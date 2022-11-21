Take a step back in time with Historically Informed Performance

Historically informed performance (HIP) is a musical discipline aimed at recreating music that’s true to its period, as it would have been produced and performed in salons and theatres some two or three hundred years ago.

While we may never know exactly how a Bach violin sonata or a Mozart symphony sounded when first written and performed, music scholars can show how the instruments were made and played in each period, allowing us to experience a little vicarious musical time travel in the auditorium and in recordings.

Many HIP musicians do play genuine period instruments, often loaned by generous benefactors to the individual or the orchestra; there are also specialist instrument makers around the world who craft new reproduction pieces using the designs, techniques, and materials of the period. Historical authenticity also encompasses a range of musical practices and techniques that are very different from today.

There are a number of ensembles in Australia that specialise in historically informed performance. Van Diemen’s Band, colloquially known as Australia’s Baroque super-group (and yes, they do hail from Tasmania!) was founded in 2016 by Artistic Director and Baroque violinist Julia Fredersdorff. They play in various iterations from a small chamber group to a larger 18th-century style orchestra. Like others, they use historical sources for guidance on period style and instrumentation.

‘There is an enormous amount of research and technical adjustment involved in historical performance practice, including elements of style, interpretation, and contextualisation of the music, and that is what makes historical performance practice what it is today,’ says Fredersdorff.

Wherever possible, this research relies on sources from the period.

Julia Fredersdorff, Artistic Director of Van Diemen’s Band. Image: Supplied.

‘Treatises, essays, and the parts themselves have loads of valuable information, and sometimes cross referencing editions of the time can help to make certain stylistic decisions. The most important thing is to wipe the slate clean stylistically so that we are not too coloured by modern tastes. This can be risky at times because sometimes it can sound almost unrecognisably different, especially the tempi, and ornamentation,’ Fredersdorff explains.

These differences mean that audiences need to be open and receptive to the historical performance sounds.

‘For us, the rehearsal room is a really collaborative experience, and I think the audiences really feel that sense of a team playing together. Notably, the driver of the group is the basso continuo team, that is the string bass instruments, and the keyboard and plucked instruments realising the harmony based on figured bass. The continuo team has the power to make or break the ensemble!’

For the players, this makes it a very dynamic performance experience based on robust communication and an enhanced capacity for risk-taking.

‘I love the fact that it is such a communicative and unpredictable style of playing. We can change things up on a whim, and it’s not highly prescribed on the page, leaving a lot of room for interpretation,’ says Fredersdorff.

‘Personally, I really love the “imperfection” of the sound. To me, that makes for an even more human experience. In particular, gut strings are quite unpredictable and change every day according to many variables such as weather, humidity and climatic conditions in a venue, so in effect, they have a personality just like us.’

A unique musical language

The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra are masters of late 18th to early 20th century orchestral and chamber music. They play period instruments and are leaders in the historically informed performance scene, often collaborating with guest musicians and musicologists nationally and internationally. Their focus is on both performance and education, striving to bring historical insights and new perspectives to the works of the Classical and Romantic periods.

‘Historically informed performance is a musical language which takes years of experience to become fluent. There is much more to it than just picking up a period instrument or popping gut strings on your violin and working out how to play it technically, in time, and in tune,’ says Nicole van Bruggen, the Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra’s co-Artistic Director and principal clarinet.

‘I like to use the analogy of learning a language – it is one thing to have high school French, but quite another to speak it like a native,’ she adds.

Nicole van Bruggen, co-Artistic Director of The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra. Image: Supplied.

Perhaps counter-intuitively, van Bruggen says historically informed performance actually allows the players some individual musical expression, even though it is based on extensive research and scholarship.

‘Specialising in historic performance allows for an artistic freedom coupled with an academic foundation which is often not afforded in modern instrument ensembles and orchestras which are bound by late 20th-century modes of learning and performance,’ she says.

Interestingly, van Bruggen sees a lot of cross-over with musicians who specialise in HIP and also work in New Music. ‘It is the creative, inquisitive, and adventurous spirit which is synonymous with both these genres that attracts musicians.’

She also acknowledges the differences for the audience or listener with a keen ear. ‘They may notice a freedom of tempo and expression, elements of improvisation and spontaneity, variations in articulation, sound production and tuning, dependant on the period, and much more.’

Period instruments are back in fashion

The viola da gamba was a popular instrument in the early music period but then fell out of fashion after the Classical era. A remote musical relation of the cello, it’s now enjoying renewed interest.

Laura Vaughan is a viola da gamba specialist based in Melbourne and a passionate member of the early music scene.

‘The viola da gamba has a long history, being popular throughout Europe from the 15th to 18th centuries, from about the time of Henry VIII of England, who actually played the viol himself, to that of Louis XIV of France,’ she explains.

‘There is a surprisingly large repertoire written specifically for the viol, either in consort, solo, solo with continuo, as obbligato parts in chamber music or used as a bowed bass continuo instrument. In France it was known as the “queen of instruments”, a reputation that I think is still well deserved.’

Passionate about the unique sound of the viol, Vaughan is committed to bringing its exquisite musical repertoire to life. She is also one of the few exponents of the rare lirone, also known as the lira de gamba, a bowed string instrument that was most popular in Italy during the late-16th and early-17th centuries. She’s also an accomplished player of the little-known baryton.

‘I am thrilled to be welcoming this to Australia next year!’ she says enthusiastically. ‘This unique instrument is a magnificent cousin of the viola da gamba, having six bowed strings, but with the addition of a course of sympathetic strings along the back of the neck which could also be plucked like a harp.’

The Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra. Photo: Robert Catto.

Surprisingly (to me, at least) Joseph Haydn wrote over a hundred works for the baryton, but then he was probably the most prolific of all composers and the absolute master of chamber music.

‘There has never been a local instrument here in Australia with which to play them, but with the arrival of this instrument we’ll be able to hear them as Haydn intended. How great is that!’

Vaughan’s passion for her music runs deep. ‘I feel grateful every day to have found the viola da gamba and a way to make playing it a central part of my life.’

Vaughan says that for musicians the challenge – and the thrill – of historically informed performance lies in trying to understand how the music was first performed.

‘There are so many questions! What did the composer expect to hear? What are the things the players of the day did that were not written down in the music – and there are lots of things! What speeds were likely, how were things shaped? Who was the music first written for, where was it played? What instruments were used?’

And whilst we may never be able to absolutely replicate the musical experience of a 17th century player or listener, because the world today is a very different place, this musical exploration can unearth some very different ways of interpreting, performing, and hearing the music.

Vaughan also uses a language analogy in discussing this music. ‘I personally never like to think of any approaches to musical interpretation or ideas about performance as being intrinsically “better” or “worse”, but they can certainly be different. To me, spending time trying to immerse oneself in the Baroque musical world is like studying Italian in Italy – it’s good for the accent!’

For all these musicians and ensembles, historically informed performance is a commitment and a calling and an on-going process of discovery.

As Julia Fredersdorff says: ‘We have so many audience members saying to us that it looks like we are having a really great time on stage – that is because we are!’