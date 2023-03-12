Q&A: Introducing Thea Baumann, 4A’s new CEO

Thea Baumann has been on the job as the new Artistic Director/CEO at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art (4A) for just over a month. Described as a ‘creative executive, artist, technologist and producer with Vietnamese-Swiss heritage’, Baumann will undoubtedly bring a new perspective to the organisation as it approaches its third decade.

‘I see 4A as a catalyser of new Asian talent, focused on forging collaborations and producing and presenting genre-defying art from the Asia Pacific and beyond,’ she says in a formal statement.

Elaborating on the appointment, 4A Chair Julie Ewington says, ‘After 27 years, 4A is ready to move into new territory, and Thea’s extraordinary creative abilities in the digital sphere will open up new worlds for Asian-Australian artists.’

Bauman joins 4A from the Australia Council for the Arts, where she was Manager and Senior Manager of International Engagement from 2019-2022. Prior to that she was CEO and Founder of world-first hologram brand Metaverse Makeovers, 超宇美人 based between Melbourne, Shanghai and Hong Kong, where she led the commercialisation of augmented-reality innovation Metaverse Nails.

ArtsHub finds Baumann as she is starting the job ‘hot desking’ around town, while 4A is in the final stages of a prolonged refurbishment.

ArtsHub: When do you think the gallery will be back in its Haymarket space?

Thea Baumann: If all the renovations go to plan, we should be in there by Louise Zhang’s show in early April, to install ahead of the opening on 29 April.

Julie Ewington says your appointment is an exciting stage in 4A’s history – what is she hinting at?

I have been on a bit of a journey. I actually started as a producer focusing on Asia Pacific art, then ran tech start-ups in China, before working for the Australia Council leading its international team. So I’ve done this weird little loop back to here, and it’s very exciting because I feel like I’m ready to dial it up and do a bit more refocusing on art and tech, because that’s my happy space.

We’re obviously going to lean into visual arts practice, but I want to inject a little more digital and a bit more tech into that space, which is where I’m comfortable flexing.

Rethinking the international 4A brand

You’ve come from the Australia Council’s international engagement portfolio. What are you going to bring from that role in terms of broader thinking?

Probably the biggest thing would be adaptability to change and really embedding that within the operational processes of the organisation – to be more responsive to the unknown. Leading the international team during COVID was pretty hairy, pretty precarious – like choppy, well, volatile waters! We had over 90 strategic investments that were impacted by COVID. But I did learn, from having done this, that to roll with change is essential to making art, and to just lean into taking risks and big horizon thinking. That’s what I took away from that international gig.

And can you talk about global engagement under your helm?

I think [we will] just be a little more aware of the dialogue between Asia and the Pacific region, and ongoing collaboration and partnerships with Asia reaffirming our connection with the region. This is something that I walked away from the Australia Council with – that we really need to have more of a conversation and dialogue with our peers in the Asia Pacific region, and feel more confident to do so.

Shifting the digital lens

In a formal statement you say, ‘I’m looking forward to refocusing 4A as an international brand and evolving it as an art, tech and innovation hub that inhabits multiple realms in Chinatown and into new virtual worlds.’ How are you going to do that? In many ways, Asia can be a lot more nimble on the ground than us here in Australia, and we can get a little bit caught in that organisational grind, or carry the ‘big brother badge’ with the region a little bit too heavily sometimes. How can we learn better from our region?

Absolutely! I think being led by this kind of concept of the diasporic framework, and working those diasporic networks, is key. I had a go at setting those up through the Australian Council, striking initiatives like Digital Diasporas. Weirdly enough, now I’m a host that’s delivering it. Those are the sorts of initiatives that we’re looking to grow – diaspora-led collaborations, partnerships, networks that are a little bit more nimble, definitely more agile – and they’re very fast.

That methodology – seed, grow and then sunset – means you’re not really stuck with legacy partnerships that fossilise over time, that don’t change and don’t evolve. I think we have to move this way because 4A is nestled within Chinatown, and the communities that navigate and inhabit this precinct are very mobile – there are a lot of international students and businesses. It’s a different style, and it’s a different pulse, and I have to lean into that pulse, and be a little bit more entrepreneurial.

Tell us more about that entrepreneurial thinking, and what does that mean in terms of that digital space?

Obviously, we make art and we will always make art, but we have to think more in an entrepreneurial way, because of the kinds of audiences that will literally walk past our gallery. I’ve been working in the metaverse space before the metaverse was this thing. I have been leading metaverse companies for about 10 years. I would like to continue that journey because I’ve learned so much about where it’s going, and what the next iteration of the internet and mobile connectivity, and global online audiences can be. So there’s the physical precinct that [also] has a very strong online identity and presence.

