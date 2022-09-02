Putting the arts in the Jobs and Skills Summit agenda

The Jobs and Skills Summit is an Australian Government initiative (through the Department of The Treasury) held in Canberra, 1-2 September.

The Summit brings together unions, employers, civil society and governments, to address our shared economic challenges. While a platform for discussion and reform moving out of the pandemic might sound like a great idea, there is one massive problem – the arts are underrepresented in this big picture.

In a statement, Adrian Collette AM, CEO Australia Council for the Arts writes: ‘We know we need to address the current skills gaps and labour shortages as a priority, providing targeted training to rebuild the creative workforce and ensuring the sector continues to thrive.

‘We need to build confidence in creative sector careers and better equip young creatives to apply their skills across sectors – responding to future demands and disruptions. We need to consider training pathways from early years through to employment, and then to new opportunities unlocked by transferrable skills,’ continued Collette.

We need to break down false dichotomies between the cultural and the commercial, between ‘the arts’ and the creative industries. Adrian Collette, CEO Australia Council

Read the Australia Council’s submission to the Jobs and Skills Summit.

Collette makes the point that creative skills built by the arts are already embedded across the workforce and economy. ‘These skills are key to sustaining economic growth and have been integral to the fastest-growing industries in Australia over the past decade. Prior to COVID-19, creative employment was growing at a rate nearly twice that of the Australian workforce,’ he said.

‘As we retool for jobs for the future, creative skills are becoming ever more valuable. We cannot take their many benefits for granted.’

Sector’s call out to the Summit

Media, Entertainment, Arts Alliance (MEAA) Chief Executive Erin Madeley will represent the union’s 15,000-plus members at the summit. She said that, ‘low wages and job insecurity, combined with poor health and safety (in its psychological and social forms as well physical) caused by long working hours and a culture of “the show must go on”, are cutting short careers and leading to skills shortages across the cultural industries.’

Creative workers were often trapped by a system that fails to recognise them as employees and which shuts them out of the industrial relations system. Erin Madeley, MEAA Chief Executive

It is a point echoed by National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) Executive Director Penelope Benton, who said, ‘except for those in public service jobs, most visual arts, craft and design workers are not protected by unions and the structure of Awards.

‘Unlike performing arts practitioners who benefit from fee and wage increases through their Award process, NAVA is unable to enforce the payment of adequate fees for visual artists, crafts practitioners and freelance arts workers,’ she continued, adding that the lack of stability is resulting in a drain of experienced artists and art workers from the visual arts and craft industry.

Similarly, Madeley said she will put forward the MEAA’s position that a ‘lack of access to the bargaining system, the uncertainty of freelance and gig employment, lack of minimum pay and entitlements means the sustainability of these industries is threatened.’

‘There is a persistent pressure to perform work at rates that undermine their ability to dedicate themselves to creative and media work. We know that over 60% of workers in the performing arts earn less than the minimum wage from their creative practice.’

Governments have a critical role to play in setting standards and ensuring wage justice. Erin Madeley, MEAA Chief Executive

NAVA has suggested to the Summit that an Award rate for the visual arts, craft and design sector be established, one that includes standard entitlements (including superannuation for gig workers and portable long service leave) as recognised under the national workplace relations system.

Addressing the impact of funding cuts on arts jobs

Collette said that the skills and capabilities of our creatives are ‘among those least likely to be automated and are increasingly sought after.

‘Half of all Australian artists apply their creative skills outside the arts, with these transferable skills viewed as vital to business success and to solving complex problems. Employers have identified greater need for 21st century skills – creativity, originality and initiative, and analytical thinking and innovation,’ said Collette of the need to prop up and value skills and jobs within the arts.

But Peter Lenoy, Executive Officer of UMI Arts says, ‘It is very hard to strategically plan for the future when there are no guarantees of funding being forthcoming.’

‘Despite being the only all Indigenous managed peak arts and cultural organisation for Far North Queensland, we have lost two major sources of multi-year government funding over the last four years. This has put immense strain on our capacity to provide training and skills development to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, cultural practitioners and communities in Far North Queensland.’

Lenoy believes that ‘there needs to be a plan that guarantees First Nations-led arts organisations like UMI Arts receive funding on an ongoing basis. Funding cuts equals less job outcomes for First Nations art workers.’

NAVA and Lenoy join in their suggestion for the Summit to ‘establish a First Nations Workforce Development Fund to address the current challenges faced by public galleries in recruiting and retaining First Nations staff without secure long-term funding.’

An eroding sector, where the lack of funding remains a catalyst for its demise, is forefront for Lisa Cahill, Co-Chair of Australian Craft and Design Centres (ACDC) network and CEO and Artistic Director of the Australian Design Centre.

Her message for the Summit was: ‘We urgently need an increase in funding available to support the work and skills development of individual artists through mentorships and training, project and fellowship grants and for the purchase of specialised studio equipment, which can be a significant issue for artists working in material specific disciplines.’

She said the craft and design sector – typically being small to medium – has ‘experienced a major destabilisation’ through reduced funding and enormous changes to the vocational and tertiary education system for craft and design practice in Australia, putting the industry on a knife’s edge.

Cahill’s suggestion to the Summit includes investment in higher education funding for creative courses, support for universities and TAFEs to expand delivery of professional practice units for all arts students, and reductions in tuition fees for arts subjects.

To that Cahill added a call to establish a Trade Course to boost the number of qualified production and technical staff in the visual arts, craft and design – one that recognises a mix of skills including art handling, museum practices, lighting, rigging, AV, carpentry, sewing, painting and plastering.

The MEAA reiterated the statistics delivered by a 2017 report by the Australia Council, that found the average income for artists from all of their jobs – both creative and non-creative – was $48,000, 21% below the workforce average.

Creative income made up just over a third of that amount, totalling just $18,800.

Collette added in his formal statement about this week’s Summit: ‘Creative workers are the original gig workers, many working freelance and contract-to-contract across multiple jobs, and our regulatory and support settings need to develop new flexibility to grapple with these forms of work.

‘The cancellation of festivals, literary events, live performances and art fairs had a devastating effect on job stability, and many highly skilled creative workers left the arts and cultural sector. Many artists have also considered giving up their artistic practice.

‘To nurture Australian arts and creativity, and to reap the benefits across industry and the nation, investment is critical,’ Collette concluded.

The Summit is designed to feed into a White Paper to be delivered later this year.