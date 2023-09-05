Sisterhood in Pacific art

In her catalogue essay for the exhibition sis – Pacific Art 1980-2023, Moana writer Lana Lopesi says she grew up being called “sis” by her girlfriends, but adds, ‘yet within Pacific diasporic spaces in Aotearoa New Zealand, there is often visible discomfort at any mention of the word “feminism”’.

It is a view shared by Samoan academic Moeata Keil. She notes in her essay: ‘I think somehow feminism has been misunderstood as something-to-do-with-the-West, as a Western way of thinking that contradicts Pacific cultures and customs.’

Given that we are globally in a new wave of feminism with Know My Name initiatives calling galleries to account internationally, this exhibition curated by Ruth McDougall, Curator of Pacific Art for Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) is incredibly timely.

It follows the major exhibition presented by Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki last year, Declaration: A Pacific Feminist Agenda curated by Ane Tonga. Like McDougall, she shares the belief that Pacific feminism has always existed, despite not being described as such.

Where this exhibition differs, is that it draws on two decades of QAGOMA strategic collecting of Pacific art and, in particular, artworks commissioned as part of the Asia Pacific Triennial (APT), dating back to its first edition in 1993.

Speaking with McDougall, Tonga says, ‘Since we started collecting Pacific art in the early ‘90s, the gender breakdown has been around 47% for women – it’s really good.’ McDougall adds that what they have tried to do is collect artists in depth.

Lisa Reihana, ‘Digital Marae’ 2001, photographs and DVD, Collection Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art. Image: © Lisa Reihana.

‘While we might have acquired their work for APT, we’ve continued to support and to follow those artists. The APT is always the beginning of a conversation that we have with communities, and it has an institutional memory now that goes way back.’

The exhibition sis investigates that history of supporting art-making from a sisterhood of artists from across Oceania, and deliberately moves beyond binary understandings of gender and hierarchies of class and culture.

‘I think what’s quite distinctive about our collection is that it engages with the whole region. It doesn’t just engage with those urban contexts, and we try to articulate an understanding of the Pacific that encompasses diversity,’ says McDougall, adding that there are many different words for “sister” in the Pacific region including sis, susa, tuofefine, tuahine, tuafafine, sister eo an, tita, kauaemua, sista.

She further explains, ‘The term “Pacific” as a colonially imposed designation, is more difficult to embrace. In the context of this exhibition, the term is used instead of Oceania and the Polynesian Moana to provide transparency around the framework of a project generated by an Australian institution.’

So extensive is the Gallery’s collection that sis will be displayed across two exhibitions, with the second rotation of artworks presented in 2024.

What, then, does sisterhood look like?

‘The exhibition is focused less on externally imposed themes and more on honouring individuals and collectives,’ explains McDougall. Of note, it was with APT2 in 1996 that Pacific representation grew exponentially at the Gallery, with the first women’s artist collective entering the collection with the women’s Waka Collective. It offers a through-line to another collective Pacific project for APT9, with the Women’s Wealth project, which gathered women’s voices from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and the nearby Solomon Islands, as well as Australasia.

‘In retrospect, the Women’s Waka provided the strong shoulders on which sis now stands,’ adds QAGOMA Director Chris Saines.

During the opening week of sis, McDougall mentions a quote in the exhibition catalogue by the artist Ruth Vatoa Saovana-Spriggs, talking about Bougainville, ‘and how during the crisis [in Papua New Guinea] the women were fighting alongside the men and that the women’s movement didn’t mean much to them, because they were already the matrilineal owners of the land,’ she says.

‘There are so many different cultural contexts across the Pacific and that’s one of the things we really found hard when we’re thinking about the title of the exhibition – that it isn’t just in one language, or doesn’t speak to just one cultural group or just one experience of being a woman, because being a woman in a village in the Highlands, and being a woman in urban Aotearoa are very different things.’

The exhibition includes textiles, ceramics, photography, moving image, sculpture, installation and performance to give space for that breadth. McDougall explains that this first chapter of the exhibition, ‘has a fairly strong emphasis on ideas of sovereignty, women’s connections to the land, ideas of women’s wealth, matrimony. And climate change. And then the next one is probably more focused on ideas of body sovereignty, and a retelling of history’.

‘The works featured in sis convey what survival means for our island neighbours, as they derive their strength from matrilineal leadership drawing on the power, unity and humility of Pacific women,’ adds Saines. ‘They also reflect on a deep determination to maintain culture as a means of healing and restoring communities.’

As ArtsHub spoke with McDougall, artist Rosanna Raymond was visiting Brisbane ahead of her work being presented in part two of sis.

‘I worked with her for APT8 in 2015, and her whole practice is around the importance of Pacific bodies, and Pacific materials and being able to handle things. So she is taking us through a whole ceremony for her work to go into the collection, and that kind of learning and way of understanding these works, I think, is really important. I hope that flows through into the exhibition design,’ McDougall says.

‘That kind of cumulative effect of that decade-long collecting, you don’t see until you do a big exhibition like this. And not even just in the exhibition design, but things like challenging the way that we describe somebody’s nationality, or their cultural identity,’ says McDougall of the learning and the outcome.

What this exhibition demonstrates through that collecting history is also a growing awareness in terms of museological protocols and a deeper respect for cultural practice. To revisit these works today, in an environment of greater visibility for women artists and a flattening of hierarchies – both gender and cultural – viewers have the great privilege of a door being opened before them, and they are welcomed with what is a very female embrace of community.

sis: Pacific Art 1980-2023 is showing at Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane until 8 September 2024.

The second edition of sis will be presented 30 March – 8 September 2024.