New thinking for financially-challenged futures

What about new financial models to grow 4A forward?

That’s like Metaverse, in a way, because I was engaging in how to commercialise holograms, and looking at the Asian female mobile market. I’ve got insights into FinTech, like cryptocurrency, and while I think people are a bit freaked out by that, it’s something that I’d like to explore in terms of how we finance the creation of art and the new types of donors that we’ll be looking to engage with, and the new types of revenue streams that we’d like to integrate into the organisation. Namely, because FinTech is strong in Asia, so we have to engage with it in some way. And I’m not freaked out by that.

Today, artists are finding more and more that their digital space is being compromised. What are some of the checks around that, and how can we be more mindful when working in that space?

It’s interesting, just in terms of digital identity of artists. Everyone’s implicitly aware of it, but you don’t own it. Unfortunately, mega corporations own your digital identities. I think this is where NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and blockchain – those technologies – are coming into their own, because they can help you authenticate your digital identity, your work, your digital assets, digital artworks. It basically links you as the originator of it, right? So that’s where [that space] is important, and where we’re going to see more traction and relevance.

You had your own clash with big tech, being blocked out of your own brand, Metaverse.

In terms of my weird little clash with Meta, I don’t think they would have done anything unless I took it to big global media. I got the story to one of the biggest media players, The New York Times, and they ran with it. It was only when I did that they were like, “ooh, we better give the account back”. So the world is kind of watching now.

Drawing on your Vietnamese heritage

You’re the first 4A director with Vietnamese heritage. What opportunity does that bring in terms of broadening and expanding the those definitions for the organisation?

I’ll always lean to this kind of diasporic Asian way of working, but I’m very interested, similarly, in Chinatown, which has a strong history of migration from China, and I’m interested in the Vietnamese enclaves. I did a Metaverse Nails project in a nail salon in Sunnybank in Brisbane; I’m interested in these businesses that have a very strong Viet identity and very strong women-led business – women business-led culture.

I’m totally interested in Vietnamese enclaves like Sunnybank and Orange County in California, and creating those networks and being the instigator behind those sorts of conversations across diasporic global communities, and how it embeds in a certain place has its own nuances – the similarities and differences between those communities I think, are very interesting to look at.

Coming into this directorship post-COVID, how do you pull back a sense of continuity and stability, and grow the organisation out of that period?

I have come from this international space where I’m aware of how a geopolitical situation can really have ripple effects. I think that we need to retain a sense of solidity with the physical gallery [as if] it is an anchor point to everything. We have to keep that solid and try to reactivate it as a space. [This means] doing, not just one-off exhibitions, but activations with other partners using this space as well, to open it up to other communities, other types of audience groups.

Also, in the long run, because I’ve lived in many cyber cities around the world, Shanghai, Hong Kong – I’ve done the big Blade Runner cyber city – I think there’s a lot of potential for this here, this collective soul of a punk cyber city – and just be this kind of incubator of tech and innovation that is very Asia-centric. That’s my long-term vision for being a physical and digital incubator for that new art and culture.

What do you think is going to be the greatest challenge to realise that, and also the organisation more broadly? And perhaps could you suggest some hacks around the financial constraints that the arts are facing?

Obviously at 4A, we’re always going to be forever indebted to our federal funding partners, and our state and local funding. But we have to think outside the box now. So that’s where I’m thinking of FinTech partners, crypto partners, and really thinking a little bit more laterally about where we get other funding streams from.

I lead a very talented, but young team. And it’s getting them to think in a business way, because they’re all artists or arts workers. One of my challenges in leading this organisation is growing that business acumen with my team, and to think more about business partnerships and learning how to pitch. So my initial challenge is getting the artist’s brain into a business brain.

We’ve come a long way in the 27-year history of 4A, but do we need to give more space to diverse voices in different ways?

I went to art school, I learned how to write critically, I worked for arts organisations. And then I had a phase [of] more experimental work. So I [understand] that not-for-profit mindset, I get that. And I get the mode of operating around that. We’re in the art world, but to grow awareness, we’re still in … an attention game. There’s so much content out there. So I have to think with those sorts of lenses. That’s why I spend a lot of time on TikTok [for example]. I think we have to head into those sorts of places, and we can do it in a way that is smart and critical, and uses the viralism that’s embedded within those channels, and platforms. That’s kind of a hint.

I’ve literally just started with the organisation, but I have very big sci-fi dreams and I really think it’s such an important organisation for amplifying diverse voices. The DNA of the organisation is truthfully about that. I guess my parting message would be “just come along for the ride, because it’s going to be fun”.