjiri Wiṟu is not, however, the first time an Indigenous story has been shared using drone technology. In Australia, we have seen this space led by the Fremantle Biennale, curating shows annually since its first foray with First Lights – Moombaki, at the 2021 Fremantle Biennale, CROSSING21.

This year, it has been touring its fleet of drones regionally across Australia as pop-up events, first across WA and in June it heads to NSW. Each location offers a place-responsive show that celebrates local ancestral stories with around 150 to 170 drones. But the scale and permanency of Wintjiri Wiṟu sets it apart.

Read: Night sky storytelling making its mark in regions

Harper concludes that the making of Wintjiri Wiṟu was ‘a real ensemble’ of creatives. It’s not about the technology; it’s about enriching the broader community. This is a gift to all of us. We’ve tried to be authentic. It’s not about being baffled by technology. It was about an understanding of Tjukurpa.’

Wintjiri Wiṟu is performed twice nightly from May through to December each year. It is a ticketed event.

The writer travelled to Uluṟu as a guest of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia.