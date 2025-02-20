The art of musical comedy

At last year’s Melbourne International Comedy Festival, a baby-faced performer pushed a flyer for his show into my hand outside the Town Hall, but felt compelled to warn me that it was musical comedy and, as such, wouldn’t be for everyone. Trying to be encouraging, I told him I was quite into musical comedy – you know, people like Gillian Cosgriff and Michelle Brasier.

At the mention of these names, his face curled into mild panic.

“Oh no,” he said. “My stuff’s not that good.”

Perhaps the young man should have been more confident; these days there is a strong audience for musical comedy and, when done well, there are few things more entertaining or satisfying. Making a show combining these elements is – almost by definition – more work, but it can up open new storytelling possibilities, add emotional heft and leave audiences humming the punchlines long after the curtain falls.

Here, ArtsHub talks to some of Australia’s intimidatingly talented musical comedians about their new shows and why they were drawn to this flourishing subgenre.

Elouise Eftos. Photo: Supplied.

Elouise Eftos

Musical ability is just one component of the character Elouise Eftos plays in her returning show, Australia’s First Attractive Comedian, which is a glamorous, hyper-confident woman who can sing, dance and commandeer every room she’s in.

Eftos started developing her high-status persona while emceeing a burlesque night at The Showhouse Perth. “I was in lingerie and trying to tell people: this is how the show runs, this is what to do, don’t touch us, don’t mess with us. I started writing jokes in that sort of powerful persona.”

Having studied acting and journalism in Western Australia, taken improv classes in New York and grown up as a ‘musical theatre girl’, Eftos’ comedy, which also includes moments of audience interaction, has allowed her to create work that draw on all these different skills. She says she’s a sucker for shows that spans multiple disciplines.

“I love stand-up; it’s like magic when you watch someone amazing at stand-up, but there is also something so special about audience interaction, music and tech elements. It just takes it to another level. I want to give people an amazing experience, and when I watch shows that have all those elements, I’m in awe and so fascinated and entertained.”

Touring with her character show has opened up new avenues for Eftos, including acting gigs, though she says some audience members – possibly insecure men – are affronted by the persona. “It’s a litmus test, almost like a social experiment act; I’ve never seen a woman in Australia do this high-status comedy without peppering it with ‘Oh, actually I’m a nobody’. I talk about in my show how some people hate me when I walk out on stage, and I haven’t even opened my mouth. It’s wild that there’s so much hate towards a confident woman.”

Intriguingly, one of Eftos’ main inspirations was Hannah Gadsby, a very different comic stylistically. Gadsby’s insistence in Nanette that they would no longer run themselves down on stage for laughs struck a chord with a young Eftos. “When I first started talking in this persona, she was a bit more of a bimbo, but then I didn’t like that; I wanted her to be annoyingly good at everything. I think that has more impact… To be a woman and talk about how much you love yourself on stage is one of the most punk rock things you can do, you know what I mean?”

Michelle Brasier. Photo: Paul Jeffers.

Michelle Brasier

Named after a cutting comment a friend made at primary school, Brasier’s new show It’s A Shame We Won’t Be Friends Next Year – headed to Adelaide, Canberra and Perth this year – was inspired by a specific episode, but explores a universal experience. “Everyone has something that some kid, or an ex or a boss said to them that they’ve never forgotten,” she says. “We all carry around stories that other people have told us about ourselves that we come to believe.”

She says universal truths can hit harder in a song. “If you just say them, people go: ‘Oh yeah? I said that to my friend at the pub the other day.’ But if you say it in an interesting and surprising way, and you’ve got not just the text of your lyrics, but the text of the music working together, you can write a beautiful, sweeping melody about something – for example, a ‘fingering shed‘ – and people will feel it’s something special, something they couldn’t have done themselves. I think we owe people something as entertainers.”

Having grown up on artists like Tripod, Tim Minchin and Eddie Perfect, Brasier’s original songs have been a central part of her work in acclaimed shows like Average Bear and Legacy. She’ll usually start creating on piano or with a loop pedal, improvising over vocal melodies and harmonies recorded into a voice recorder. From there, she’ll work with partner and collaborator Tim Lancaster. “He’s an incredible instrumentalist and musician, and he can make sense of them and help me to arrange them in a way that will sound good with instruments.”

Brasier also has a tight-knit group of creative friends – including Yve Blake, Virginia Gay and Gillian Cosgriff – whom she will trust to give her feedback on new songs. Sometimes, she’ll even swap gags with other creatives. One delicious detail is that, every so often, she will write a joke and then feel like it’s more in Reuben Kaye’s voice and give it to him, or he will return the favour and gift her a line.

Brasier says that sometimes formal training can get a bad rap for those interested in musical comedy, but it has value. “There is this idea of ‘I don’t want formal training because it’ll make me like everyone else.’ But it really won’t. It will make your work better and more sustainable.”

Her advice to emerging artists interested in making musical comedy could be guiding words for any young creative: “See as much as you can in every way. Listen to audiobooks, read, go to the theatre, read film scripts and get as much of a cultural education as you can. Go to things that aren’t directly what you’re going to do because, at the end of the day, if you’re going to be a storyteller, you need to know how people are telling stories and all the skills you can use.”

Gillian Cosgriff. Photo: Giulia McGauran.

Gillian Cosgriff

In shows like the award-winning Actually, Good, Gillian Cosgriff cemented her place among Australia’s finest musical comics. But while her finished product may be immaculate, she says the development phase of her shows is anything but. “It’s always chaos,” she laughs. “Calling it a process is pretty generous. The process is: ‘Oh, there’s the deadline over there. Don’t miss it!’”

A degree in musical theatre from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) gave her a strong grounding in the fundamentals of performance, but her subsequent work has shown her that sometimes rules are made to be broken. “The joy of comedy for me is the realisation that you’re allowed to shift and change for the audience; it’s such a game to play with them to work out what’s unique each night.”

Along with creating her cabaret comedy, Cosgriff has a range of musical theatre credits, including a long run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. She enjoys being able to move between these different worlds. “I want as many strings as I can; I’m very greedy for strings… In an existing play or a musical where you get to work with other people, you have a built-in social life, but you’re doing the same thing every day, and you’ve got to find ways to keep that new and exciting. Working on your own can be deeply lonely, but it’s also so satisfying and joyful to be conducting an audience through an hour and working out how best to do that.”

Currently preparing her latest hour, Fresh New Worries – described as “a show for anyone who’s worried, which right now, is all of us” – Cosgriff has learned that musical comedy can go places straight stand-up can’t. For instance, a rhyme scheme in a song may sell a joke, or the structure of a song may foreshadow where a story is going more efficiently than any monologue could.

She says music can also totally upend the emotional impact of a story. “It can be disarming. If things have got heavy suddenly, you can shift the vibe into a higher energy. I really love it as a paintbrush in my kit to shift the stakes, the emotions, the feelings.”

Cameron James

“My Spotify Wrapped every year is completely ridiculous, almost schizophrenic,” laughs comic Cameron James. “My top genres will be smooth jazz and country, but also hip-hop and ‘70s funk. I used to define myself by the music I listened to, but the older I get, the more I can get nerdy and deep dive into almost anything.”

Once an aspiring indie rocker in the mid-2000s – think skinny ties, swooping fringes and blazers – James instead pursued a career as a stand-up and podcaster before more recently channelling his eclectic musical taste and guitar chops into acclaimed song-based comedy shows Electric Dreams and Mixtape.

This year, he’s moving away from that single narrative format for more of a ‘concept record’ feel with Broken Records, which will include songs written in collaboration with musician and DJ Joyride. He describes it as his most personal work to date: “It’s about the embarrassing side of masculinity … and trying to be a decent dude in this age of a******s like Andrew Tate, Elon and Rogan.”

James has discovered that musical comedy can allow him to embrace a more joke-dense style: “It took me such a long time to figure this out, but when I tried to tell one-liners on stage, something about that just didn’t connect, maybe because my style is more conversational and people sensed I was snapping into joke mode. But picking up a guitar gave me a new avenue. I got permission to do all the tiny little jokes that I love to write.”

The Newcastle native says the secret – and the hard part – of creating engaging musical comedy is that the music has to be strong enough to stand on its own, not just be an add-on to the comedy. “You have to love the music; it needs to almost feel like a real pop song, just one that’s been twisted slightly into insanity.”