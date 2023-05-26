The undiscovered country: ageing and dementia on stage

Despite winning the Sydney Theatre Company’s (STC) Patrick White Playwrights Award in 2006 for Do Not Go Gentle – alongside numerous other awards both nationally and internationally – Patricia Cornelius has not had a single play staged by the STC… until now.

Among the other awards Cornelius received for Do Not Go Gentle were the R E Ross Trust Playwrights’ Script Development Award in 2006, the 2011 NSW Premier’s Literary Award for Drama and the Victorian Premier’s Literary Prize for Drama that same year, plus the 2011 Major AWGIE and the AWGIE Award for Stage.

Given such plaudits, it’s almost shameful that the play has received only a single production to date – an independent production directed by Julian Meyrick at Melbourne’s fortyfivedownstairs in 2010 (though a 2020 production was planned by Malthouse Theatre, only to be scuppered by COVID).

Why then, has it taken so long for this poetic and memorable meditation on ageing, dementia and the final voyage into Shakespeare’s ‘undiscovered country’ to receive a mainstage production?

‘I think there’s something where the companies felt like old people and older actors weren’t sexy, or stories with older actors weren’t sexy, or something crappy like that,’ Cornelius tells ArtsHub.

Patricia Cornelius. Photo: Ponch Hawkes.

Weaving the story of Robert Scott’s historic but tragic attempt to reach the South Pole in 1911 together with the lives of a contemporary group of nursing home residents facing their final years, Cornelius’ frank, unflinching but beautiful script enables characters and audiences alike to confront past and future, life and death.

Given the focus mainstage companies often have on keeping their subscribers satisfied, is it also possible that the reason the play hasn’t been staged to date is because older audiences (who traditionally make up a large percentage of subscribers) don’t want to contemplate their inevitable deaths?

‘Maybe you’re onto something there,’ Cornelius ponders. ‘I think another aspect, though, would be that you’re looking at your parents. And so you’re not that age necessarily, but you’re confronted with parents that are going into nursing homes or into early or later onset dementia – all the traps of ageing and the fears of it.

‘So you may not be interested in watching that final leap in terms of your own parents, but probably there’s also a kind of trepidation in seeing or having that question asked, which the play asks: have you lived life well?

‘It’s a bit of a threatening question, isn’t it?’ Cornelius says.

An extraordinary play

Paige Rattray, STC’s Director, New Work and Artistic Development and Director of the new production, says she has no idea why it’s taken so long for Do Not Go Gentle to be staged by the STC.

‘It’s absolutely extraordinary,’ she says of the play, going on to express her long admiration for Cornelius as a playwright.

‘I’ve been a big fan of hers for a long time … I admire her absolute authenticity and humanity, and there’s a lot of that in Do Not Go Gentle,’ Rattray explains.

Her first encounter with Cornelius’ work came while Rattray was a first year university student, and was revelatory.

‘I was an ASM [Assistant Stage Manager] on [Patricia’s] Love and I was completely floored by it – I actually didn’t know theatre could be like that, really. I had a very basic idea of what theatre could be and that was Shakespeare and the amateur musicals that I’d seen. Love just opened up my mind to a whole new world of what new Australian work could be,’ Rattray explains.

Paige Rattray and and Assistant Director Bruce Spence in rehearsals for STC’s ‘Do Not Go Gentle’. Photo: Prudence Upton.

Does Rattray share the view that Western society’s unease around death and ageing may be the main reason the play has not received a mainstage production to date?

‘I think that’s definitely why. I think it’s something that scares a lot of people and, with this play, all the conversations within it address and confront all of those fears. It can be heavy, and sometimes people are scared to go there, but actually, I’ve just come out of our company run this morning … and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. But it’s a kind of beautiful, collective grieving that happens,’ she replies.

Reflecting on the emotional impact of another powerful play, Tom Holloway’s Beyond the Neck (about the 1996 Port Arthur massacre) Rattray says: ‘I remember this moment where I turned around – I was sitting in the front row – and I looked at everyone’s faces, and everyone was collectively grieving together and I thought, “What an extraordinary gift”.

‘It’s not something that I think we’re often able or allowed to do in our everyday lives, to sit there and think about those things and confront those things, as well as the sadness that comes with it. But then, sadness comes a lot of the time from love, and within that there’s joy – and this play has all of those things. It’s quite extraordinary,’ she says.

Facing final truths

Actor John Gaden AO, who began his professional career in the 1960s, believes that Do Not Go Gentle is one of Patricia Cornelius’ ‘very best achievements,’ but is not convinced the reason it has failed to receive a mainstage season to date is because of audiences’ unwillingness to confront the realities of ageing and dementia.

‘I mean, certainly there will be some people who will not relish the fact that it’s a look at some people who are suffering from dementia – some are just suffering obsession and other things,’ he says thoughtfully.

‘But I think what’s interesting is that – I’m 81, about to turn 82 soon – and what tends to happen as you get older is the things you’ve put away, repressed, hidden away, dealt with in silence, tend as you get older to want to get out.

‘Those life events that you were rather ashamed of, or embarrassed about, or didn’t want people to know about, tend to emerge. And as the light begins to fade, they come out – and that’s what we’re seeing in this play. It’s people’s dark histories coming out – and it’s not all grim. It’s a wonderfully humane piece of writing because the characters are not being laughed at,’ Gaden tells ArtsHub.

Actor John Gaden (centre) with cast members during rehearsals for ‘Do Not Go Gentle’. Photo: Prudence Upton.

Describing Cornelius as ‘a writer who understands that, if you want to tell a story, the people have to be interesting, endearing, with all their faults,’ he enthuses about the characters she has depicted in this play.

‘She’s created six wonderful characters, and that will carry all the sadness of the piece, I think,’ says Gaden.

‘And there is some sadness – but it’s very humane, and I don’t think people will come out thinking, “Oh, what a gloomy, depressing play.” I think they’ll come out thinking what a life-affirming play it is, because it’s full of optimism and clear-sightedness about going trekking towards death through the metaphor of Antarctica,’ he says.

Describing Do Not Go Gentle as being full of humour and humanity, Gaden adds: ‘The character of Scott in the piece is trying to take these people, who are unhappy and with unfulfilled lives in some cases, on a wonderful last journey – and that in itself is compelling. It really is a remarkable piece of writing.’

Living a good life

Given that Cornelius believes Do Not Go Gentle asks the hard question, “Have you lived your life well?”, it’s impossible not to put that question to the playwright herself.

‘It just kind of depends on the day, whether I feel disgruntled with the world or not,’ she laughs. ‘But a lot of people think that having had mostly a career in the independent arts is a kind of secondary position to be in when you’re a playwright, but I’ve never, ever felt that.

‘I have always felt absolutely honoured to be able to have a quite a lot of control of the work that I create, and to be able to learn and know where to go next,’ she says.

Reflecting on her career to date, Cornelius continues: ‘Another playwright, Melissa Reeves and I, used to walk in the morning sometimes, and we’d talk about fighting off bitterness, because so many of us can become a bit bitter – and kind of rightfully so sometimes, when you just can’t bloody get your foot in that f***ing door.

‘But bitterness obviously just sours everything. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt that. I’ve felt jealous at times, and all those things, but mostly I just felt engaged. And that’s the most exciting thing,’ she concludes.

Sydney Theatre Company’s production of Do Not Go Gentle runs from 23 May – 17 June 2023 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay.