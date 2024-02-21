Professional choral music ensemble wins new audiences in Brisbane

One Equal Music (OEM) is the brainchild of husband and wife duo, Tomasz Holownia and Eleanor Adeney, co-Directors of the recently created and only professional choral ensemble in Brisbane. Inspired by John Donne’s poem, ‘Bring Us, O Lord God’, elegantly set to music by William Henry Harris, the title ‘One Equal Music’ reflects the philosophy of the ensemble.

OEM has three major aims: first, to support and encourage the growth of choral music in Australia, second, to perform cutting-edge choral music at a professional standard and, third, to foster equality for all musicians in the ensemble. With increasing community support and a rapidly expanding program, OEM seems well on track to achieve its aims.

Both Holownia and Adeney come from musical families and met while studying at the Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University. They have extensive experience as professional choral singers in both Australia and the UK, pursuing choral music careers in England in 2019. They are jointly responsible for the programming and repertoire choices of OEM, a diverse mix of both church and secular music. Holownia’s main responsibility as Director is to conduct the chorale while occasionally singing as tenor, while Adeney sings alto and currently undertakes marketing and social media responsibilities.

Tomasz Holownia and Eleanor Adeney. Image: Supplied.

Creating OEM and musical criteria

COVID is really responsible for the creation of OEM. Without the pandemic, Holownia and Adeney could still be living in the UK as part of that great tradition of choral music. Just as opportunities opened up in England, COVID struck in 2020 and they decided to return to Australia. Holownia says: ‘We thought we’d be back in the UK within a few months and when [COVID] did not blow over, we started getting more entrenched. We began to sing at All Saints and I took up the Director position there, which I’m still doing today.’

He continues: ‘At the end of 2022 [Eleanor and I] decided we’d like to launch something similar to what the UK does, in terms of getting singers in, paying them per call and doing minimal rehearsal – just getting good readers with great voices, and trying to see if we could make it financially viable.’

They put some of their own money into getting OEM off the ground and Holownia says: ‘We were really glad we did that because, fortunately, we are now able to more or less make things work with our ticket sales and other concert opportunities, where we do not have to take all the risk.’

Adeney adds: ‘We identified that while there was some professional choral music happening in churches, and lots of great community choirs, there was no equivalent professional choir in Brisbane.’ She continues: ‘We wanted to create something like the UK model. Fortunately, a few other great choral singers came back to Australia when we did and they weren’t really singing anywhere, as there weren’t many opportunities. So, there were singers available to us and a perceived need.’

They did extensive research into choirs in Brisbane before they then created a business model.

OEM started life at the end of 2022 with two Brisbane church concerts, the inaugural being A Requiem for England, which was dedicated to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. In 2023 it increased its program to five concerts, with 11 performances, that included secular as well as church music. Concerts of both French and German masterpieces were in the mix. Additionally, it performed in the Cathedral of St Stephen’s Concert Series and with the Royal School of Church Music.

One of OEM’s highest priorities is to maintain the quality of the product. The group spends many hours determining repertoire, arrangements and appropriate singers. Holownia tells ArtsHub: ‘We have three major criteria for the engagement of singers – first, a good voice, second, a great musician – either a good reader or with good learning skills or musical knowledge – and, third, the need to be a good social fit with the group. We don’t want good singers not returning because there was an unpleasant singer to work with.’

Repertoire and 2024 season

Already attracting a solid audience base and community support in what may be regarded as a niche classical market, OEM’s clear ambition is to perform wide-ranging choral repertoire. These are chosen from the earliest documented vocal music through to contemporary compositions written by living composers, as well as commissioning pieces by EOM.

OEM’s 2024 program has almost doubled from 2023 to nine concerts, with additional events and collaborations, including working with 4MBS, the Plant Empire and again with St Stephen’s Cathedral. The 4MBS concert is part of the classical music station’s annual festival and will be a French impressionist program of music and art. Songs of Nature will present English choral songs in a natural fern-filled setting in The Plant Empire, while John Rotar’s Passio and Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem will both be presented in St Stephen’s Cathedral.

Additions to the 2024 program include recording the group’s first album entitled A World of Choral Music. Song details and venue are yet to be finalised, but Holownia says: ‘We’re basically going to focus on works that are not yet recorded. And we will do some Australian repertoire too and European works. There are definitely some gaps there that we want to fill, which is why we’re calling the album A World of Choral Music.’

OEM is also planning to start an emerging artists program, initially with three artists this year. Adeney says: ‘We are looking for graduate voice majors who are good musicians to attend rehearsals and learn the music. They would have one-on-one training with us on sight reading and ensemble singing.’

She adds: ‘I think in future years the ideal scenario would be to have someone cover each singer in the group, but that would be expensive.’

OEM. Image: Supplied.

The first concert of the year, Lamentations, took place last Friday (16 February) evening in the marvellous acoustics of St Brigid’s. It was very well-received and a great start to the year’s program. The polyphonic harmonies of Thomas Tallis’ ‘Lamentations of Jeremiah’ were beautifully sung, all 10 voices well-blended and articulated. Three lamentations on the deaths of a King, a Queen and a President were sensitively managed with gravitas and dignity. Renaissance composer Alonso Lobo’s ode to the Spanish King Phillip II was richly evoked. James Macmillan’s ‘Who Shall Separate Us?’ composed for the funeral of Elizabeth II in 2022 was fulsome and powerful, with exquisite harmonies really well sung. Herbert Howells’ moving elegy to President Kennedy on the first anniversary of his assassination is a complex harmonic work that is fiendishly difficult to sing. OEM gave an evocative and exceptionally fine rendition of this work that was as moving as it was chilling.

Future plans and ambitions

Future plans include touring in Queensland and potentially further afield. A short tour to Stanthorpe near the NSW border for some concerts in May will test that idea. OEM is ambitious to do some larger works, that would involve bringing in singers from elsewhere as required. Holownia says: ‘Most of this is doable and we can look at a future dependent on sponsors and donors….’ He talks of government grant applications and building a small concert hall, but knows this is all in the future.

He adds: ‘The whole reason we started this is to have a great time doing what we love best. We’re not really looking to make money. But we have big plans for the future. We’ve never basically run anything like this before and what we are doing here is running a small not-for-profit, unincorporated association at the moment. We also need to go through the growing pains of scale. If we program more incrementally, it will force us to make decisions and hopefully create good behaviour on our part.’

Somewhere amid all of these worthy ambitions for the future of music in Brisbane and across Queensland, Holownia and Adeney also want to find time to have a family life together. Given what they have collectively and individually achieved to date, and their pragmatic and sensible approach to OEM and its future, they should be able to manage anything to which they aspire. Brisbane’s classical music scene is all the richer for their willingness to jump in and create something new of quality.

