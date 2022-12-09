Reflecting on a smashing year of glass

Glass has an attraction, seductively luring through its play of colour, light and form. And yet, the medium has struggled in recent years, notoriously expensive to make and an art market that has dwindle over the past decade.

The news then, that 2022 is the United Nations International Year of Glass (IYoG2022) offered hope.

ArtsHub kicked off the year by arming readers with the quintessential guide for all things glass in Australia – from where to study, where to see it exhibited, and how it is impacting current trends in contemporary practice.

Twelve months down the track, we take the pulse on what shifted in the zeitgeist around the medium and ask, did the added exposure make a difference?

Moments in glass in 2022

The dwindling art market for glass has been an issue for the past decade (at least). This is why the opening of the new gallery Seven Marks in Kiama on the South Coast of NSW is a welcome addition. On the property of award-winning glass artists and couple, Cobi Cockburn and Charles (Chic) Butcher, it provides an exciting next chapter which places glass artists in contemporary dialogue. The gallery opened in November.

The Tom Malone Prize for glass, serendipitously turned 20 this year. Presented by the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA), it overlapped this year with the biennial Fuse Prize – together they created a strong focus on glass practice today.

In was the fourth edition of Fuse, presented by the JamFactory in Adelaide and will be touring to NSW and ACT.

Tim Edwards (SA) was awarded the $15,000 acquisitive Tom Malone Prize 2022, while Matthew Curtis (ACT) was awarded the $20,000 non-acquisitive Fuse Prize. The David Henshall Emerging Artist Prize, providing $2,500 cash and a professional development residency at JamFactory, was awarded to Sydney-based artist Bronte Cormican-Jones

Tom Malone Prize winning glass artist Tim Edwards. Photo: Grant Hancock.

Edwards is currently in the Maldives with partner glass artist Claire Belfrage as part of the Soneva Fushi glass residency program. She is only the second Australian to be offered the gig (Scott Chaseling was hosted by Soneva Fushi in 2019). The program places our glass artists among the world’s best.

Edwards and Chaseling – along with First Nations glass artist Jenni Kemarre Martiniello – were awarded the 2020 Powerhouse Willoughby Bequest commissions, however the presentation of their works were put on hold for two years due to the pandemic. The Barry Willoughby Bequest: Glass Commissions exhibition have just been unveiled at Powerhouse Castle Hill.

In further news, Martiniello was awarded an Order of Australia (OAM) this year for her contribution to the glass medium.

Aimee Frodsham, Artistic Director Canberra Glassworks, shared her reflections on the year with ArtsHub: ‘It’s an exciting time with more artists wanting to learn and use glass and more galleries and museums being open to showing it. Seeing glass at so many events, galleries and fairs gives me such hope for the future, like Scott Chaseling in Sculpture by the Sea, the recent glass exhibitions at UNSW Galleries curated by Jose Da Silva, Alex Seton’s Everything was beautiful and nothing hurt at The Lock-Up and Spence Messih: Minor Truths at Murray Arts Museum Albury (MAMA).’

Frodsham continued that a positive shift can be seen through the presentation of ‘lots of glass at Sydney Contemporary, and at Sydney and Melbourne Design Weeks. The best thing about the International Year of Glass is a real sense of excitement and enthusiasm to keep building on this next year.’

Another highlight marking the start of year was the release of the publication Glass: The life and art of Klaus Moje by Nola Anderson (Newsouth Books), who moved to Australia in 1982 to set up the Glass Workshop at the Canberra School of Art, influencing a generation of artists who have shaped the sector in Australia.

And speaking of the Canberra School of Art glass workshop, former University of Sunderland (UK) professor, Dr Jeffrey Sarmiento joined as Head of School, ushering in a next chapter for the school after a difficult couple of years of cuts and changes.

A glaring oversight was AusGlass’ inability to schedule its annual conference this year, pushing it to February 2023.

Exhibitions that shaped the year

Frodsham observed that it was a busy year for glass exhibitions: ‘Internationally my picks were Kirstie Rea’s major retrospective at the Toyama Museum of Art Glass The Breadth of Stillness, and Yhonnie Scarce’s installation Remember Royalty (2018) was shown and acquired by Tate and Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art jointly. Mel Douglas was a finalist in the Loewe Craft Prize and showed in Seoul, New York, and Seattle. Kate Baker showed at the Korean International Art Fair.’

Rea’s survey show in Japan – which sadly wont tour to Australia – was a well-deserved international recognition of a glass artist who has been a cornerstone of the sector for decades, an advocate for glass and a mentor to many.

Scarce has had an incredible few years, on top of her Tate/MCA acquisition, recently awarded a residency and exhibition at Ikon Birmingham – an outcome of which was the touring exhibition Looking Galss: Judy Watson and Yhonnie Scarce presented by Ikon and TarraWarra Museum of Art. She also presented her work in Japan for the Aichi Triennial, travelled in September to Berlin to install her work, Missile Park at Gropius Bau, and topped off a stellar year with her work joining the inaugural presentations for Sydney Modern.

Additional to Frodsham’s list, Blanch Tilden’s touring exhibition of glass jewellery was another survey that captured the depth and diversity of the glass sector in Australia. It was curated by Jason Smith at Geelong Art Gallery.

Also worthy of mention is the survey exhibition, A Cutting Edge – Vicki Torr Retrospective, at the National Art Glass Gallery (Wagga Wagga Regional Gallery, NSW).

What this string of survey exhibitions has done this year is to back up the flashy, favourable buzz that came with the Reality TV show Blown Away, with a depth and foundation for the medium which reaches back to the 1970s in Australia.

Collaboration in the new frontier for glass

Many contemporary artists are also choosing to work collaboratively with glass artists to realise installations, such as Patricia Piccinini’s celebrated new work for the Flinders Street Ballroom for Rising, Alex Seton, who is currently showing a major research project that reimagines historic chandeliers at The Lockup in Newcastle, and artist Consuelo Cavaniglia with exhibitions at UNSW Art and Design and Canberra Glassworks, among others – one of the hottest makers blurring the boundaries.

Australian glass artist Tegan Hamilton was part of the Reality TV show, Blown Away. Photo: David Leyes.

Challenges for the sector

The cost of making glass continues to be the greatest challenge for the medium. With the spike in the cost of resources, running a furnace burning gas 24/7 is not ideal. A number of artists have moved over to solar and electric kilns and furnaces, but it is not a perfect solution.

Adding to the problem, some large glass sheet manufacturers have faced more stringent environmental constraints, especially in America creating supply issues (largely glass sheets and rod glass are manufactured in America and German), and then coupled with the pandemic-freight delays, it has been an added challenge for the sector.

Recent changes also to super laws have created a muddy zone around how glass artists pay their assistants. Due to the nature of making, a glass artist can hire anywhere from two to four assistants to create a piece, and paying them could have just gotten more expensive … if forced to pay super.

And that is the constant and final challenge for the glass sector – its cost generally. The general public and collecting circles find the object-to-cost leap often a hard one to make. For example a hand blown tumbler might be $60 while you can pick one up from Ikea or the supermarket for less than $5. While the last couple of years have bought a new sense of appreciating the value of the handmade – and support for Australian makers – it remains a stumbling block.

Shifting zeitgeist

A huge help to popularise glass has been the reality-style TV show, Blown Away, which has fuelled a resurgence in the medium. It has helped shatter that perception that glass is reserved for granny’s cut crystal, lava lamps and retro homewares, to vitrines in museums.

Thanks to the Year of Glass we have started to recognise the value of this art form in society today and its many applications – that is we wouldn’t have smart phones or covid vaccinations without glass.

Closer to home, the fact that Art Monthly Australasia will launch a themed edition later this month titled Glass Now, shows that a shift is at play and offers a future where – like ceramics in recent years – glass will be at the table alongside other contemporary mediums.

The 2022 exhibition program at UNSW Art and Design Galleries in Sydney, also signalled a shift worth noting. It has made a strong effort to not only show contemporary making in glass, but to stimulate a timely dialogue around the medium and its directions.

Frodsham concluded: ‘It’s been a huge year for us at Canberra Glassworks and for studio glass more widely.’

While glass has not had the same pick up as what the visual arts sector witnessed with ceramics a few years back, there is clearly a kind of renaissance going on – this year’s global focus has helped bolster this, and to reinstill a sense of value for the medium, despite its cost to produce and small market.

Disclosure: The writer is the partner of glass artist Scott Chaseling, and co-creative of the sustainable glass studio, Small Impact Studio (NSW).