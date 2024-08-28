Roxane Gay on fierce opinions and why it’s good to be a little delusional

Disclaimer: The article includes references to sexual violence.

If the crowded line around the entire Melbourne Town Hall on Tuesday night (27 August) is any indication, Roxane Gay is a beloved icon. The LA/New York-based social commentator, “bad feminist”, editor and author of Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, was in Australia for a series of talks relating to her latest collection of essays, Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business.

In Melbourne, Gay was in conversation with Jan Fran in front of a roaring audience, who poked the sharp-minded commentator for her thoughts on social justice, racism in Australia, dealing with internet trolls and changing public discourse.

ArtsHub attended the talk, programmed as part of Now or Never 2024, in person and below is a summary of highlights from the discussion.

Opinions: why they matter and what are the costs?

The first major opinion piece for which Gay received attention was in response to an article in The New York Times in 2011 that reported on the gang rape of a young girl in Texas. Gay (who was subject to the violence of rape aged 12) criticised the piece’s focus on the impacts of the crime for the town, rather than the victim who should be at the centre of the story, and her response was strong enough that the publication updated its angle. ‘That was really powerful to know that you could say something and effect change,’ reflected Gay.

Gay’s interests span from social justice to popular culture, body image to sexuality; she’s obviously got a lot to say, but she says that she still goes into every writing session thinking, ‘No one’s going to read it’. It’s a form of strategic delusion, so that Gay remains connected to things that matter.

She explained, ‘By telling myself [that] I can say what I actually want to say… I lie to myself.

’I have something of an audience now, which is great and I never take it for granted… But then there are people who engage with the work in bad faith or who are incredibly critical – it’s OK because it goes with the territory, but you start to second guess yourself.

’You start to think, “Oh I better say it this way or I’m going to piss off [online username] John333 or Tracy994” and that can make you start to temper what you want to say.’

Writing on the premise that nobody is going to care makes it less of a daunting task, and it’s something perhaps many writers, especially in non-fiction can relate to. You’d be surprised at how much backlash a slightly negative art review can get and the various shapes and forms it can take.

The cost is even higher for investigative journalists, who experience the full spectrum, from verbal abuse to death threats.

For the most part, Gay has learned to filter out the noise and only tune in to feedback that matters. ‘Sometimes I feel like writers today are exposed to too much feedback,’ said Gay. ‘I get enough from my trusted readers, who are brutally honest with me, and my wife, who is also brutally honest with me about what is and isn’t working and, of course, my editors.’

Gay continued, ‘People on the internet want you to account for every single reality all the time. You can say, “I love carrots” and they’re like, “Why do you hate peas?” It’s hard to make all of that noise quiet so that you can actually write well.’

When deciding whether she should make her opinion about a certain issue public, Gay said it’s about deciding if you’re the right person to do that, and whether you can bring a new perspective that no one else has voiced.

An example is Gay’s piece in The New York Times on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for making an offensive joke about his wife. Titled ‘Jada Pinkett Smith Shouldn’t Have to “Take a Joke.” Neither Should You.’, Gay’s take focused on why people are expected to put up with humour that crosses the line, and who benefits?

Opinion highlights from Roxane Gay

Throughout the discussion, Gay offered some more of her witty opinions across politics, popular culture and her views on Australia.

Here are some of ArtsHub’s handpicked highlights:

‘I regret ever saying anything generous or laudatory about Bill Clinton.’ ‘The more comfortable I get in my life, the more radical I get because I realised healthcare is so amazing, it’s so great to be able to afford it. Everyone should have a house if they want one and nobody should be living on the street.’ ‘So many fat people don’t go to the doctor [because they don’t feel like they’re being treated as human beings], and then people are like, “Oh, it’s unhealthy to be fat.” No, it’s actually unhealthy to not go to the doctor for 25 years.’ ‘It’s so bizarre to me that [Australia] is so segregated. Every time I come, I learn about some new terrible thing, like the [Voice] referendum didn’t pass. What are your parents doing? How can you deny representation to the people from whom you have taken this land?’ ‘I think Land Acknowledgments are important, but what else? Are you going to give [First Nations] people a percentage of the profits from each event where you give the Land Acknowledgement?’ ‘People don’t want to talk about race here… I’m doing this festival, which is great, but there was not a Black person in a position of leadership. How does that happen? Or a person of colour even more broadly, like no Asian people, nothing, and there are a hell [of a lot of] Asian people here. What is going on? It’s just the level of isolation is very eye opening.’ ‘People really resent equality; they resent having to be told about themselves.’ [Re the 2024 US Presidential Election] ‘I think [Kamala Harris] is going to win by a landslide.’ [Re recent controversy surrounding Blake Lively] ‘This is one of those stories where I think it doesn’t make her look terribly good, but I always wonder about the ways in which gossip tends to pile on the woman and the woman is always framed as the problem.’ ‘I don’t traffic hope [about the future] that much because I’m a realist. However, you know, I have some amazing nieces and nephews.’ Roxane Gay: Opinions was presented by The Wheeler Centre as part of Now or Never on 27 August in conversation with Jan Fran at the Melbourne Town Hall. Roxane Gay in Melbourne on 27 August.