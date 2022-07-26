The secret art of conducting

Anyone who has ever attended a classical concert has surely watched the conductor up there on the podium and wondered, ‘What do they actually do’?

Some conductors are mesmerising to watch, throwing their arms around with great physicality in a broad musical language; others are more subdued, seemingly conducting with a mere glance here and there and a subtle twitch of the baton.

The renowned British conductor Sir Thomas Beecham famously said, ‘There are two golden rules for an orchestra: start together and finish together. The public doesn’t give a damn what goes on in between.’ Is that then the conductor’s role, to mark time and keep the 80-odd musicians in the orchestra playing together from start to finish?

Nicholas Braithwaite, now Conductor Laureate with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, is one of our most esteemed conductors. The son of British conductor Warwick Braithwaite, he began his life in music playing the trombone as a child and said self-deprecatingly that he became a conductor ‘through lack of initiative’. Braithwaite acknowledges the essential mystery of the conductor’s role.

‘Many people think that conducting is mainly a matter of beating time and giving entries. It is my belief that the conductor’s technique can and should do much more than that. They influence the character of the sound, the weight of a chord, the internal balance, and much more,’ he said.

For Braithwaite, the key to conducting is very much about the professional and musical understanding between the conductor and the orchestra.

‘The best and most productive relationship between an orchestra and a conductor is one of mutual respect. The conductor is, in effect, the chairman of the meeting, persuading a highly motivated and highly talented group of people to take, for this occasion, the same view of how a particular piece should be performed.’

Times change, of course, and relationships were not always as cordial and respectful.

‘Thank heavens that the bad old days of tyrants like Toscanini screaming at the players are over,’ he said.

Making music together

Guy Noble, another regular conductor with the ASO, agrees that the relationship between the conductor and the orchestra is paramount. ‘I do believe in a more organic, less dictatorial way of making music together,’ he said.

‘A conductor is only as great as the orchestra they are conducting; but a really great conductor is one who can make a great orchestra sound even greater than they thought possible.’

Noble said the conductor’s influence on the music goes far beyond just ensuring the orchestra plays the notes on the page.

‘Each conductor has a slightly different interpretation – tempo, phrasing, architecture, tone – and a different way of interacting with an orchestra, so no two performances are exactly the same.’

Conductor Guy Noble. Image supplied.

Most orchestras play under many different conductors and the players can make their own demands on the conductor’s skills and abilities. It’s clearly not a vocation for the faint-hearted.

‘They can eat untried conductors for breakfast!’ Noble said.

Vanessa Scammell is one of the small but steadily growing band of women making an impact in what has traditionally been a male-dominated profession. Scammell appears regularly with all the major Australian symphony orchestras and has also worked in ballet, opera, and musical theatre. Most recently she was the musical director for An American in Paris, the Perth season of which only recently concluded.

‘A great conductor has the ability to unify everyone in the concert hall and make the score come to life. They can communicate the music they conduct to the orchestra and to the audience,’ she explained.

For Scammell, that mutual respect between the players and the conductor is a vital part of creating the best musical experience.

‘As a conductor I respect the incredible talent and hard work that has gone into making each and every player a professional musician. And that goes both ways. If a conductor knows the music, is able to communicate, and can rehearse well, then the respect is returned.’

A gestural language

Scammell strives to convey the nuances in the music through her conducting. The tempo, the shapes of phrases, and the overall arc of the score are all elements that are interpreted and communicated by the conductor through their own physical vocabulary.

‘When I was a student with Vladimir Vais, who used to conduct the Bolshoi Ballet, he encouraged me to use my height and my long arms to express the beauty of music, and to be balletic in my movements. In the end it comes down to the music. Power, lyricism, beauty – whatever the score conveys, that is what my gestures must convey,’ she said.

Conductor Vanessa Scammell. Image supplied.

This unique physicality is one of the ways conductors express their individuality when they’re on the podium. Scottish conductor Douglas Boyd has been praised for his “thrillingly uninhibited conducting”. Boyd has a long and deep association with the works of Beethoven as both a conductor and musician. He will be in Adelaide later this year to conduct the complete cycle of Beethoven symphonies with the ASO.

‘It’s a real honour to conduct all nine Beethoven symphonies with them,’ said Boyd. ‘The Adelaide cycle will be different from any I’ve done before, not least because of what their terrific players will bring to the party. We will have a large group of strings, but it will still be lighter than a full-size symphony orchestra. That means we’ll be able to generate enormous power in the sforzandos and the other revolutionary gestures that Beethoven makes but without them being overdone.’

Boyd highlights the approach of the players as being an intrinsic part of the experience. ‘They’re completely open to new ideas and ready to think of these pieces as if they were being played for the first time. That’s an exciting mindset for me and, I hope, for our audiences,’ he said.

Finding something new

Conductor and composer Dr Paul Terracini also talks about the importance of bringing something new to each performance.

‘It is vital that conductors have an overview of the music and can bring something fresh to the repertoire, which in many cases, is 100 or 200 years old. The challenge is finding something new to say about these pieces that have been performed and recorded countless times while demonstrating a thorough knowledge of performance practice. There is not much room to move but one has to find one’s own interpretation within the existing parameters,’ Terracini said.

Two of the key elements within the conductor’s bailiwick are variations in tempo and the actual set-up of the orchestra on stage. Terracini said that a conductor must always be well prepared, must demonstrate their love of the music, be able keep their energy levels up, and ‘not waste time talking too much!’

He also acknowledges that ‘it requires a high degree of confidence to stand in front of a large symphony orchestra and get the best out of 80 or 90 people who all have their own ideas about the music.’

Read: Classical music, new ideas: growing the fine music audience

Asher Fisch was a pianist before taking to the podium. ‘I have always loved the human voice and that’s why I was attracted to opera, and I started my career as a conductor in opera,’ he said.

‘I love opera, I love chamber music, I love symphonic music, I love pop music, jazz… everything. I realised very early on that being a conductor gives you access to all of these things, without excluding piano playing or chamber music. So I could still play the piano but I had access to making music in all these aspects of the art-form.’

As principal conductor with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra , a position he’s held for eight years, Fisch said it’s his job to bring out the best in the players.

‘I think my job as a conductor is to inspire my musicians to give their best at any given moment of the performance. Sometimes I do this through smiling, sometimes by confirmation that what they are doing is beautiful and I’m supporting it, and sometimes it’s critical. It’s a mix of these things. I’m constantly scanning the orchestra aurally and visually to see if I can identify any problem spots in advance.’

Vanessa Scammell agrees it’s the conductor’s role to bring out the best in their musicians. ‘To be a great conductor you need to have the combined skills of a diplomat, a psychiatrist, and a trauma surgeon! Together, the conductor and the orchestra can make magic.’

Nicholas Braithwaite conducts the ASO in Spellbound, Symphony Series 5 on 29-30 July.

Guy Noble conducts the ASO in Classics Unwrapped on 3 August and 26 October.

Asher Fisch conducts Britten’s War Requiem with WASO on 19-20 August.