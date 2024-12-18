The 10 top Australian podcasts of 2024

Across Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Audible, Australian podcast listening habits could be divided roughly into two camps in 2024: honest, vulnerable conversations and gritty true crime. Australians love true crime so much that ArtsHub has dedicated a separate post to the top true crime listens of 2024. For everything else, check out the list below.

The Imperfects

With a focus on mental health and healthy masculinity, Resilience Project founder Hugh van Cuylenburg and co-hosts Ryan Shelton and Josh van Cuylenburg talk with various guests about vulnerable topics. Available everywhere.

Conversations

Before podcasts were cool, there was Conversations. Impressively remaining at the top of all charts, Richard Fidler and Sarah Kanowski speak to diverse guests about their lives every weekday. The back catalogue is enough to keep you occupied for years of listening. Produced by ABC and available everywhere.

Mamamia Out Loud

In Mamamia’s flagship podcast, Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens discuss a diverse range of contemporary issues almost daily. Expect conversations around motherhood, body image, politics, pop culture, feminism and fashion. Available everywhere.

No Filter

Another offering from Mamamia, the No Filter podcast has Mia Freedman interviewing a range of guests about explosive and provocative topics. Recent episodes include cult escapees, former porn addicts and psychologists covering extreme personality disorders. Available everywhere.

Hamish & Andy

After over two decades in the media spotlight, Hamish Blake and Andy Lee remain at the top of Australian podcast charts, providing fresh material regularly. Much has changed, but the general atmosphere of larrikin mischief remains. Available everywhere.

Chat 10 Looks 3

After several years, Leigh Sales and Annabel Crabb’s light-hearted podcast continues to grow. The show features the two investigative journalists and best friends talking about whatever interests them. It has accrued a massive following and remains one of the most consistent offerings in Australian podcasts. Available everywhere.

7am

Debuting as an ambitious project in 2019, Schwartz Media’s daily short-form news podcast has become a chart-topper. The 15-minute episodes cover a single topic in depth each weekday, promising ‘news with narrative’. Some of the show’s reporting was nominated for a Walkley Award in 2024. Available everywhere.

Sex Therapy

Premiering its second season in 2024, Sex Therapy attempts to replicate the global success of Esther Perel’s international sensation Where Should We Begin? Sexologist Chantelle Otten works with real people in private sessions to find their way to sexual health and pleasure. The show is available on Audible.

Background Briefing

A staple of Australian investigative reporting for decades and a frequent nominee and winner for Walkley Awards, Background Briefing is ABC Podcasts’ flagship narrative journalism podcast. Highlights from the year include the acclaimed piece on free birth practices, and the multi-part crime story Stop and Search.

The Inspired Unemployed

A Spotify-exclusive attempt to find the next generation Hamish and Andy, The Inspired Unemployed is best mates Matt Ford and Jack Steele. The pair have had meteoric success since their formation in 2019, and now reign at the top of the Spotify charts, where they are available to listen.