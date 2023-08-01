Things that go bump in the theatre

Do you believe in the afterlife? In things that go bump in the night? Or are you just really frightened by Melbourne’s sky-high house prices? If you said “yes” to any of this, you may feel a shiver of anticipation, as if someone walked over your grave, for Olivier Award-nominated West End show 2:22 – A Ghost Story at Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Penned by journalist and playwright Danny Robins, who created the popular BBC Radio 4 podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Olivier-nominated Matthew Dunster, the Australian staging casts model-turned-actor Gemma Ward and Crazy Rich Asians star Remy Hii as Jenny and Sam, a young couple who have over-extended themselves to afford their crumbling Footscray home. She’s convinced it’s haunted by an unquiet spirit tramping around their baby’s nursery at 2:22 am in the dead of every night. Sam’s sceptical, but Jenny has invited her old college mate Lauren (Ruby Rose, John Wick: Chapter 2) and her new partner Ben (Daniel MacPherson, Poker Face) for dinner. They hit on the idea of staying up all night to find out.

Rose, resplendent in Lauren’s gleaming white pantsuit, as picked out by costume designer Cindy Lin, has no doubt the veil can be parted. ‘I’ve always been a big believer in all things supernatural, whether it be ghosts, spirits or I’m also a big fan of UFOs,’ she says as we sit down with a pinstripe-suited MacPherson in the red velvet seats of a near-empty Her Majesty’s evoking The Phantom of the Opera. ‘In my opinion, we’d be pretty stuck up if we thought we were the only things that existed on this planet, but I’m also a weird Pisces freak.’

Her character Lauren, a psychotherapist used to getting at what lies beneath the surface, isn’t so sure. ‘She’s had experiences, and maybe there’s some belief there, but she’s quite quick to dismiss them,’ Rose says, ‘whereas I stick to my guns.’

Looking around this theatre that has stood on this spot since 1886 – though it’s had a few facelifts along the way – Rose remains unconvinced by assurances the old haunt isn’t … well … haunted. ‘One person told us that he’s worked here for 10 years and has never seen a ghost, but I think he’s just not a believer,’ Rose says. ‘Maybe he doesn’t have the sight.’

Resurrections

MacPherson shares Rose’s supernatural beliefs and her affinity for this spooky story that’s brought to scream-inducing life by Lucy Carter’s brilliant lighting design, all bright white lightning strikes and flashes of hellfire red, unnerving sound design by Ian Dickinson, Anna Fleischle’s towering set suggesting rising damp and creeping Victorian decay and WTF illusions by Chris Fisher, who worked on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

‘I’ve said this before, but I think we’re so stupid if we say that just because we can’t see something, that it doesn’t exist,’ MacPherson insists. ‘One of my best friends in the world unfortunately passed away a few years ago, but I’m pretty sure he came and spoke to me and said, “You’ve got to go do this play.” And so I’ve modelled a little bit of Ben on my dear mate, Renno [Steve Rennison].’

Gemma Ward, Daniel MacPherson, Ruby Rose and Remy Hii. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Returning to the stage feels like a homecoming for MacPherson. ‘I was handpicked off the side of the road during a triathlon by an acting manager when I was around 16, and I moved to Melbourne for Neighbours,’ he says. ‘After I left at 21, I had the option of going back to drama school, or what I chose to do, which was go to the UK and do theatre. So my version of drama school was touring the musical theatre scene, working opposite the likes of Sir Edward Woodward in mystery cycles and things like that, opening and closing a show in a different theatre around the UK every week.’

All of which stands him in good stead to play Ben. ‘It’s like revisiting an old flame 20 years later, coming back to an old relationship that maybe you weren’t ready for, with 20 years of experience and growth and the toolset you need,’ he says. ‘On a soul level, it’s incredible. On a physical and artistic level too. Theatre is like acting gym. We’ve got two or three months of hardcore training every day and we come out of it so match fit, vocally, mentally. It’s exactly what I was craving.’

