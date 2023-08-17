project8: why it’s an interesting new gallery model

Some good things came out of COVID. project8 is one of them. While the space began as a fledgling idea during the pandemic, it had the luxury of time to be fitted out, ensuring that this new gallery model got it right. Now it is finding its stride, and people are noticing.

Why it is so interesting? project8, located on Collins Street in Melbourne’s CBD, is a kind of ARI (artist run initiative) grown up, mixed with private philanthropic support, and the foundation of a university and academic framework to ensure its offering is chewy and probing.

The brain child of artists/academics/curators Dr Sean Lowry Head and Dr Kim Donaldson – both on Faculty at the Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne – project8 ‘promotes exchange, collaboration and partnerships between Australian, Chinese and international artists, researchers and communities actively engaged in contemporary art and discourse,’ according to its website.

This may sound like many other galleries; however, the key here is its research frame over a commercial venture. Lowry explains to ArtsHub: ‘Kim and I have formed a collective called Cūrā8, which works with the owners of the gallery. It’s a partnership with University of Melbourne. It’s a kind of a hybrid model, so it’s operating as a research-led curatorial program, and then underneath that it’s a commercial gallery.’

Lowry comes from a position of research as Head of Critical and Theoretical Studies and Associate Director (Research), while Donaldson is Head of Master of Contemporary Art. Both are also artists in their own right.

The other key cog in this scenario is the bricks and mortar. The building is centrally located and light filled. It is owned by the family of Jiayang (Betty) Zhang, who moved to Melbourne in 2012 and plays a key part in the project as Managing Director at Arts@Collins.

Lowry explains: ‘Betty’s in her early twenties and she’s very hands-on managing the space, while Kim and I curate the exhibitions. We hit it off immediately, and started a sort of a slow discussion, because they were keen to do something, but obviously we couldn’t be open, as this was during lockdowns.’

The project8 website adds: ‘Zhang imagined creating a space for new forms of beauty and meaning that might transcend challenges and antagonisms born of cultural difference.’

The architectural finishes and fitout of the gallery are of a very high quality, elevating it out of an ARI mindset. Since opening it has regularly hosted crowds of up to 200 at its events, confirming a buzz around this new model. ‘It’s been going really well,’ adds Lowry.

Observing the project, the celebrated curator and colleague of Lowry and Donaldson, Natalie King adds of project8’s location, that being ‘centrally located, yet separate to the usual circuit, is its strength’.

The artist-cum-academic-cum-curator-cum-philanthropist model

The gallery opened in May 2022, and its exhibition program aims at speculative outputs. Lowry says of their approach: ‘We tend to have discussions with artists for many months leading up to developing works. Sometimes they are established artists who choose to do something that’s slightly outside of their practice.’

He continues: ‘We’re playing with an artist-as-curator model, where we begin with a hunch, we think about some moving parts, and we start discussions with artists who are pushing that curatorial premise. So we don’t say, “Let’s type in the name and find out how we can make it fit.” We follow a process of making, like an artistic practice, so collaboration is very strong.’

A good example, Lowry says, was Karina Utomo’s new work for the exhibition Music as Image (September 2022), which explored the intersections between music and visual arts and pushed her out of her comfort zone as a musician and into the gallery space.

Utomo is a celebrated extreme-metal vocalist and composer embracing an aesthetic of rebellion.

Karina Utomo, ‘KILAT’ performance still at Dark Mofo, 2022. Photo: Nathan Goldsworthy.

‘She performed this new work (now presented as video documented performance) and it was the first time she had performed without a band. It’s a fantastic example of bringing something in from outside the art world – this extreme metal vocal style put into practice to arrive at a wordless abstract vocalisation. Because of this exhibition, we had metal heads here, so these exhibitions are bringing interesting crossover audiences,’ Lowry explains.

He continues: ‘I guess we’re wanting to a collaborate with people who are not artists, but other kinds of adjacent creative practitioners, and bring them into the context of research shows.’

They are intending to consider dance and movement in a similar way in a show later in the year.

Lowry says of this approach: ‘I think it’s a very different way of thinking about curating because, in a sense, we see it from a research perspective, always thinking of the output and the connective tissue between the works.’

He adds, ‘It’s a research collaboration between the owners of the gallery and the university. It’s called a Collaborative Research Agreement because we’re full-time academics.’ This is one of the reasons the project has an extensive archive documentation of its projects, rather than conventional didactics in the gallery space.

Lowry says: ‘We’re trying to keep prescriptive text – paratextual writing (aka wall labels) – away from the exhibition space. So, we’ve called them exhibition statements, although they’re very much academically oriented.’

The next exhibition is Emanations, which explores the themes of transit, transmission, communication and language. ‘Everything from hardcore conceptual art through very dry conceptual art through to Chinese calligraphy to telepathic communication. Then the show after that will be Renditions, which will look at some of the questions around representation, the copy, artefacts and different writing implements,’ says Lowry.

Included in ‘Emanations’, Katie West, ‘The women plucked the star pickets from the ground and turned them into wana (digging sticks)’, 2023. (Detail) installation view, ‘The National 4: Australian Art Now’, Carriageworks. Photo: Zan Wimberley

Emanations invites us to consider the nature and aesthetics of human and non-human communicative processes, explains project8’s website. ‘Some linguists claim that there is no thought without language, whereas theorists of language of thought believe that public language is not necessary for thinking. At any rate, language both augments and complicates lived experience and creative expression… Stretched to breaking point, language assumes a plastic quality in this exhibition.’

Emanations will run from 7 September until 14 October.

project8 is located at Level 2, 417 Collins Street, Melbourne CBD. It is open 11am to 6pm, Wednesday to Saturday, or by appointment.