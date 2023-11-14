The art story behind the $180 million class action win led by Mervyn Street

Speaking on the phone from Mangkaja Arts in Fitzroy Crossing (WA), 73-year-old Gooniyandi artist Mervyn Street describes his leading role in a class action against the Western Australian State Government over historic stolen wages to Aboriginal people in modest terms.

‘I can’t believe it myself,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘For this case, I heard about a lot of things that happened on those stations. I learned a lot from all those blackfellas who worked [as stockmen] there.’

As an ex-stockman himself, Street also has memories of life on the Kimberley cattle stations in the 1960s and ’70s. But his leadership role in the recent class action, and its huge settlement with the WA Government, has focused more on gathering stories from others in his community, and on documenting the inequities they faced during their time as unpaid workers on those stations.

‘I’ve been sitting down with a lot of the old people, hearing their stories, and getting more people to know about these stories,’ Street explains.

Alongside this activism – which goes back years and spans many different social and environmental campaigns on behalf of his community – Street has maintained a steady art practice at Mangkaja Arts.

Here, he works mostly on paintings, but is also an expert carver and has produced lino-cut print works over his decades-long artistic career.

‘I have always been telling my stories through my art,’ Street says. ‘My story is a very big story, and very long. It’s about what I did in the past, and then when I first started my work here with [Mangkaja Arts].

‘This art centre is about 130 kilometres from my Country. So my story, it’s been a long journey,’ he says.

Mervyn Street’s art: personal memories, quietly political

Street is a softly-spoken man whose gentle nature masks a determined will to seek justice for his community. It’s a political streak that rarely surfaces in his personality, nor is it readily obvious in his art.

Many of Street’s paintings are meditations on his life as a young stockman on Kimberley cattle stations. There are red-dust horizons and rising and setting suns over vast expanses of scorched earth and farm paddocks. Aboriginal men and women also feature in many pieces – the men are on horseback, the women working as domestics and station hands.

‘Droving Days’, acrylic on canvas work by Mervyn Street. Image: Courtesy the artist and Mangkaja Arts Resource Agency.

While these paintings are vivid autobiographical accounts of Street’s life on the land, they also offer insight into the lives of whole generations of people who, like Street, lived and worked on Kimberley cattle stations through much of the 20th century.

As the recent class action has shown, Aboriginal people who lived on such cattle station camps from the 1930s to the 1970s received only basic rations and the right to camp on these white farmers’ properties in return for their contributions to the stations’ commercial operations.

‘Our old people never thought about asking for money,’ Street explains.

‘The first thing I learned when I was young was how to saddle a horse, and then how to put the horse shoes on. I learned that from my old people,’ he continues.

‘But I also learned a lot of things coming from the bush, too. Then coming [to the station] and working. There were a lot of changes at that time. It was quite hard, you know?’

Art that speaks of past and present

Clearly, Street’s early years on the stations were shaped by waves of change for his family and wider community. Even so, he still remembers the times working as a stockman as some of the best in his life.

‘Oh, I miss my stock work now,’ he tells ArtsHub. ‘Looking back to that time, and when I take kids into the bush, I tell them the stories about how I was mustering in this place and I pass on those stories to them. It’s very important to me to share those stories with them.’

Detailed view of one of Street’s recent paintings (displaying one section of a larger work). Image: Courtesy of the artist and Mangkaja Arts Resource Agency.

Street’s positive memories are striking, especially in light of some of the harsher experiences suffered by many others during those times. This includes the period following the Federal Government’s decision to grant Aboriginal people the right to equal pay in the late 1960s – which led to many Aboriginal people actually losing their jobs when station owners chose to sack them rather than pay them fairly.

But Street does not carry bitterness about the past. Instead, his art and activism harness more positive energies towards creating change for the greater good.

‘I love what I am doing, and I am not doing it for me, I’m doing it for all,’ Street says. ‘And I’m not just talking about people in the Kimberley. It’s about telling everybody – the whole nation – they need to know about these stories.’

Detailed view of one of Street’s recent paintings (displaying one section of a larger work). Image: Courtesy of the artist and Mangkaja Arts Resource Agency.

Street’s paintings are both clear-eyed portraits and multilayered memories of his incredible journeys across his Country. They are intimate memoirs, but they are also important historical documents that reveal wider stories and events that many other historical records have so far neglected to show.

In this way, his work is a reminder of one of art’s greatest powers, in taking us beyond the surface-level version of past and present events, to show us some of the more complex layers that lie beneath. Street’s paintings cover some dark and difficult chapters of Australia’s past, but they also carry an enduring strength that speaks to the persistent energy of this remarkable artist who has created them.