The UK circuit primed him for the electric atmosphere of 2:22 – A Ghost Story and its palpable audience reactions. ‘I said to Matthew, there’s a fine line between pantomime and this show, because it really is that heightened,’ he says. ‘There are a lot of laughs and scares and, with all the special effects, the audience comes on the ride with you.’

He did worry they may have been too OTT in rehearsals. ‘Ruby and I turned around at one point and asked each other, “Are we completely overacting?” And Matthew said, “No, welcome to heightened theatre”.’

Channelling both the physicality of roles in films like giant shark thriller The Meg and her church choir days helped Rose project to the back rows. She also credits vocal coach Anna McCrossin-Owen, who worked with McPherson during his Neighbours days, for helping get them there. ‘She’s been wonderful, giving us notes on where we can enunciate better,’ Rose says. ‘Because we’ll often loll off at the end of a sentence, which is a sort of an Aussie trait, so Anna’s a great reminder to hit these important moments, and it just becomes muscle memory.’

Rose reveals she was so scared of stepping into her first stage show role that she thought she’d throw up. ‘I did worry that my anxiety and my nerves would take away from some of the fun.’

But she’s glad she faced her fears and has fallen in love with the craft. ‘I just wanted to know that it would get better at some point. But the pros are ecstatic. There’s a little bit of nerves underneath right before you walk on stage and then it’s gone. But you need that to tell you that you’re in the right place, doing the right thing and that you care.’

Both she and MacPherson participated in acting workshops with the Nancy Banks Studio in the US, staging private plays in front of a small audience of fellow actors who then critique their performances. ‘This is sort of like doing that, but on steroids,’ Rose says. ‘And it’s just so thrilling.’

I want to believe

Watching a snippet of the show, it’s clear that Ward and Hii put in impressive turns as the young couple trying to juggle new parenthood and all the pressures that puts on a partnership with a possibly supernatural squatter. There’s a hint of Mulder and Scully to their arguments. ‘This question of belief is the crux of the show,’ says Ward, who made her stage debut in Perth Theatre Company’s The Ugly One and appeared as one of the terrifying stalkers in the 2008 horror movie The Strangers. ‘It’s a common point in a relationship, when you’ve had a baby, that things can get a little difficult. It’s a big shift. So then finding those characters, who are also renovating a house, which is stressful, so they’re in a vulnerable place in their life and the [haunting] adds an extra layer that they probably don’t need.’

Gemma Ward. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Hii, who recently appeared in Netflix show Wellmania and whose stage credits include The Golden Age at Sydney Theatre Company, relished addressing this moment of crisis and conflict in Sam and Jenny’s relationship. They worked hard to ground this metaphysical dilemma in the everyday struggle of a very real suburban couple. ‘It was really important for us, in the midst of all that, to find the moments of love in their relationship that demonstrate why they are a couple, because the audience needs to believe that.’

For all the spooky stuff in 2:22 – A Ghost Story, it’s also a tight chamber piece centred on two couples at a dinner party that functions as a crossroads where all that is unsaid spills out over a drink too many. ‘Acting, when it’s done well, is an emotional experience for everyone,’ Ward says. ‘You can take people on a journey that both stimulates their mind and also their emotions, so they can have a cathartic experience joined together.’

While Ward and Hii say they are both too scaredy cat to watch movies like Hereditary with Toni Collette or The Babadook with Essie Davis, they can see how a ghost story can be spun around fear for your children’s safety. ‘It’s almost like an animalistic thing that kicks in,’ Ward says. ‘The tiger mum side of you comes out, or the lioness. It’s a transformation, for sure, and that instinct to protect your child is huge.’

Hii says he shares some similarities with his Ghost Story character, but is more open-minded. ‘There’s a lot of Stan in me that loves to be guided by the evidence and the science about the things that we can see and feel and touch – the tangible – but then I just think that it’s also naive of us humans to limit ourselves to our five senses when there is a lot out there that we cannot explain.’

Ward agrees. ‘It’s exciting, as a human race, that we just don’t know everything. There’s a sense of wonder in that. We’re still discovering.’

2.22 A Ghost Story is now playing at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Melbourne until 20 August.