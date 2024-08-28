pvi collective delivers carbon invoices to fossil fuel companies

For pvi collective Director Kelli McCluskey, art has never been about making work to fit the aesthetics of the white cube.

Instead, the collective she founded 25 years ago with fellow interdisciplinary artist Steve Bull has consistently challenged traditional art world structures and sought to reach audiences in more direct, and sometimes pointedly political, ways.

pvi’s latest project is a strong reflection of the collective’s core vision and is arguably its most significant work to date.

Social Licence Watchdogs

For its latest playful/subversive art intervention, which took place earlier this month, McCluskey and fellow pvi artists assumed the roles of “Social Licence Watchdogs” – replete with fluffy dog ears and shiny police badges – to hand-deliver giant “carbon emission invoices” to the Perth offices of five fossil fuel companies – namely Woodside, Chevron, BHP, Glencore and Inpex.

For McCluskey, the performance was not only an expression of the urgent environmental crises pvi is aware the world is facing, but was also a way to open more public dialogue around Australia’s renewable energy economy transition.

Satirical art intervention, but the data is no joke

For some people, pvi’s latest performative intervention could be seen as a short-burst piece of arts activism designed to draw attention to left-wing environmental concerns.

But when considered alongside the artists’ meticulous research and development processes, it is clear it is not about polarising political views, but is more reflective of mainstream conversations about fossil fuel use and the thinking of leading policy-makers all over the world.

As McCluskey explains, pvi’s Social Licence Watchdogs project has relied on the work of climate attribution scientists, who have gathered data and calculated the social and environmental impacts of fossil fuel energy use according to a well-known economic metric that originated in the US in 2013.

‘The [mathematical] formula we have used to calculate the costs we charged to the companies on account of their fossil fuel energy use is called the Social Cost of Carbon calculation [or the SC-CO 2 calculation],’ McCluskey tells ArtsHub.

‘This calculation was cited by the Obama Administration as the most “important number you’ve never heard of”, and charts carbon dioxide emissions’ effects on things like mortality rates, agricultural production and sea level rise, and places a dollar value on the real damage caused by every additional tonne of CO 2 released into the atmosphere.’

Government data on CO 2 emissions

pvi artists also used publicly available Australian Federal Government data on the carbon dioxide emissions of the five highest polluting fossil fuel companies in Australia from 2016 to 2023, and then crunched the numbers on the social costs of those emissions using the Social Cost of Carbon calculation.

The final dollar amounts on each invoice are truly astronomical. They range from $180 billion (Inpex) to $428 billion (Chevron), with other amounts of $370 billion (Woodside), $241 billion (Glencore) and $194 billion (BHP) in social costs owed to the world, as charged at a rate of $275 per tonne of CO 2 emitted.

McCluskey says the mathematical accuracy of the final amounts on each “carbon emissions invoice” are vital aspects of the work and, as such, were subject to intense scrutiny and a lot of double-checking.

‘Maths is not our strongest suit at pvi,’ the artist laughs. ‘But obviously, we didn’t want to get those calculations wrong! So, we worked with some super smart climate scientists who helped us check our work.’

How did the companies respond to the work?

While the artists could feel sure about the mathematical precision of their project’s key formulas, when it came to calculating the corporate companies’ responses to their work, McCluskey admits there was far more guesswork involved.

‘Obviously, we couldn’t predict exactly how each company would respond to our actions,’ she says.

‘But we could do a lot of homework about how we would safely enter the buildings, and exactly what we would say.’

McCluskey adds that compared with pvi’s previous interventionist artworks – which date back to the early 2000s – the artists invested far more heavily in the legal planning for this work than for anything they have done in the past.

pvi artists at the Perth office of Glencore earlier this month as part of their Social Licence Watchdogs work. Photo: Dan Grant.

As she explains, ‘Even though the creative intervention aspect of our practice hasn’t really changed since our early days, we have to take a much more careful approach to the legal side of our work now.

‘Back when we started, or even five years ago, I think we would have just gone in and done our thing without too much concern about the [legal] consequences, and we probably would have got away with it – but that’s impossible now.’

McCluskey says that for its latest work, pvi worked closely with lawyers on every single word of its “scripts” and public messaging, which were delivered as part of each intervention, and the lawyers made sure nothing the artists said or did on-site could prompt legal action.

‘We were also really lucky that a lawyer who works with Banksy heard about our work and offered to help us plan certain legal elements of this project to make sure it wouldn’t overstep any lines, so that was extremely helpful,’ she says.

In terms of how each of the five companies responded to being served with their invoices by pvi’s Watchdogs on the day, McCluskey says that only one of the five companies the artists approached was willing to engage, and the other four companies followed the usual protocol of not letting the performers past the point of security.

‘At every company office except for Glencore, we weren’t able to engage in conversation with anyone beyond reception and security guards.

‘But Glencore was a different story. Several Glencore representatives came to meet with us and we were able to have a conversation about the long-term problems associated with fossil fuel use and it seemed as though they were really aware of the position they are in.

‘So that was a great outcome, because our work is always about opening up a difficult conversation,’ she continues.

McCluskey adds that as a collective, pvi artists are guided by a shared interest in raising questions and posing “what if?” scenarios to challenge power structures that are holding us back from change.

‘Our Watchdog work poses questions of “what if the Watchdogs were a real entity?” and “what if the “polluter pays” principle was put to the test?,’ she says.

‘We are really challenging the idea that these corporations rely heavily on their social licence to operate to maintain their image as good corporate citizens in ways that continue to support a business-as-usual approach. So, if a social licence can be granted by a community, what would happen to these companies’ social standing if their social licences were to be revoked?’

The artist says that at its core, pvi’s latest work reflects the collective’s concerns about a lack of action towards transitioning the world to a renewable energy economy.

‘Ultimately, we all live in a society that is run on fossil fuel power and fossil fuel politics, yet most people concerned about the climate crisis know that we are experiencing fossil-fuelled climate change, and there is no credible decarbonisation scenario that doesn’t include keeping fossil fuels in the ground and rapidly transitioning to green energy,’ she concludes.

pvi’s “carbon emission invoices” to Woodside, Chevron, BHP, Glencore and Inpex are now on display at the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) alongside a hand-sculpted urn created by WA artist Abdul-Rahman Abdullah. The urn will house all five revoked social licences, which will be shredded by pvi upon the companies’ failure to settle their accounts within the standard 21 days from the invoices’ date of issue (on 3 September 2024).