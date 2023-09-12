Ten years on, a gallery, but not a gallery, still going its own way

When long-time Director of Art Collective WA, Felicity Johnston recalls the mood within WA’s visual artist community a little over 10 years ago, she chooses one word: ‘Tricky’.

‘A large number of commercial galleries in Perth had just closed,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘Some for financial reasons, others because those gallerists were retiring. There just didn’t seem to be huge [art buying] audiences in Perth at that time.’

By the end of 2012, five major commercial Perth galleries had left the scene, leaving many senior WA visual artists feeling like doomsday was near.

‘These established WA artists suddenly had nowhere to show their work,’ Johnston says. ‘And some of them had been showing in Perth for more than 30 years.’

As an arts professional who was herself looking for new opportunities (having just left her position as the Curator of UWA’s Cruthers Collection of Women’s Art), Johnston became a key figure in helping the recently bereft artists establish something new that would ensure they could survive.

From crisis comes opportunity

Art Collective WA was established in 2013 by around 10 senior WA artists, with Johnston as their Director. As she describes it, their first few months were entirely volunteer-driven and benefited from having a (temporarily) rent-free space due to a soon-expiring lease.

‘At the start the artists were very hands-on and hugely involved in the day-to-day operations,’ she recalls. ‘Everything from hanging the work to painting the walls and doing [promotional] design work.’

But after the initial set-up phase, and after hosting several solo and group shows in its new inner city space, the Collective became more financially viable and its members realised they had a real chance to forge something longer-term and sustainable.

Art Collective WA’s gallery space in Cathedral Square, Perth. Artworks from Art Collective WA exhibition Kevin Robertson, Recent Works, 2023. Photo: Acorn Photo.

‘Like any business it took a few years to really get going,’ Johnston explains. ‘And, actually, I think we all thought that in 10 years we wouldn’t need to still exist. We thought that more commercial galleries would pop up in Perth and there would no longer be a need for us.

‘And that’s happened – there are new commercial galleries in Perth now, and they are really great spaces, but we’ve established ourselves to a point where it doesn’t make sense for us to stop.’

How does this collective differ from the standard gallery model?

From the outside, you could say that Art Collective WA looks like any other commercial gallery. It presents a range of solo and group shows in four-week exhibition periods across the year, and attends key gallery circuit events such as Sydney Contemporary, where it has just shown a host of its artists’ recent work.

Read: What to see at Sydney Contemporary

The Collective also adheres to the industry standard of offering a 60/40% (gallery/artist) split on sales, and does not receive any government funding except for the occasional project funding grant from the State Government (WA’s arts funding body, the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries, DLGSC) to help with travel costs or one-off special events.

But looking closer, it’s clear that Art Collective WA does not mirror a typical gallery, and is marching to the beat of its own drum thanks to a unique operational and governance structure.

As Johnston explains, ‘I think we can make decisions that other organisations can’t because our Board is made up entirely of artists – and it always will be.

‘That’s very important for us,’ she continues. ‘To always have artists as the key strategic decision-makers, because, after all, they are the owners of the Collective.’

Johnston says that, as a not-for-profit, membership-based incorporated association, Art Collective WA is owned by its artist-members and governed by its artist Board (current Board members are WA artists Trevor Vickers, Joanna Lamb, Brad Rimmer, Eveline Kotai, Kevin Robertson and Merrick Belyea).

Membership is free, but only WA artists with established art practices are eligible to join.

‘Artist-members have to have 10-plus years of practice,’ Johnston says. ‘The Collective was founded by senior WA artists, and that remains important to how we operate.’

Read: Exhibition review: Know My Name: Making it Modern, NGA

While Art Collective WA’s current membership stands at 36 artists (which Johnston describes as being ‘at capacity’), that doesn’t mean it is a closed shop for other, non-member artists.

‘Since we started, we have shown work by up to 200 other WA artists who have been included as guest artists in our group shows and in other special Collective initiatives,’ Johnston says.

‘While our members are all established WA artists, it’s important we share the love around.’

Defined by its genuinely collective approach

As the Collective reflects on its first 10 years, it looks back on an impressive run of WA artist exhibitions, as well as its healthy balance sheet thanks to a strong sales record.

‘We are lucky to have our heads above water financially,’ Johnston says. ‘We also have four part-time staff, myself included, who run the day-to-day operations.’

Not only that, but the Collective seems to be riding an upward wave in 2023, with a strong showing at Sydney Contemporary just last week and a robust circle of loyal supporters who continue to support its trajectory.

‘I think this year’s Sydney Contemporary has been our best ever,’ Johnston says.

Art Collective WA’s booth at Sydney Contemporary, 2023. Artwork L-R by: Eveline Kotai, Cathy Blanchflower, Andre Lipscombe, Trevor Vickers, Michele Theunissen and Giles Hohnen. Image: Supplied.

‘We also had an excellent year in 2020 when many of our collectors, I think, were not travelling as much due to the pandemic, and they were doing more home renovations and looking at their blank walls and thinking of us,’ she laughs.

‘We are also lucky to have a loyal philanthropic donor circle, who help achieve some of our special initiatives like our artist books.’

These artists’ books are something of a first within WA’s gallery scene, and were taken up by Art Collective WA as part of its commitment to building WA artists’ legacies.

Since 2016, it has published four artist monographs, starting with the 50-year career of abstractionist Trevor Vickers, followed by publications covering the equally enduring contributions of fellow WA artists Jeremy Kirwan-Ward, Eveline Kotai and Olga Cironis. The Collective’s fifth monograph is due to be published in October this year and spotlights WA painter George Haynes.

Read: Why an anniversary counts … literally

Ultimately, Johnston says the Collective would not have survived without this shared sense of responsibility for all member-artists involved.

‘From the beginning, it’s been about the members’ ability to think and act collectively,’ she says. ‘It’s not about you as an individual artist. It’s about everyone involved and thinking about what’s in everyone’s best interests.’

As Art Collective WA founding artist Giles Hohnen puts it, there is enduring strength in the model’s rare sense of shared trust.

‘The gallery-artist relationship historically is always a tough one, but it doesn’t seem to exist at Art Collective,’ he says. ‘It’s complete, mutual trust. For me, it’s the perfect life.’

Art Collective WA marks its 10-year anniversary with a number of special group exhibitions including TEN, a group show of Art Collective WA artists, Holmes à Court Gallery, Margaret River, WA, 24 September – 21 January 2024.