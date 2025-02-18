News

Resignations and uproar follow Creative Australia’s Venice Biennale decision

Within hours of announcing its controversial decision, Creative Australia faced multiple high-level resignations and widespread industry backlash.
18 Feb 2025 12:52
David Burton
Creative Australia has been widely criticised by its decision to drop Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino from the 2026 Venice Biennale.

Creative Australia has been widely criticised for its decision to drop Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino from the 2026 Venice Biennale. Image: Supplied.

Almost a week after Creative Australia’s decision to drop Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino as the nation’s representative team for the 2026 Venice Biennale, the federal body has faced resignations and widespread industry criticism. 

In the days following the decision, Creative Australia faced multiple resignations from its high-profile staff and representatives. Mikala Tai, the head of the organisation’s visual arts department, and program manager Tahmina Maskinyar, both resigned. Lindy Lee, artist, resigned from her Board position. Simon Mordant, who has served twice as the Australian Commissioner at the Venice Biennale, resigned from his position as an aAmbassador and withdrew his significant donation. 

The decision was triggered by questions from Liberal senator Claire Chandler on the history of the artist’s portfolio. Chandler pointed to some of Sabsabi’s early political works, including video installations that featured the 9/11 attacks and Hezbollah leaders. Just days after Chandler raised her concerns in Parliament, the Creative Australia Board unanimously decided to drop the duo.

“I want to be 100% clear,” Mordant told the ABC when asked about his resignation, “I would never knowingly support an artist or a work of art that glorifies terrorism, racism or antisemitism or went against my values… I resigned as an ambassador to the 2026 Australian presentation at the Venice Biennale and [withdrew] my financial pledge because of poor process by the government-run arts body.” 

Shortly after the decision, the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) released a statement condemning Creative Australia’s decision. “This intervention – driven by political pressure and misrepresentation – undermines the integrity of independent arm’s length arts funding and threatens the essential role of artists in shaping critical dialogue and public discourse,” NAVA said.

Arts Minister supports Creative Australia’s decision

Federal Minister for the Arts Tony Burke has distanced himself from the decision-making process, saying he had not been briefed on the artist’s earlier, controversial works. Burke supported Sabasabi and described him as “an extraordinary and gifted artist”, but said the ultimate decision was with the Creative Australia Board.

“I contacted one person only as soon as I came out of Question Time. That was Adrian Collette,” he told the ABC, identifying the Creative Australia CEO. “I said to him … whatever you decide, I will support you.” 

Creative Australia did not inform its panel of industry advisers of its decision

The panel of industry advisers initially appointed to advise Creative Australia of the Biennale selection has written an open letter to the Creative Australia Board. The letter makes clear the panel was made aware of the decision to rescind the intended artistic appointment via social media and news reports. 

“The Panel considers that some transparency from the Board on the process and reasoning for its decision to rescind the selection will go some way to mitigate the confusion, disappointment and hurt experienced by the Artistic Team, by artists and arts professionals like us across Australia,” reads the statement. “The Panel considers this step to align with Creative Australia’s values and role in supporting artists.” 

Online, the artistic community is aiming its fury at Creative Australia. The Board has not released any new information or a further statement on its decision. However, it provided a statement to the ABC’s 7.30 Report acknowledging that the decision “created deep disappointment in Australia’s artistic and cultural community”. 

The organisation has said there will be an independent, external review into the decision-making process. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

