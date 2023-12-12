Romance as BookTok feminism? Australian authors disrupting the form

‘Love stories honour an insecure part of us,’ says romance author Claire Christian. It’s no surprise to Christian that the contemporary popularity of romance is a facet of the political and cultural landscape. ‘Romance books are about centring joy and pleasure,’ she says, ‘but they also make our desires feel seen and heard.’

The popularity of romance titles is undeniable. In 2022, sales of romance titles rose 77% from the previous year, shouldering almost the entire responsibility of lifting all Australian book sales by 4%.

Globally, romance book sales are at their highest since 2011 when Fifty Shades of Grey disrupted the market. In the US, a 2018 study found romance novels accounted for 25% of all books sold and 50% of mass-market books sold. Those numbers are only expected to have grown since the emergence of the #BookTok tag on TikTok.

A diverse set of Australian authors are benefiting from the surge. They face an overcrowded international marketplace and the challenge of exploring contemporary values in a genre traditionally maligned for its conservative tropes.

Australian authors are rising to the challenge with competitive digital marketing skills, and a disruption of the Farmer Wants a Wife narratives of old.

BookTok’s massive disruption

Romance author Karina May. Source: Pan MacMillan Australia.

The true impact of BookTok on the publishing industry, and on romance in particular, cannot be overstated. The NPD group, the largest data provider for the US publishing industry, says more books are being sold and printed since it began tracking sales in 2004. While some of this growth may be related to the uptick in recreational reading so many experienced during COVID, BookTok’s viral short videos have become the world’s most popular way to share book reviews and recommendations.

Younger readers are especially engaged with the BookTok community. Australian BookToker Jess Gately (@jess_gately) spoke to ArtsHub in an earlier interview about why the platform is so effective: ‘This is a generation that are very aware that there’s a stark difference between the editors of big media outlets and themselves. And so they look to social media, where they can find a community of people like themselves, to recommend books. There’s a greater variety to choose from than the limited column space offered to professional journalists, and there’s a greater sense of conversation.’

The YouTube equivalent – BookTube – predates BookTok, but booksellers say the formats affect sales differently. ‘BookTok has had a much bigger effect and influence on sales,’ says Shannon DeVito, Director of Books for US juggernaut Barnes & Noble. ‘BookTube tended to foster flash-in-the-pan successes, usually tied to a specific YouTube personality or gamer. BookTok, on the other hand, has had a broad effect on hundreds of titles, and these sales sustain for a very long period of time.’

For Australian authors, BookTok represents an opportunity and an obstacle. Authors are forced to compete internationally, but TikTok’s robust algorithm has meant a powerful surge in niche marketing, making it more likely that authors will find a community of perfect readers.

The ‘new’ Australian romance

Romance author Kylie Scott. Source: Supplied.

Living near the Wivenhoe Dam in regional south-east Queensland, author Kylie Scott is an atypical New York Times best-selling author. Regardless, she is the multiple award-winning and critically acclaimed author of several series. Scott has always called Queensland home, but her work feeds a hungry US readership, with almost all of her books being set there.

‘The readership in the States is undeniable,’ she tells ArtsHub. She did, however, set her break-out zombie dystopia series in Queensland. She laughs as she recounts: ‘One angry reviewer demanded that it was unrealistic to have Christmas in summertime!’

Similarly residing in regional Queensland, Clare Fletcher deliberately set her two novels in small-town Australia. Love Match and Five Bush Weddings intentionally use the tropes of the rural romance genre, including small-town gossip and rugged, handsome men. She admits stories with clear tropes and universal experiences are probably the easiest to pitch to international readers, but she’s more interested in exploring the specific experiences of regional Australia for now.

Fletcher says the sub-genre is more complex than it may at first appear. ‘I was also interested in highlighting the businesses and economies of these small towns,’ she says, ‘but telling women’s stories inside of that – because it’s so often women driving innovation and creativity.’

In this way, contemporary Australian rural romance disrupts the masculine colonial narratives of the outback that came before it.

Romance author Clare Fletcher. Photo: James Alcock.

Fletcher doesn’t post on TikTok, but she has started a podcast with her friend and fellow author Karina May. Based in Sydney, May is a digital marketer who says the podcast leverages titles trending on BookTok, but then showcases Australian authors who write in similar ways.

‘The podcast helps get us to a wider audience,’ she says, ‘but also showcase Australian writers more broadly.’ That Rom Com Pod has enjoyed a successful first season, with more episodes planned for 2024.

For May, contemporary romance doesn’t shy away from issues of the day. ‘My latest book covers deep mental health issues,’ she tells ArtsHub. ‘It also features diverse characters from a range of different backgrounds.’

Historically maligned as lacking literary merit, romance is a pro-feminist genre, says May. ‘Most books are centred on the female gaze, female pleasure and female empowerment,’ she says, ‘and they are stories for all people.’

Inclusivity and representation is also an integral part of Claire Christian’s craft. Christian has built a newsletter and engages with a loyal Instagram following (@claireandpearl) that complements her two romance releases. The observance and subversion of traditional romance tropes has been a deliberate practice for Christian, who grew up as an avid fan of 90s Hollywood romantic comedies.

‘I wanted to write rom-com leads that I never saw represented, but were a part of my experience,’ she says. ‘I wanted to see fatness represented. Queerness, sex positivity, pleasure, self-relationship and self-emancipation, therapy – all of those things inform how I want to honour and dismantle tropes.’

Self-acceptance and self-love were common themes in ArtsHub’s discussion with Fletcher, May, Scott and Christian. Far more than marriage, monogamy or the patriarchal ideas of love, these ideas now occupy the bedrock of contemporary romance for Australian authors and readers.